RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Renters in Raleigh are among those in the nation who have seen the largest increases in rent in the last year. An August report from Rent.com shows Raleigh landlords have raised one bedroom rents 42 percent in the last year. The largest hikes for one bedroom units whoever were in Greensboro where renters are paying 72 percent more than they were a year ago.

RALEIGH, NC ・ 1 DAY AGO