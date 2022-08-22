ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jacksonville, FL

Combatant says slur sparked massive fan brawl at Jaguars-Steelers game

By Michael Blinn
New York Post
 4 days ago

A combatant in a brawl that broke out in the stands during a Jaguars-Steelers game claims he threw the first punch due to a racial slur.

Video of the fight, which came during during the fourth quarter of the Steelers’ 16-15 preseason win at TIAA Bank Field in Jacksonville on Saturday, quickly went viral on social media .

“It was the first time in my entire life that I struck somebody first,” a man, purporting to be in the middle of the fight, wrote in a since-deleted Facebook post under the name Wally Wood . “I wish I could have even thicker skin than I already have. The environment we live in, the amount of hate that is out there is becoming reminiscent of the 50s and 60s.”

Wood claims he was called a “dumb arab n—-r” in his post, per the Daily Mail, writing the incident began with him asking members of another group to leave a seat he had paid for.

“These guys continuously kept sitting in the seat,” he wrote. “I continuously kept asking nicely for at least 2 hours for them to please leave the seat.”

The situation escalated with the slur, leading to a flurry of punches and the involvement of the Jacksonville Sheriff’s office.

According to Wood’s post, the other fans were permanently banned from TIAA Bank Field.

ClutchPoints

Browns QB Jacoby Brissett’s blunt response to absolutely bizarre Deshaun Watson question

Few players are in a more awkward spot than Jacoby Brissett. The seven-year pro has the handle on the Cleveland Browns’ starting quarterback job — but just until Deshaun Watson serves his 11-game suspension following a lengthy legal battle with the NFL. Playing with the specter of Watson hovering over him, it’s no surprise that […] The post Browns QB Jacoby Brissett’s blunt response to absolutely bizarre Deshaun Watson question appeared first on ClutchPoints.
CLEVELAND, OH
FOX Sports

Mike Tomlin expresses frustration on Steelers OL | THE HERD

With the NFL shifting to favoring offensive coaches, another defensive coach is being tested. Mike Tomlin has expressed his frustration in the Pittsburgh Steelers' offensive line, saying that the team has 'to own it.' Colin Cowherd analyzes the league's defensive coaches and predicts each team's ranking, along with why Tomlin's o-line weakness is concerning.
PITTSBURGH, PA
