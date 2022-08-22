ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vernon, CT

NBC Connecticut

Scooter Driver Injured in Crash in Vernon

The driver of a scooter was flown to the hospital after a scooter crash on a trail in Vernon. Police said the crash happened on the rail trail off Tallwood Drive and the driver suffered a head injury. No other vehicles were involved in the crash.
VERNON, CT
WTNH

Danbury man dies in crash involving tractor-trailer in Waterbury

WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — A Danbury man was killed in a crash involving a tractor-trailer on I-84 West in Waterbury Thursday night. State police said a tractor-trailer and Chevrolet Silverado were on I-84 West near exit 23 in Waterbury around 8:30 p.m. Thursday when the driver of the Silverado didn’t slow down due to traffic, […]
WATERBURY, CT
WTNH

Body found on shore of Burr Pond State Park in Torrington

TORRINGTON, Conn. (WTNH) – Police are investigating after a body was found on the shore of Burr Pond State Park in Torrington. Officials from the state police, Encon police unit, and fire crews reported to the scene, police said. According to officials, a female was pronounced dead at the scene by paramedics. The Office of […]
TORRINGTON, CT
Journal Inquirer

LifeStar called for Vernon scooter accident

VERNON — One person was seriously injured after crashing his scooter on the Vernon Rails to Trails around 5:45 p.m., Lt. Robert Marra said. Marra said the person injured was a man in his 30s, and that he was transported to Hartford Hospital by LifeStar with serious injuries.
VERNON, CT
Register Citizen

Man in ‘stable but critical’ condition after Waterbury crash, police say

WATERBURY — Police say a man is in stable but critical condition after a rollover crash Wednesday afternoon. Waterbury police responded to 3600 East Main St. at 2:21 p.m. for a report of a motor vehicle accident. Officers found a white 2016 Hyundai SUV that had rolled over in a wooded area off the roadway, according to police.
WATERBURY, CT
Eyewitness News

DEEP investigating body found at Burr Pond

TORRINGTON, CT (WFSB) - The Department of Energy and Environmental Protection (DEEP) is investigating after a body was found at Burr Pond State Park in Torrington on Thursday. Officials said multiple agencies responded for the report of a body found in the pond. When crews arrived they found a body...
TORRINGTON, CT
WTNH

18-year-old dies in Route 8 motorcycle crash: state police

WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — An 18-year-old from Naugatuck was killed in a motorcycle crash on Route 8 in Waterbury Tuesday afternoon, according to Connecticut state police. Just after 2:30 p.m. on Tuesday, a lone motorcycle was traveling on Route 8 North near Exit 30. For unknown reasons, police said the motorcycle veered to the left, […]
WATERBURY, CT
FOX 61

Route 4 in Farmington reopened after suspect crashes, flees

FARMINGTON, Conn. — Route 4 in Farmington has reopened after a suspect fleeing police rammed a town police cruiser and fled on foot before being taken into custody Thursday afternoon. Around 12:30 p.m., police said several Farmington officers attempted to stop a suspect wanted on a felony arrest warrant....
FARMINGTON, CT
WTNH

Farmington officer injured while capturing suspect in pursuit

FARMINGTON, Conn. (WTNH) — One officer from the Farmington Police Department was injured while apprehending a suspect that led police on a pursuit on Thursday. According to police, several officers attempted to stop a suspect wanted on a felony arrest warrant around 12:30 p.m. Farmington police advised state police that the individual was in custody […]
FARMINGTON, CT
FOX 61

Motorcyclist killed in Waterbury crash

WATERBURY, Conn — A Naugatuck man is dead after the motorcycle he was driving crashed on Route 8 Tuesday afternoon, police said. Rian Andrade, 18, of Naugatuck was driving his motorcycle on Route 8 north at around 2:40 p.m. just south of Exit 30 in the left lane. According to police, the motorcycle veered to the left, drove through the grass median and hit the metal guardrail.
WATERBURY, CT
Eyewitness News

Farmington police officer injured while apprehending suspect

FARMINGTON, CT (WFSB) – A Farmington police officer was taken to the hospital after a suspect pursuit Thursday afternoon. Authorities said the suspect is in custody. A portion of Route 4 was closed because of the chase but has since reopened. Police said there was an arrest warrant out...
FARMINGTON, CT
Bristol Press

Bristol police ID man killed in weekend crash as New Britain resident

BRISTOL – A man killed in Bristol over the weekend in a motorcycle crash has been identified as a New Britain resident. Police have identified the victim as Michael Jennings. He was 57 years old. According to an obituary, Jennings went to school in New Britain and Southington. He...
BRISTOL, CT
FOX 61

Manhunt underway after suspect escapes from Hartford courthouse

HARTFORD, Conn. — State police are searching for a suspect who left the courthouse on Lafayette Street in Hartford. Officials notified state police around noon Thursday. The suspect identified as Marico Ellis, 24, was last seen wearing a black shirt, black pants, and no shoes. Officials said he was appearing before a judge who was considering raising his bond.
HARTFORD, CT
westernmassnews.com

Investigators identify victim of Springfield homicide

SPRINGFIELD, MA. (WGGB/WSHM) - Authorities have released the identity of a man who was killed over the weekend in Springfield. Jim Leydon, spokesperson for the Hampden District Attorney’s office, said 29-year-old John Rivera of Springfield died Saturday at Baystate Medical Center after suffering a gunshot wound in the area of the 0-100 block of Longhill Street.
SPRINGFIELD, MA
FOX 61

2 injured after SUV crashes into Newington building

NEWINGTON, Conn. — Two people are recovering after their SUV crashed into a Newington business late Sunday night, police said. The crash happened just before midnight on the Berlin Turnpike (Route 5/15). Police said the SUV was driving southbound on the road when they drove off the road by...
NEWINGTON, CT
