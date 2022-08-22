Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
wspa.com
First Responder Friday Polk Co. EMS
Zip Trip: President of Tryon Resort, Sharon Decker. Zip Trip: Justin Aguilar, Director of Night in the …. Zip Trip: Molly Oakman, Director of Equestrian Operations …. Zip Trip: Jeff Fissel, The Muddy Boots, and The Clover …. Zip Trip: Dave Long, General Manager of Tryon Resort’s …
wspa.com
Greenville judge receives Order of the Palmetto Award
Greenville County Judge Charles Simmons, Jr., received the state's highest civilian honor Wednesday morning in court. After decades serving in drug court and the 13th Circuit's Veterans Treatment Court Program, Simmons received the Order of the Palmetto.
Anderson student found with gun at high school
Anderson County Sheriff's Office said students and staff are safe after a student brought a gun to TL Hanna High School today, August 26.
wspa.com
Spartanburg Co. District 6 offering their students healthy, organic meals
Spartanburg Co. District 6 offering their students healthy, organic meals. Spartanburg Co. District 6 offering their students …. The Grand Bohemian Lodge now open for business in …. Thousands show up for ‘Night in the Country’ music …. Latvia brings down Soviet-era monument’s obelisk …. SC State...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
wspa.com
2022 Indie Craft Parade
It’s starting to feel like fall, and in Greenville, that means the 2022 Indie Craft Parade is in just a few weeks! Erin Godbey joins us this morning with all the details.
wspa.com
Veteran being evicted sets building, camper on fire, shoots self in Anderson Co.
Veteran being evicted sets building, camper on fire, shoots self in Anderson Co. Veteran being evicted sets building, camper on fire, …. Greenville judge receives Order of the Palmetto Award. Bluey’s Big Play handout show footage (Courtesy of …. Darius Rucker spotted in downtown Greenville. Argo Al brings new...
wspa.com
$200K lottery ticket sold in Greenville Co.
GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – Check your tickets! A $200,000 Palmetto Cash 5 ticket was sold in Greenville. According to the South Carolina Education Lottery, the ticket was sold at the Sunoco Quick Mart at 1801 Laurens Road. All five numbers in Tuesday’s drawing matched resulting in the top prize...
Man accused of 3 bomb threats at Oconee Co. Courthouse
Deputies arrested a man accused of calling in three bomb threats to the Oconee County Courthouse.
Comments / 0