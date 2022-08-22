Read full article on original website
NBC Connecticut
Scooter Driver Injured in Crash in Vernon
The driver of a scooter was flown to the hospital after a scooter crash on a trail in Vernon. Police said the crash happened on the rail trail off Tallwood Drive and the driver suffered a head injury. No other vehicles were involved in the crash.
Danbury man dies in crash involving tractor-trailer in Waterbury
WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — A Danbury man was killed in a crash involving a tractor-trailer on I-84 West in Waterbury Thursday night. State police said a tractor-trailer and Chevrolet Silverado were on I-84 West near exit 23 in Waterbury around 8:30 p.m. Thursday when the driver of the Silverado didn’t slow down due to traffic, […]
Two people seriously injured in South Windsor car vs. tree
SOUTH WINDSOR — Two people were transported to the hospital with multiple injuries after a single-car accident today around 5 p.m., fire officials said. Firefighters said the accident occurred on Troy Road where the vehicle crashed into a tree. Extrication was required to get the occupants out of the vehicle safely, they said.
Body found on shore of Burr Pond State Park in Torrington
TORRINGTON, Conn. (WTNH) – Police are investigating after a body was found on the shore of Burr Pond State Park in Torrington. Officials from the state police, Encon police unit, and fire crews reported to the scene, police said. According to officials, a female was pronounced dead at the scene by paramedics. The Office of […]
LifeStar called for Vernon scooter accident
VERNON — One person was seriously injured after crashing his scooter on the Vernon Rails to Trails around 5:45 p.m., Lt. Robert Marra said. Marra said the person injured was a man in his 30s, and that he was transported to Hartford Hospital by LifeStar with serious injuries.
Register Citizen
Man in ‘stable but critical’ condition after Waterbury crash, police say
WATERBURY — Police say a man is in stable but critical condition after a rollover crash Wednesday afternoon. Waterbury police responded to 3600 East Main St. at 2:21 p.m. for a report of a motor vehicle accident. Officers found a white 2016 Hyundai SUV that had rolled over in a wooded area off the roadway, according to police.
Eyewitness News
DEEP investigating body found at Burr Pond
TORRINGTON, CT (WFSB) - The Department of Energy and Environmental Protection (DEEP) is investigating after a body was found at Burr Pond State Park in Torrington on Thursday. Officials said multiple agencies responded for the report of a body found in the pond. When crews arrived they found a body...
18-year-old dies in Route 8 motorcycle crash: state police
WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — An 18-year-old from Naugatuck was killed in a motorcycle crash on Route 8 in Waterbury Tuesday afternoon, according to Connecticut state police. Just after 2:30 p.m. on Tuesday, a lone motorcycle was traveling on Route 8 North near Exit 30. For unknown reasons, police said the motorcycle veered to the left, […]
Route 4 in Farmington reopened after suspect crashes, flees
FARMINGTON, Conn. — Route 4 in Farmington has reopened after a suspect fleeing police rammed a town police cruiser and fled on foot before being taken into custody Thursday afternoon. Around 12:30 p.m., police said several Farmington officers attempted to stop a suspect wanted on a felony arrest warrant....
Farmington officer injured while capturing suspect in pursuit
FARMINGTON, Conn. (WTNH) — One officer from the Farmington Police Department was injured while apprehending a suspect that led police on a pursuit on Thursday. According to police, several officers attempted to stop a suspect wanted on a felony arrest warrant around 12:30 p.m. Farmington police advised state police that the individual was in custody […]
Motorcyclist killed in Waterbury crash
WATERBURY, Conn — A Naugatuck man is dead after the motorcycle he was driving crashed on Route 8 Tuesday afternoon, police said. Rian Andrade, 18, of Naugatuck was driving his motorcycle on Route 8 north at around 2:40 p.m. just south of Exit 30 in the left lane. According to police, the motorcycle veered to the left, drove through the grass median and hit the metal guardrail.
Eyewitness News
Farmington police officer injured while apprehending suspect
FARMINGTON, CT (WFSB) – A Farmington police officer was taken to the hospital after a suspect pursuit Thursday afternoon. Authorities said the suspect is in custody. A portion of Route 4 was closed because of the chase but has since reopened. Police said there was an arrest warrant out...
Bristol Press
Bristol police ID man killed in weekend crash as New Britain resident
BRISTOL – A man killed in Bristol over the weekend in a motorcycle crash has been identified as a New Britain resident. Police have identified the victim as Michael Jennings. He was 57 years old. According to an obituary, Jennings went to school in New Britain and Southington. He...
Police search for suspects in Manchester Spruce Street shooting
MANCHESTER — Police are searching for suspects involved with a shooting incident that occurred near the area of Spruce and Bissell streets just after 3:30 p.m. today. Police said that shots were fired, and two suspects fled on foot. There were no injuries associated with the shooting, they said.
Manhunt underway after suspect escapes from Hartford courthouse
HARTFORD, Conn. — State police are searching for a suspect who left the courthouse on Lafayette Street in Hartford. Officials notified state police around noon Thursday. The suspect identified as Marico Ellis, 24, was last seen wearing a black shirt, black pants, and no shoes. Officials said he was appearing before a judge who was considering raising his bond.
Police working to identify woman fatally struck by SUV in Wallingford
A woman was struck and killed by an SUV in Wallingford Monday night, police said.
I-84 in Hartford reopens after multiple crashes
Multiple crashes on I-84 East and West in Hartford caused significant delays Tuesday night.
westernmassnews.com
Investigators identify victim of Springfield homicide
SPRINGFIELD, MA. (WGGB/WSHM) - Authorities have released the identity of a man who was killed over the weekend in Springfield. Jim Leydon, spokesperson for the Hampden District Attorney’s office, said 29-year-old John Rivera of Springfield died Saturday at Baystate Medical Center after suffering a gunshot wound in the area of the 0-100 block of Longhill Street.
2 injured after SUV crashes into Newington building
NEWINGTON, Conn. — Two people are recovering after their SUV crashed into a Newington business late Sunday night, police said. The crash happened just before midnight on the Berlin Turnpike (Route 5/15). Police said the SUV was driving southbound on the road when they drove off the road by...
Vermont police searching for driver possibly involved in homicide
Brattleboro Police are looking to identify a vehicle that may have been involved in a homicide Friday night.
