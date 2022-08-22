WATERBURY, Conn — A Naugatuck man is dead after the motorcycle he was driving crashed on Route 8 Tuesday afternoon, police said. Rian Andrade, 18, of Naugatuck was driving his motorcycle on Route 8 north at around 2:40 p.m. just south of Exit 30 in the left lane. According to police, the motorcycle veered to the left, drove through the grass median and hit the metal guardrail.

WATERBURY, CT ・ 2 DAYS AGO