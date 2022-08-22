For a long time, answering the question "Which smartphone takes the best photos?" was easy: the latest Google Pixel. Times have changed, and now there's fierce competition in the mobile photography realm. While the Pixel 6 and 6 Pro are still some of the best cameras, the answer to the question comes down to personal preference rather than imperial metrics. Some prefer photos that are as accurate to real life as possible or the high-contrast look from a Pixel. As mobile photography week continues, I'd like to talk about why the flexibility afforded by the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra's camera system makes it my favorite.

CELL PHONES ・ 2 DAYS AGO