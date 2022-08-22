ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Behind Viral Videos

My newborn is as big as a toddler — it was the worst birth ever

By Emily Lefroy
New York Post
New York Post
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1TILez_0hR6A6mZ00

The miracle of life is a joyous thing, except when it’s not.

A mom on TikTok has opened up about one of the best experiences of her life — giving birth to her second daughter — which also happened to be one of her worst.

That’s because the infant was “the size of a toddler” when she was born.

Caprice Furness posted a now-viral video showing her pregnant stomach at 38 weeks, representing the moment she “knew” she would have an above-average baby.

“I gave birth to a toddler,” the mom-of-two joked in the clip of her daughter, Elianna Atkinson, which has been viewed 1.4 million times.

Furness and her partner have another daughter, Ava, who is 11 months older than Elianna, although they they look the same age , according to mom.

“She wasn’t a fat baby she’s just long,” she explained in a comment. “She’s 16 months old and she[‘s] already the same height as her sister who is a year older.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=14Y7FR_0hR6A6mZ00
The mom joked she gave birth to a toddler.
TikTok/@capricefurness
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0nAvWy_0hR6A6mZ00
Ava and Elianna were born 11 months apart but look the same age.
TikTok/@capricefurness

Furness said Elianna — who weighed just over 9 pounds when she was born — wore size two diapers and clothes for 0 to 3-month-old infants when she was just a newborn.

The average birth weight of a full-term female is 7 pounds and 2 ounces , according to the World Health Organization.

Hundreds of mothers commented on the post, sharing stories of giving birth to their own sizable children.

@capricefurness

Was one of the best yet worst experiences of my life 🤣 #giantbaby #baby #godhelpme #mumoftiktok #fyp #daughter

♬ the joke is on you. icarly – Kate
@capricefurness

Wouldn’t have it any other way! #mumoftiktok #toddler #girls #fyp #kids #money #momtok #daughters #girlmum

♬ original sound – Bladezx6r

“My daughter was 9lbs 7 at 39 weeks — she was so freaking long tho!” one user wrote. “She looked like she had a mortgage and a job already.”

“My son was 11 pounds at 37 weeks. They said at 40 weeks he would’ve been 14.5 pounds,” another mom shared.

“I feel you on this,” another sympathized. “My son was 10lb 13oz and 24” long. I’m 5 ft 3.”

In 2021, New York mom Alexa Priego told The Post that people often mistook her 11-month-old son for a 3-year-old due to his size.

At less than 12 months old, her son, Kason, was wearing clothing intended for children ages 3 and up, and tipped the scales at 30 pounds.

