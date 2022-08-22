Ever since it premiered on Netflix in 2019, the appeal of Selling Sunset—and its much funnier spinoff Selling Tampa—has been well-established: massive infinity pools, silly office banter, absurd royalty-free pop music, and women effortlessly walking up steep driveways in 6-inch stilettos.So when you sit down to watch Selling the OC—the third installment of the docusoap franchise, set in the Oppenheim Group’s new office in Newport Beach—you already know what you’re in for (with the exception of the male realtors disrupting the formerly girlbosses-only series).And lo and behold, the same old recipe works yet again. Over the past three years, creator...

TV SERIES ・ 2 DAYS AGO