Family of slain Hanover teen speaks out after boyfriend is sentenced to 8 years in prison
A man has been sentenced to eight years in prison for the shooting death of his girlfriend, but her family is not happy about the outcome.
Shooting in Richmond leaves one juvenile injured in hospital
A Richmond juvenile is in the hospital after being shot Wednesday afternoon.
Man sentenced to life in prison for Petersburg murder
PETERSBURG, Va. (WWBT) - A man was sentenced to life in prison, plus 25 years, for a June 2021 murder in Petersburg, according to court records. Willie Noise was found dead after a shooting in the 500 block of University Boulevard. Jimmy Merhout was found with multiple gunshot wounds. According...
Chesterfield Police looking for suspected wallet thief
The Chesterfield County Police Department is asking for help finding a person they say stole a wallet at a grocery store.
Hopewell opens investigation after man shot on Petersburg Street, 2 suspects on the run
According to police, officers responded to the 2600 block of Petersburg Street on Wednesday, Aug. 24 just before 10 p.m. for a reported shooting. Upon arrival, officers found a man who had been shot.
Chester BB gun vandal turns himself in, faces charges
The juvenile who was seen on camera shooting a BB gun into homes in Chester, has turned himself in, according to Chesterfield police.
Grandfather says 8-year-old grandson hurt in Richmond shooting
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A grandfather says his 8-year-old grandson was injured in a shooting in Richmond on Wednesday afternoon. He says the boy is doing OK and is talking after he was taken to VCU Medical Center. Police say they were called to the scene around 2:30 p.m. in...
Police search for suspects in Short Pump shoplifting incidents
HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - Henrico Police are looking for multiple suspects tied to two grand larcenies in Short Pump within a four-day period. Police say, on Aug. 18 security cameras from a business located in the 11800 block of West Broad Street caught two women entering the store around 6:37 p.m. These individuals went into a fitting room with multiple items of clothing and then left the store 40 minutes later carrying those items in stolen backpacks.
15-year-old seriously hurt in Whitcomb Court shooting
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A 15-year-old boy is seriously hurt after he was shot in Whitcomb Court late Tuesday evening. Officers found the victim in the 2100 block of Whitcomb Street. They believe the actual shooting happened a few blocks down the road around 10 p.m. Police are continuing to...
Virginia man sentenced to life plus 25 years for Petersburg first-degree murder and lying in court
Jimmy Lee Merhout received a sentence today for the murder of Willie Noise, according to an announcement from the Office of the Commonwealth's Attorney.
Chesterfield man charged with murder of 19-year-old mother
STAFFORD, Va. (WWBT) - A Chesterfield man has been charged with murder after a shooting happened in Stafford County Tuesday afternoon. Shortly after 1:45 p.m., deputies responded to Crescent Valley Drive for a reported shooting. Once on scene, deputies found 19-year-old Aliyah Henderson shot to death inside a home. Police...
Henrico Police searching for Short Pump grand larceny suspects
Henrico Police are asking for the public's assistance in identifying several people they say are connected to two grand larceny incidents within a four-day span.
23-year-old killed after car overturns, strikes trees in Henrico County
HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - A man is dead after a single-vehicle crash in Henrico early Wednesday morning. At 1:20 a.m., Virginia State Police responded to a crash on the ramp to I-64 east from I-295 northbound, Exit 53 in Henrico County. VSP says a 2019 Honda Civic took the exit...
Henrico Police investigating Rocketts Landing vehicle tampering, attempted package thefts
The Henrico County Police Department is investigating after receiving complaints from Rocketts Landing community members regarding reported incidents of vehicle tampering and thefts.
Suspect in alleged shooting plot pleads guilty to illegal re-entry
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A man that Richmond Police said was involved in an alleged shooting plot pleaded guilty Thursday to one felony count of illegal re-entry into the U.S. Rolman Balacarcel-Bavagas now faces a maximum of two years in prison with one year of supervised release. According to court...
Chesterfield man charged with murder of 19-year-old woman in Stafford County
A Chesterfield man has been charged with murder following a shooting in a South Stafford subdivision.
Police: Women left Short Pump with thousands worth of stolen stuff in backpacks
Henrico Police have released images of women who are wanted in connection to grand larcenies in Short Pump.
15-year-old fighting for life after Whitcomb Court shooting
Teen shot in Richmond's northside Tuesday night
Flipped car blocks traffic in Richmond, causes backups on Dock Street
The small silver sedan can be seen in the photo below flipped completely over. Richmond Fire and EMS is on scene attending to the incident. Traffic backups are expected in the area.
