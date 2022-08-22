SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - A longtime locally owned sunglasses and souvenir store in Santa Barbara will be closing next month. Fashion Eyes opened in 1988. Owners Victor and Lucy Chang are selling off their stock at up to 40-percent off now. The site in the 700 block of State Street should be vacant by the end of September. It is right across from the Paseo Nuevo Mall. The store has been loaded The post After 33 years, locally owned Fashion Eyes closes next month in downtown Santa Barbara appeared first on News Channel 3-12.

SANTA BARBARA, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO