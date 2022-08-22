ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Duncan, SC

wspa.com

First Responder Friday Polk Co. EMS

POLK COUNTY, NC
wspa.com

2022 Indie Craft Parade

It’s starting to feel like fall, and in Greenville, that means the 2022 Indie Craft Parade is in just a few weeks! Erin Godbey joins us this morning with all the details.
GREENVILLE, SC
wspa.com

$200K lottery ticket sold in Greenville Co.

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – Check your tickets! A $200,000 Palmetto Cash 5 ticket was sold in Greenville. According to the South Carolina Education Lottery, the ticket was sold at the Sunoco Quick Mart at 1801 Laurens Road. All five numbers in Tuesday’s drawing matched resulting in the top prize...
GREENVILLE, SC

