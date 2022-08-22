Read full article on original website
Apple Insider
iPhone 14 Pro Max will be the most wanted iPhone in the fall
Production and shipment data for display panels used in Apple's iPhone 14 lineup indicates Apple expects high demand for its iPhone 14 Pro models in the fall. September's launch lineup is rumored to focus most of the changes on the iPhone 14 Pro rather than the iPhone 14, and it seems Apple is planning for sales to err towards the newer models. In data shared by analyst Ross Young of DSCC, Apple's suppliers are apparently focusing their efforts on creating panels for the Pro range.
The Samsung Galaxy S23 could be the most powerful phone ever
The Samsung Galaxy S23 could be the most powerful phone you can buy when it hits the market early next year. This comes from a leak on 91mobiles.com (opens in new tab) that suggests Samsung’s next mainstream flagship (read: flat phone) will use the as-yet-unannounced Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen2 chipset. The current King of Smartphone chips, the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 only recently began shipping on flagship phones, including the new OnePlus 10T.
Digital Trends
See how the Galaxy Z Fold 4 beats the Fold 3 in a tough camera test
Samsung has changed the camera system on the Galaxy Z Fold 4, updating it from the system found on the Galaxy Z Fold 3. While the camera was never a disappointment, it was still ripe for improvement, with many wanting Samsung’s flagship folding smartphone to also have a flagship camera. Has the Galaxy Z Fold 4 delivered?
Samsung’s Galaxy Z Flip 4 is the foldable phone most people should buy
The Galaxy Z Flip 4 is the best foldable phone for most people, offering good performance and cameras within a design that's more pocket-friendly — and cooler — than your typical phone.
Best Android phones 2022
There are so many great Android phones to buy that it can be tough to know which one to get. These are the best of the best at each price point.
Android Authority
The Samsung Galaxy S7 and S8 are getting surprise updates
The updates fix a GPS issue, and that's about it. Samsung is reportedly pushing an update to the Galaxy S7 and Galaxy S8 phones. The updates seem to address GPS issues on these devices. Samsung’s Galaxy S7 and Galaxy S8 series both reached end-of-life status a while ago, meaning they’ve...
inputmag.com
Samsung’s Galaxy Z Flip 4 rules, but there's also no competition
The jump from the Galaxy Z Flip to the Flip 3 was huge; Samsung overhauled nearly everything for the better and dramatically dropped the price from $1,449 to $999, making foldables palatable for the first time. The leap from the Flip 3 to the Flip 4 is noticeably smaller. The...
Phone Arena
5 more old Samsung phones owned by millions get a surprise and possibly critical update
Even though it's recommended to only use phones that get regular security updates, it's not unusual for consumers to hold onto devices past their software support date. Every once in a while, vendors roll out updates to unsupported devices, usually to address critical vulnerabilities, and that's what Samsung seems to be doing these days for a bevy of old phones.
The Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra's cameras don't have to be the best to be my favorite
For a long time, answering the question "Which smartphone takes the best photos?" was easy: the latest Google Pixel. Times have changed, and now there's fierce competition in the mobile photography realm. While the Pixel 6 and 6 Pro are still some of the best cameras, the answer to the question comes down to personal preference rather than imperial metrics. Some prefer photos that are as accurate to real life as possible or the high-contrast look from a Pixel. As mobile photography week continues, I'd like to talk about why the flexibility afforded by the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra's camera system makes it my favorite.
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 vs. Galaxy Z Fold 3: More than meets the eye
Foldables might feel new, but if you judge by Samsung's progress, they've already evolved into a stable product category. Instead of sweeping, revolutionary changes year-over-year, this generation comes with some iterative design changes that — while welcome — might not sound so exciting to current owners. Of course, that doesn't mean they aren't some of the best smartphones around.
Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro vs. Google Pixel Buds Pro: Which premium buds are best for you?
Samsung and Google make some of the best earbuds you can buy to use with an Android phone, and each has a new Pro pair on the market. The Galaxy Buds 2 Pro and the Pixel Buds Pro are both high-end earbuds with Active Noise Canceling, and they're priced very similarly: Samsung's are $230, Google's are $200. Both are great for different reasons, but the choice between the two comes down to more than which brand of phone you have.
Android 13 is coming to phones from Samsung, Sony, Motorola, OnePlus, Oppo, Xiaomi, and more later this year
The news is out: Android 13 is finally here and we didn't have to wait until September to get it! But for those of you who don't own a Pixel, when can you expect to get that fresh over-the-air software update on your devices? Well, Google isn't making any specific promises on behalf of the manufacturers, but it is giving users a heads-up on which ones will be joining the party by the end of 2022.
How to delete Google forever
So, you have finally decided to delete your Google account. While it might seem impossible to leave Google as we use its services daily, the company has made the process simple and easy to follow. You can either delete everything linked to your Google account or choose to delete specific Google services, like Gmail or Google Drive, and keep other services and your Google account intact.
Phone Arena
iPhone 13 mini in 2022: Steve Jobs’ dream turned into Apple's big flop and my favorite iPhone ever
When Apple introduced the iPhone 12 mini in 2020, the company predicted that it would be “very popular”. But... that wasn't really the case. Sales figures through 2020-2021 showed that the smallest iPhone was by far the least preferred model by customers. The reason? Well, there might be a couple of them:
Latest Android Auto update might stop your phone from connecting to your car
The latest version of Android Auto has begun rolling out during the last couple of weeks, and it seems the new update may be causing issues for some users. The update is titled Android Auto 7.8.6, and for some, it is greeting them with a “phone not compatible” message when they try to reconnect to their car.
WhatsApp Communities are messing up how you access your camera
Earlier this week, WhatsApp started beta testing its new Communities feature on Android with the potential to enhance the group chat experience on the app. For users involved with the test, the option to create new Communities occupies a spot in the tab bar on the far left-hand side, alongside options for chats, status, and calls. That's where the camera shortcut used to live — so how were you supposed to snap pics? Thankfully, it looks like WhatsApp has already found a new spot for the camera.
Google may have Fitbit's first Wear OS watch all shaped up
Fitbit ranks among the top fitness wearable brands in the world. However, the company is yet to launch a device with Wear OS and Google has already been its parent company for more than a year now. While there have been conflicting reports about a Wear OS-branded Fitbit arriving soon, there's been no talk about dates. We're now getting a few more tidbits about this elusive entity, thanks to an APK teardown of Google Play services version 22.32.12.
20 years later: see Shakira's shocked reaction at seeing first camera phone
Described as a "dangerous tool", see Shakira's shock at seeing a phone that could take pictures and video for the first time
The Verge
Watch some robots assemble and test Samsung’s newest foldables
Samsung made big strides with last year’s foldables in terms of durability — the Z Flip 3 and Z Fold 3 were the first devices in the series to offer serious water resistance and an IPX8 rating. This year’s phones aren’t a whole lot tougher, but the Z Fold 4 and Z Flip 4 are still something of an engineering marvel. We got a glimpse at the foldable assembly line last year, and as the newest Flip and Fold go on sale today, Samsung is giving us another peek at how the sausage is made. And it’s pretty flippin’ cool.
Galaxy Z Flip 4 review: Incremental design changes might not be enough to justify the upgrade - and suggest Samsung may need a new chapter in its smartphone evolution
Samsung releases its two new foldable smartphones on Friday – the Galaxy Z Fold 4 and the Galaxy Z Flip 4. The smaller and cheaper of the two devices, the Galaxy Z Flip 4, flips open like a retro 90s phone thanks to a horizontal hinge through the middle of the screen.
Android Police
