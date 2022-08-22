Read full article on original website
Construction on new Floradale Avenue replacement bridge in Lompoc continues
Deck poured for new replacement Floradale Avenue bridge. The post Construction on new Floradale Avenue replacement bridge in Lompoc continues appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Ventura County Reporter
VENTURAWATERPURE PLANS UNDERWAY | Marina Park to become construction site for massive water project
PICTURED: A pipeline extending under the ocean will be buried beneath Marina Park as part of the VenturaWaterPure Project. Photo by CAPS Media. People who enjoy visiting the playground at Ventura’s Marina Park may be wondering why the equipment was removed and when something new will be installed in its place.
kclu.org
State wins legal battle over controversial oil operation in Santa Barbara County
A court has rejected a claim by a trustee for a bankrupt oil company which sought more than $160 million dollars from the state in connection with some shuttered Santa Barbara County oil facilities. After the Plains All American Pipeline ruptured on the Gaviota Coast in 2015, Venoco no longer...
Farm tractor, car collide on Highway 1, snarling traffic for several hours
Foggy conditions were reported in the area at the time of the crash.
Southbound Highway 101 in Ventura County reduced to one lane overnight for three additional days
CalTrans added three overnight closures of one southbound Highway 101 lane in Ventura County, reducing the highway to one lane overnight from Aug. 24 through Aug. 26. The post Southbound Highway 101 in Ventura County reduced to one lane overnight for three additional days appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
WATCH: Violent Flood Waters Split Open California Freeway
The road is entirely broken in half.
Santa Barbara Edhat
Community Members to Protest Modoc Bike Path on Saturday
A group of community activists plan to hold a "Protest March to Save the Trees" on Saturday in opposition of a proposed bike path on Modoc Road. The Community Association for the Modoc Preserve (CAMP) formed in July as a citizen-led grassroots effort opposed to a what they call a "destructive government project." They plan to march this Saturday, August 27th, at 11:00 a.m. starting at the intersection of Modoc Road and Encore Drive.
kcbx.org
KCBX News Update: The "reunification" of Morro Rock, and CA unemployment drops to historic low
Northern Chumash Tribal Council holds reunification ceremony at Morro Rock. The Northern Chumash Tribal Council held a ceremony this weekend that they described as a “reunification” of Morro Rock. The rock is a sacred site to the Chumash, whose name for it is Lisamu’. Much of the rock...
L.A. Weekly
Two Injured in 4-Vehicle Collision on Highway 101 [Santa Barbara, CA]
2 Hospitalized after Multi-Car Crash near Milpas Street. The accident occurred around 4:55 p.m., in the southbound lanes of the freeway, just south of the Milpas Street on-ramp. According to the Santa Barbara County Fire Department, four vehicles were involved. However, the events leading up to the incident remain unclear.
kvta.com
Friday Procession For Ventura City Firefighter Who Died While In Hawaii
Ventura City Firefighter-Paramedic Matthew Clapsaddle is coming home. Last week he and his wife Jennifer were celebrating their 25th Wedding Anniversary in Hawaii when he suffered "a sudden, critical medical emergency" and passed away. Friday, there will be a procession for Clapsaddle as he returns to Ventura County. The Ventura...
After 33 years, locally owned Fashion Eyes closes next month in downtown Santa Barbara
SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - A longtime locally owned sunglasses and souvenir store in Santa Barbara will be closing next month. Fashion Eyes opened in 1988. Owners Victor and Lucy Chang are selling off their stock at up to 40-percent off now. The site in the 700 block of State Street should be vacant by the end of September. It is right across from the Paseo Nuevo Mall. The store has been loaded The post After 33 years, locally owned Fashion Eyes closes next month in downtown Santa Barbara appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
L.A. Weekly
4 Injured in Rollover Car Accident on Las Palmas Drive [Santa Barbara, CA]
SANTA BARBARA, CA (August 24, 2022) – Early Sunday morning, four victims sustained various injuries in a car accident on Las Palmas Drive. The collision occurred around 2:00 a.m., near Paloma Drive. According to reports, a BMW sedan struck a fire hydrant and rolled over before hitting a nearby...
UPDATE: Hwy 1 reopens hours after tractor and Prius collide
CHP says a Toyota Prius collided with a farm tractor along Hwy 1 just north of Ray Rd. early Thursday morning.
9 Central Coast mayors send letter to Gov. Newsom about Diablo Canyon power plant’s future
The letter touches on the plant’s safety, the $85 million settlement reached in 2018, the Diablo lands and spent nuclear fuel.
Challenge to reduce homelessness in Santa Barbara County now underway
Santa Barbara County is taking part in the challenge of reducing homelessness in California by focusing on encampments along freeways and railroad corridors.
Coastal View
Hotel concept for The Palms to come before Planning Commission
A conceptual review for a hotel at The Palms, at 701 Linden Ave., will come before the city of Carpinteria Planning Commission at its Sept. 6 meeting, 5:30 p.m. The proposal includes changing the current location from a restaurant and residential apartments to a 17-room hotel with an attached bar/café. Architect Kevin Moore will present on behalf of Joseph Corazza and the Miramar Group. The project is formally classified as 22-2165-CON.
Santa Barbara Independent
Three Housing Developments Are Thinking Big in Santa Barbara
A trio of proposed housing and residential mixed-use developments — all four stories tall and adding up to a potential 155 residential units — came across the Architectural Board of Review on Monday, each with its own take on how to provide much-needed housing in Santa Barbara. While...
crimevoice.com
Cop Arrested then Released for DUI Hit and Run
August 20, 2022 – Santa Barbara County, Ca. Today’s oft-repeated mantra on the national political stage that “no one is above the law” may not strictly apply in the case of 60-year-old Buellton resident Bradley Prows. According to California Highway Patrol spokesman Officer Michael Griffith, Prows—who...
kclu.org
States that rely on the Colorado River brace for cuts and conflicts
For the first time ever, federal water managers have declared a “Tier 2” shortage on the Colorado River. As a result, Arizona will lose 21% of its river water next year — a crushing blow to local farmers. But the latest round of cuts are just the...
Frontier Communications' union workers strike in Santa Maria
Union members at the Frontier Communications internet supply company in Santa Maria went on strike for the third day Tuesday.
