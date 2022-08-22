ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milo Ventimiglia & Russ Cundiff’s DiVide Pictures Renews 20th Television Deal, Ups Deanna Harris

By Nellie Andreeva
 4 days ago

EXCLUSIVE : 20th Television has re-upped the deal for Milo Ventimiglia and Russ Cundiff ’s DiVide Pictures , the company behind the studio’s drama The Company You Keep , headlined by the This Is Us alum. The drama just received a series order by ABC.

Under the new multi-year pact, Ventimiglia and Cundiff will continue to develop and produce series projects for the studio alongside DiVide Pictures’ Deanna Harris , who has been promoted from director to VP of development.

“We are excited to continue the relationship with 20th Television and Disney, and appreciate their confidence in us to create new and exciting shows,” Ventimiglia said.

Ventimiglia’s relationship with 20th TV, part of Disney TV Studios, stems from his starring role in the network’s acclaimed drama series This Is Us, which recently wrapped its six-season run on NBC. It expanded into a development deal for DiVide Pictures, the company Ventimiglia launched with longtime friend Cundiff in 2004. In the past four years, DiVide Pictures has set up about a dozen projects at various networks and platforms, scoring two pilots and now a series order for 20th TV.

The Company You Keep, based on Korean format My Fellow Citizens , follows con man Charlie (Ventimiglia) and undercover CIA officer Emma (Catherine Haena Kim). Julia Cohen, who penned the pilot, and Phil Klemmer serve as executive producers and co-showrunners. Ventimiglia and Cundiff executive produce for DiVide Pictures, along with Jon M. Chu and Caitlin Foito for Electric Somewhere, and Todd Harthan and Lindsay Goffman. DiVide’s Harris is a producer.

DiVide Pictures’ current development slate includes Hometown Saints at NBC. It revolves around Billy Riedell, a retired hockey player who struggles to figure out who he is now that his career is over. He ends up back in his hockey-crazed Minnesota hometown, coaching a girl’s high school team.

The company is repped by Verve and McKuin Frankel Whitehead.

Deadline

Sean Hannity, Tucker Carlson And Lou Dobbs To Be Deposed In Dominion Lawsuit Against Fox News

Sean Hannity, Tucker Carlson and Lou Dobbs are among the current and former Fox News personalities facing depositions in Dominion Voting Systems’ $1.6 billion defamation lawsuit against the network. With a trial on the docket for next April, both sides in the case have been in the midst of discovery, with Jeanine Pirro and Steve Doocy also among the Fox News figures on Dominion’s list for depositions. Hannity is set to be deposed on Wednesday, according to The New York Times, which first reported on the court filing. Carlson is scheduled for Friday and Dobbs on Tuesday, according to court records. Dobbs...
POLITICS
Deadline

‘Beverly Hills 90210’ Cast Bids Heartfelt Farewells To Joe E. Tata, The Peach Pit Owner

The memories flowed and the tributes poured out on social media from the cast of Beverly Hills, 90210, who mourned the death of Joe E. Tata, who played Peach Pit owner Nat on the show. Tata’s death was announced today on Instagram by costar Ian Ziering, who called him “truly an OG” and “one of the happiest people I’ve ever worked with.” Ziering related that although the Peach Pit was a 90210 set, “it often felt like the backdrop to the Joe E. Tata show.” Some of the early reactions. We’ll add more as they come in: View this post on Instagram A...
TV & VIDEOS
Deadline

Miles Teller To Star In And Executive Produce Skydance’s ‘The Gorge’ For ‘Black Phone’ Director Scott Derrickson

EXCLUSIVE: After an eventful summer that included the blockbuster Top Gun: Maverick, Miles Teller looks to have found his next event pic and is reuniting with a familiar friend for it. Sources tell Deadline that Teller is in final negotiations to star in Skydance’s upcoming film The Gorge, with Scott Derrickson directing. The pic is based on a  spec script by The Tomorrow War scribe Zach Dean. Skydance produced Top Gun: Maverick, which starred Tom Cruise and Teller and which just passed the $1.4 billion global box office milestone. Skydance’s David Ellison, Dana Goldberg and Don Granger are producing The Gorge alongside Crooked Highway’s...
MOVIES
Deadline

Oscars: Adam Sandler And Emma Thompson Movies Among First To Go To Academy Voters

They start handing out Emmys next weekend with back-to-back Creative Arts ceremonies, followed on Monday, September 12 with the Primetime Emmys on NBC. But even as the TV awards season still has a couple of weeks to go before becoming history, the Oscar season is officially getting underway. Of course that means the fall festival trifecta of Venice, Telluride and Toronto kicking off the season that sets the plate for the Academy Awards, but it also means screener season is beginning. Unfortunately for AMPAS members who loved to collect those DVD screeners to show off for their friends, that practice is...
MOVIES
Deadline

Scott Caan To Star In Fox’s Missing Persons Drama Series ‘Alert’

EXCLUSIVE: Hawaii Five-0 star Scott Caan has been tapped as the male lead opposite Dania Ramirez in Fox’s Alert, a character-driven police procedural from The Blacklist showrunner John Eisendrath and Jamie Foxx, Sony Pictures Television and Fox Entertainment, sources tell Deadline. Written by Eisendrath, Alert is about the Philadelphia Police Department’s missing person’s unit. When police officer Nikki Parker’s (Ramirez) son goes missing, she joins the LAPD’s Missing Person’s Unit to help other people find their loved ones, even as she searches for her own. Six years later, her world is turned upside-down when her ex-husband, Devon Zoellner (Caan), shows up...
TV & VIDEOS
Deadline

Democrats Attack Dr. Oz As “Hollywood’s Celebrity Doctor” In New ‘Wizard’-Themed Spot

The Senate Majority PAC is debuting a new spot that attacks Mehmet Oz as “Hollywood’s celebrity doctor,” using the inevitable theme of Wizard of Oz to skewer the GOP candidate’s collection of homes, among other things. The seven-figure Pennsylvania ad buy is part of the political action committee’s $32 million in reservations in the state. It’s their second ad of the cycle. In a reversal of what has been seen in recent campaigns, it’s Democrats who have been hammering the Republican’s Hollywood ties in an effort to show that he’s out of touch with Pennsylvania. The spot, introducing the candidate as “the...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Deadline

Jennifer Aniston, Jimmy Kimmel, Amy Poehler, Octavia Spencer Join ABC’s ‘Norman Lear: 100 Years Of Music & Laughter’ Special – Update

UPDATED, 11 AM: Jennifer Aniston, Jimmy Kimmel, Amy Poehler and Octavia Spencer will help celebrate TV legend Norman Lear in ABC’s upcoming special Norman Lear: 100 Years of Music and Laughter, the network announced Thursday. They are the first celebrity guests announced for the bash, with more talent to follow at a later date. PREVIOUS, July 27: ABC used Norman Lear’s 100th birthday today to announce a career-spanning new special about the TV legend for Premiere Week. Norman Lear: 100 Years of Music & Laughter will air Thursday, September 22. The network said to expect a lineup of celebrity guests and musical performances...
MUSIC
Deadline

‘Me Time’ Review: Kevin Hart And Mark Wahlberg Star In Netflix Comedy That’s Laugh And Chemistry Free

Me Time, directed and written by John Hamburg (Meet the Parents), pairs Hollywood powerhouses Kevin Hart and Mark Wahlberg in a chemistry-free friendship full of slapstick comedy and high jinks. Hamburg is known for his comedic work. The same goes for Hart and Wahlberg, but the three combined created something full of hot air. Regina Hall also stars in the film and is relegated to the background as the nagging significant other. It’s actually impressive how unfunny this film is and that one must sit through every painful moment until the credits roll. The movie, which debuts on Netflix on Friday,...
MOVIES
