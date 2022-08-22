Read full article on original website
Discovery of the first known depiction of the Israelite judge Deborah mentioned in the BibleAnita DurairajChapel Hill, NC
UNC Charlotte Botanical Gardens: Discover what makes it such a special placeCharlotte UnlimitedCharlotte, NC
Durham Sheriff shares eviction resources with communityThe Triangle TribuneDurham County, NC
DPS kindergarten kickoff helps parents adjustThe Triangle TribuneDurham, NC
Major discount supermarket chain set to open another location in North Carolina this monthKristen Walters
cbs17
Watch: UNC Head Coach Mack Brown gives updates
CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WNCN)–Why did UNC head coach Mack Brown feel Drake Maye was the best player to start under center? How ready is the team to face FAMU this Saturday? Does having a week off right after the opener bother him? The answers to these questions and more on this weeks edition of “As the Mack Turns.”
cbs17
Watch: Duke’s offensive lineman Andre Harris talks about the 1st game
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN)–Duke offensive lineman Andre Harris gets deep with us about visualizing success, dealing with nerves leading up to their first game, how good this years offensive line will be for Duke and the most impressive thing he saw last week. It wasn’t on the football field, it was at Drive Shack.
cbs17
UNC’s Drake Maye goes from ‘one of the quarterbacks’ to QB1
CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WNCN) – On Monday, the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill announced redshirt freshman quarterback Drake Maye would be its starting quarterback for Saturday’s season opener against Florida A&M. On Tuesday, CBS 17 talked to Maye, who went from one of the signal callers...
cbs17
Watch: UNC’s Defensive lineman Ritzie talks about upcoming year
CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WNCN)–It’s game week for the UNC Tar Heels. We caught up with defensive lineman Jahvaree Ritzie to see how his unit was coming along. What they team was saying about getting ready for FAMU and how good the defense would be this year. He did not hold back.
cbs17
NC State’s Tony Gibson determined to have ‘best defense in the country’
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — NC State defensive coordinator Tony Gibson met with the media on Thursday. Hear what he had to say about ECU quarterback Holton Ahlers and his thoughts on all the hype his defense is getting.
cbs17
New Chick-fil-A coming to Raleigh
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Chick-fil-A sandwich and nugget enthusiasts rejoice! A banner for a new Chick-fil-A location has popped up north of downtown Raleigh, on E. Six Forks Road. This new location on Six Forks will be situated in between the intersections of Wake Forest Road and Industrial Drive.
cbs17
Johnston County Schools Superintendent looks ahead to new school year
JOHNSTON COUNTY, N.C. (WNCN) — RALEIGH, N.C. — Before the bell rings on the first day of the new school year, CBS 17 is sitting down with area superintendents to talk about goals, challenges ahead, and what families can look forward to this school year. CBS 17 Anchor...
cbs17
Raleigh among cities with highest rent hikes
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Renters in Raleigh are among those in the nation who have seen the largest increases in rent in the last year. An August report from Rent.com shows Raleigh landlords have raised one bedroom rents 42 percent in the last year. The largest hikes for one bedroom units whoever were in Greensboro where renters are paying 72 percent more than they were a year ago.
cbs17
UNC Health Rex closing a pediatric location in Raleigh
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN)—A UNC Health Rex pediatric location in Raleigh will be closing at the end of August, officials confirmed. Officials said this is due to the “the overwhelming need for adult patient beds and the low number of pediatric patients needing care at UNC Health Rex.”. Officials...
cbs17
Durham Public Schools Superintendent looks ahead to new school year
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Before the bell rings on the first day of the new school year, CBS 17 is sitting down with area superintendents to talk about goals, challenges ahead, and what families can look forward to this school year. CBS 17 Anchor Liz Ortiz checked in with...
cbs17
What to know: Some Triangle school districts increasing lunch prices
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN)—Multiple school districts in the Triangle area are increasing the prices for school lunches. This is a change as most school lunches were free in North Carolina public schools last year. In Wake County, elementary lunches are $3.00 and $3.25 for middle school and highschoolers. Durham Public...
cbs17
Raleigh gas line hit Wednesday, road reopened Thursday morning
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Raleigh police say a road is completely shut down after a gas line was hit by a piece of equipment Wednesday afternoon. Officers say the gas line was on the bridge on Rock Quarry Road between the Raleigh Police Department Southeast District offices and the Redeeming Love Missionary Church.
cbs17
Retired teachers step up to cover classes as Durham is down 141 teachers
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – Just days away from the start of the traditional school 2022-23 year, Durham Public Schools (DPS) is still working to fill 141 teacher vacancies. District officials said Thursday the teacher vacancies are across the board, but the district said the positions they need to fill the most are math and science teachers.
cbs17
Victim identified as teenager in fatal Chapel Hill shooting, police say
CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WNCN) — A 19-year-old was killed in a Chapel Hill shooting late Thursday, according to police. Friday afternoon, police confirmed it was Rahzel Tyreek Jenkins of Chapel Hill who was found suffering multiple gunshot wounds at the scene. The shooting was reported just after 11:30 p.m....
cbs17
Chris Stirewalt discusses his Jan. 6 testimony
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — His network was the first to call the race in Arizona for Joe Biden. In the middle of the blowback from Republicans, Chris Stirewalt went on to defend his decision. Stirewalt was later called to testify before the January 6th House Select Committee. CBS 17’s...
cbs17
4 students involved in fight at North Garner Middle School: police
GARNER, N.C. (WNCN) — Garner police say they responded to a fight at North Garner Middle School Wednesday afternoon. Officers say four girl students were involved in the fight. There were no reported injuries to students or officers, according to police. Police say no weapons were involved and police...
cbs17
Holly Springs man charged in NC murder: police
SURF CITY, N.C. (WNCT) — Surf City police said a man who was wanted in a homicide investigation is now in custody. Surf City Police Chief Phillip Vorhees told WNCT’s Claire Curry the suspect, Charles Haywood, 22, of Holly Springs, was taken into custody just before 10:30 a.m. after turning himself in. The man was wanted after a body was found late Wednesday night at the Exotic Hemp Company, located on Hwy. 50 at the Triton Village Plaza.
cbs17
Cary police show school pride with decorated police cruisers
CARY, N.C. (WNCN) — The Cary Police Department is re-decorating a few of its police cruisers to show school spirit and solidarity. The police department gave school administrators their first look at the newly-decorated vehicles during a presentation at WakeMed Soccer Park Wednesday. It has the school’s mascot, color and logo on the front and back of the SUV and there is one for each high school in Cary. The goal was to show school pride but still be a fully functional police cruiser.
cbs17
Raleigh roads cleared after police respond to personal situation
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Interstate 40 at Mile Marker 301 and Rock Quarry Road along the bridge have cleared after Raleigh police responded to what they considered a personal situation. Six police cruisers were seen responding to the personal situation and an officer told CBS 17 they were “dealing...
cbs17
Man killed in ‘not random’ Liberty Street shooting identified, police say
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – The man fatally shot late Monday night off Liberty Street in Durham has been identified by police. Brian Davis, 51, was found by the Durham Police Department just after 10:30 p.m. Monday in the 500 block of Liberty Street suffering from serious, life-threatening gunshot wounds.
