Jason Oppenheim and Girlfriend Marie-Lou Nurk 'Catch a Little Sun' on Mexico Getaway
Jason Oppenheim and his girlfriend Marie-Lou Nurk are heating up in Mexico!. On Monday, the Selling Sunset star, 45, and the model shared photos from their getaway in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, on social media. Nurk posted a carousel of pictures on Instagram including a selfie and a snap of Oppenheim walking near the beach.
Why Selling Sunset's Jason Oppenheim Feels Guilty Over Chrishell Stause Split
Watch: Christine Quinn LEAVES Selling Sunset After 5 Seasons. Jason Oppenheim may have moved on, but his breakup with ex Chrishell Stause still haunts him. Though Oppenheim and his Selling Sunset co-star broke up in December 2021, the Oppenheim Group president still has lingering feelings about the split. "I appreciate...
‘Selling the OC’ Fixes a Major ‘Selling Sunset’ Problem
Ever since it premiered on Netflix in 2019, the appeal of Selling Sunset—and its much funnier spinoff Selling Tampa—has been well-established: massive infinity pools, silly office banter, absurd royalty-free pop music, and women effortlessly walking up steep driveways in 6-inch stilettos.So when you sit down to watch Selling the OC—the third installment of the docusoap franchise, set in the Oppenheim Group’s new office in Newport Beach—you already know what you’re in for (with the exception of the male realtors disrupting the formerly girlbosses-only series).And lo and behold, the same old recipe works yet again. Over the past three years, creator...
Selling Sunset’s Chrishell Stause Says She Hasn’t Sold Many Homes Lately
Is it a sign of the economic times, or is it a sign that Netflix’s cameras aren’t rolling? Chrishell Stause, Selling Sunset’s leading lady, recently revealed to W Magazine that her real estate sales have been low this summer. And while that might sound like a reflection on the housing market, for Chrishell, this sales […] The post Selling Sunset’s Chrishell Stause Says She Hasn’t Sold Many Homes Lately appeared first on Reality Tea.
Katy Perry Rocks Plunging Swimsuit On Yacht With Orlando Bloom & Daughter Daisy, 2
What’s a trip to the Amalfi Coast without a toddler? Katy Perry looked gorgeous and relaxed as she made her way around a luxury yacht in Italy in pics taken on Wednesday, August 24. Katy, 37, was seen with fiancé Orlando Bloom, 45, in the snaps, which you can SEE HERE via the DailyMail. She rocked a black halter one-piece bathing suit and a simple necklace, while the Lord of the Rings heartthrob wore a long sleeved navy blue shirt in some photos, and a protective white long sleeved rash guard when he jumped into the water for a swim.
How Vanderpump Rules' Raquel Leviss Is Causing "Tension" Between Katie Maloney and Tom Schwartz
Watch: Raquel Leviss Dishes on Seeing Ex James Kennedy for First Time. Vanderpump Rules fans think they've seen this film before, and they didn't like the ending. Scheana Shay and Brock Davies' wedding brought many of the Bravo series' stars to Cancun this week, but the trip hasn't been idyllic for everyone—namely, Katie Maloney and Tom Schwartz. A source tells E! News that Tom and co-star Raquel Leviss have been getting closer, which Katie isn't exactly thrilled about. As such, the flirtationship has become a source of "tension" for the formerly friendly exes, the insider shared.
Heather Rae El Moussa Fires Back at Critic Who Says She Made Husband Tarek Her "Entire Personality"
Watch: Tarek & Heather Rae El Moussa Talk Baby Gender REVEAL. Heather Rae El Moussa is setting the record straight. After a Twitter user claimed the Selling Sunset star made her husband Tarek El Moussa "her entire personality," Heather clapped back. "No girl, It's called true love," she replied. "That...
Nick Cannon and Abby De La Rosa's Twins Zion and Zillion Have First Swim Lesson: 'Lifeguard Daddy'
Nick Cannon and Abby De La Rosa got together for another important milestone in their twin sons' lives. Over the weekend, both the pregnant DJ, 31, and the Wild N' Out host, 41, shared photos and videos as Zillion and Zion had their first swim lesson. In a photo where...
Scott Disick Shares Glimpse of His “Tea Time” With Penelope and North West
Watch: North West & Penelope Disick Wash Huge SUV on TikTok. The lord is ready for a tea party. Scott Disick recently shared a photo of himself hanging out with his 10-year-old daughter Penelope—whom he shares with ex Kourtney Kardashian—and niece North West, 9, daughter of Kim Kardashian and Kanye West, enjoying a cup of tea. He aptly captioned the Aug. 25 Instagram snap, "Tea time."
Below Deck Mediterranean Midseason Trailer Teases Shocking Confrontations
Watch: What We've Learned About Yachting From "Below Deck" "What's the worst that could happen?" Below Deck Mediterranean chief stew Natasha Webb innocently poses the question in E! News' exclusive first look at the series' dramatic midseason trailer, and naturally, it doesn't take long for her to get an answer.
RHOBH's Erika Jayne Denies Hiring Bots to "Attack" Garcelle Beauvais' 14-Year-Old Son Jax
Watch: Bravo Condemns Hateful Comments About Garcelle Beauvais' Son. Erika Jayne is clearing a few things up. The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star took to Instagram on Aug. 26 to clarify that she had indeed offered to meet with Garcelle Beauvais' 14-year-old son Jax to apologize for drunkenly cursing at him—the moment just didn't make it into the show.
Shania Twain Teases Nostalgic, 'Emotional' Las Vegas Residency: I Want Fans to 'Feel Satisfied'
Shania Twain is ready to wrap her Let's Go! Las Vegas residency in style!. The country star, 56, is kicking off her last run of shows at Zappos Theater at Planet Hollywood on Friday, and is hoping that fans will appreciate the balance she's struck between nostalgic and energetic fun.
Jennifer Lopez Proves She "Can't Get Enough" of Ben Affleck by Serenading Him at Wedding
Watch: Jennifer Lopez & Ben Affleck's Wedding Weekend: All the Details. Dear Ben, this song is for you. Jennifer Lopez took to the dance floor during her Georgia wedding on Aug. 20 to serenade husband Ben Affleck with a new song. As seen in a video published by TMZ, the Marry Me actress was joined by a group of backup dancers as she performed to the actor, who sat in a chair a few feet away from his bride.
How a Scooter Braun Co-Sign Led to a Co-Writing Credit for Independent Artist Anees
Two years of the COVID pandemic have yielded some silver linings. For Virginia songwriter and independent artist Anees, it led to a fortuitous meeting — and eventual collaboration — with Scooter Braun. The music mogul is no stranger to the creative process, and has been credited as a songwriter and producer on tracks by his longtime clients Justin Bieber and Ariana Grande, as well as Ed Sheeran, and on the latest album by Demi Lovato, “Holy Fvck,” for which he served as EP and is credited as a producer on five songs alongside Warren “Oak” Felder. But Anees’ song “Leave Me”...
Sentebale CEO Richard Miller Shares How Fatherhood Has Changed Prince Harry
Watch: Prince Harry Wishes His Kids Could Have Met Princess Diana. Prince Harry's passion for doing good has only grown since becoming a dad. The Duke of Sussex, who serves as co-founder of Sentebale, a charitable organization that supports children and young adults in South Africa who have been impacted by AIDS/HIV, has been known to lead a life helping others.
‘Fast X’: Residents Protest Franchise Filming In L.A.’s Angeleno Heights, Saying It Encourages Illegal Street Racing There
One of Angeleno Heights’ most famous residents is no longer welcome there, according to some who live in the Los Angeles neighborhood. Specifically, they’re talking about Dominic Toretto, the main character of the Fast films played by Vin Diesel, whose onscreen home is a 4,800 square-foot home built in the area in 1906. As filming of NBCUniversal’s Fast X, the 10th installment of the franchise, was set to take place today and Saturday in the area, residents took part in a protest saying they fear the movie will further glorify and encourage illegal street racing in their neighborhood. “It’s super, super, super dangerous,”...
Emily Ratajkowski’s Husband Sebastian Allegedly ‘Unfaithful’ Before Split, Cheated ‘Multiple’ Times
It’s getting messy. Emily Ratajkowski’s estranged husband, Sebastian Bear-McClard, allegedly cheated on her “multiple” times before their split, a source exclusively tells In Touch. “[Sebastian] strayed on multiple occasions,” claims the source, with a second insider...
La Brea Season 2 First-Look Photos Tease a Whole New Time Period and More
Attention, La Brea fans: We've got a sneak peek at the future—or should we say past?—of the hit NBC series. E! News can exclusively reveal the first photos from season two of the sci-fi drama, which returns Sept. 27. Season one of La Brea saw Eve Harris (Natalie...
Inside Scheana Shay and Brock Davies' Cancun Wedding Weekend With VPR Co-Stars
Scheana Shay's wedding with Brock Davies was for SUR a lavish affair. On Aug. 23, the Vanderpump Rules stars tied the knot during a tropical nuptials at the Dreams Natura Resort & Spa in Cancun, Mexico. Clad in a custom white down by Pol' Atteu Haute Couture, Scheana exchanged vows with Brock in front of family and friends, including their VPR co-stars Lala Kent, Ariana Madix, Raquel Leviss, James Kennedy, Tom Schwartz, Tom Sandoval and Katie Maloney.
Beverly Hills, 90210 Actor Joe E. Tata Dead at 85
Nearly two weeks after the death of Denise Dowse, the Beverly Hills, 90210 family has lost another beloved member. Joe E. Tata, who portrayed Peach Pit owner Nat on the TV series, has died, co-star Ian Ziering shared. Tata was 85. "In the last few months we've lost Jessica Klein...
