Santa Barbara County, CA

Santa Barbara Edhat

Community Members to Protest Modoc Bike Path on Saturday

A group of community activists plan to hold a "Protest March to Save the Trees" on Saturday in opposition of a proposed bike path on Modoc Road. The Community Association for the Modoc Preserve (CAMP) formed in July as a citizen-led grassroots effort opposed to a what they call a "destructive government project." They plan to march this Saturday, August 27th, at 11:00 a.m. starting at the intersection of Modoc Road and Encore Drive.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
L.A. Weekly

Two Injured in 4-Vehicle Collision on Highway 101 [Santa Barbara, CA]

2 Hospitalized after Multi-Car Crash near Milpas Street. The accident occurred around 4:55 p.m., in the southbound lanes of the freeway, just south of the Milpas Street on-ramp. According to the Santa Barbara County Fire Department, four vehicles were involved. However, the events leading up to the incident remain unclear.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
kvta.com

Friday Procession For Ventura City Firefighter Who Died While In Hawaii

Ventura City Firefighter-Paramedic Matthew Clapsaddle is coming home. Last week he and his wife Jennifer were celebrating their 25th Wedding Anniversary in Hawaii when he suffered "a sudden, critical medical emergency" and passed away. Friday, there will be a procession for Clapsaddle as he returns to Ventura County. The Ventura...
VENTURA, CA
News Channel 3-12

After 33 years, locally owned Fashion Eyes closes next month in downtown Santa Barbara

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. -  A longtime locally owned sunglasses and souvenir store in Santa Barbara will be closing next month. Fashion Eyes opened in 1988. Owners Victor and Lucy Chang are selling off their stock at up to 40-percent off now. The site in the 700 block of State Street should be vacant by the end of September.  It is right across from the Paseo Nuevo Mall. The store has been loaded The post After 33 years, locally owned Fashion Eyes closes next month in downtown Santa Barbara appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
Coastal View

Hotel concept for The Palms to come before Planning Commission

A conceptual review for a hotel at The Palms, at 701 Linden Ave., will come before the city of Carpinteria Planning Commission at its Sept. 6 meeting, 5:30 p.m. The proposal includes changing the current location from a restaurant and residential apartments to a 17-room hotel with an attached bar/café. Architect Kevin Moore will present on behalf of Joseph Corazza and the Miramar Group. The project is formally classified as 22-2165-CON.
CARPINTERIA, CA
Santa Barbara Independent

Three Housing Developments Are Thinking Big in Santa Barbara

A trio of proposed housing and residential mixed-use developments — all four stories tall and adding up to a potential 155 residential units — came across the Architectural Board of Review on Monday, each with its own take on how to provide much-needed housing in Santa Barbara. While...
SANTA BARBARA, CA
crimevoice.com

Cop Arrested then Released for DUI Hit and Run

August 20, 2022 – Santa Barbara County, Ca. Today’s oft-repeated mantra on the national political stage that “no one is above the law” may not strictly apply in the case of 60-year-old Buellton resident Bradley Prows. According to California Highway Patrol spokesman Officer Michael Griffith, Prows—who...
BUELLTON, CA

