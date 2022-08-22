ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Dan Patrick Kicks Off Statewide Bus Tour

HOUSTON TX– Texas Lieutenant Governor and conservative Republican candidate for re-election, Dan Patrick, announced the commencement of his statewide bus tour. “On Wednesday, we launched our fall campaign’s statewide bus tour in San Antonio at the Alamo. It was a great beginning! Voters are engaged and excited about this 2022 election. While Democrats whine and carp, perpetuating the lie that it’s difficult to vote in Texas, I predict another record turnout,” Patrick said.
TEXAS STATE
Governor Abbott, DPS Launch iWatchTexas PSA To Promote Reporting System

Texans are encouraged to use iWatchTexas to report nearby suspicious activity. AUSTIN – Governor Greg Abbott and the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) today launched a public service announcement to promote awareness of the iWatchTexas community reporting system as teachers, students, and school faculty across the state return to school for the new school year. Featuring “Walker, Texas Ranger” Chuck Norris, the PSA will air on television in media markets across the state starting August 17. iWatchTexas is a partnership between communities and law enforcement that makes it easier for the public to report suspicious activity in the state, including criminal, terroristic, or school safety-related threats.
TEXAS STATE
Forecasters Monitoring Potential Tropical Development In Gulf Of Mexico

The disturbance is likely to find its way into the southwestern Gulf of Mexico by Thursday night. AccuWeather Hurricane Center – August 17, 2022 – An area of disturbed weather over Central America could become the Atlantic basin’s next tropical depression or storm over the southwestern Gulf of Mexico by this weekend. As the system moves along, portions of South Texas and the Rio Grande Valley may be hit by another round of heavy rain about one week after a tropical rainstorm struck the region, AccuWeather meteorologists warn.
TEXAS STATE
American Red Cross Seeks Volunteers to Assist Residents Impacted by Wildfires

The Red Cross is seeking additional help during a severe wildfire season. FORT WORTH, TEXAS, AUGUST 15, 2022 — Devastating wildfires continue to pop up and burn throughout North Texas, threatening communities, destroying property and upending lives. Due to the ongoing threat from wildfires, the American Red Cross North Texas Region is asking for individuals to become Red Cross volunteers and take part in future relief efforts.
TEXAS STATE
Governor Abbott, DPS Announce Security Measures For Uvalde ISD

AUSTIN – Governor Greg Abbott today announced the Department of Public Safety (DPS) will be providing more than 30 law enforcement officers to campuses throughout the Uvalde Consolidated Independent School District (UCISD) for the new school year. The DPS security presence was requested by UCISD Superintendent Dr. Hal Harrell and will help ensure students, parents, and school faculty feel secure as they return to school.
UVALDE, TX
TEA Releases 2022 A–F Accountability Ratings

AUSTIN – August 15, 2022 – The Texas Education Agency (TEA) today released 2022 A–F accountability ratings for districts and campuses, the first to be issued since 2019 due to two years of COVID-related pauses. 1,195 districts and 8,451 campuses were rated this year, with returns showing...
TEXAS STATE
Secretary Scott Encourages Eligible Texans to Register to Vote by October 11

AUSTIN — Texas Secretary of State John Scott today encouraged all eligible Texas voters to make sure they are registered to vote by October 11th to participate in the upcoming November 8 General Election. Texas law requires eligible voters to be registered 30 days before Election Day, and since the 30th day before November 8th, 2022 falls on the Sunday before Columbus Day, eligible Texas voters effectively have two extra days to register this year (Texas Election Code Sec. 13.143(e)). Secretary Scott urged Texas voters to visit the state’s official voting web site – VoteTexas.gov – for accurate and comprehensive information on voting in Texas.
TEXAS STATE
H-E-B NAMES QUEST FOR TEXAS BEST FINALISTS, Dallas Smokey John’s A Finalist

SAN ANTONIO– (August 10, 2022)– More than 500 Texans threw their hats into the ring submitting 564 products toH-E-B’s2022 Quest for Texas Best competition. From coffee, cleaners, and confections, to salsas, salamis, and seasonings, H-E-B’s Business Development and Sourcing Managers reviewed a host of products for potential placement on store shelves. H-E-B is pleased to announce the top 10 contestants, who will present their products for final judging on August 24that Dallas’ Fair Park.
DALLAS, TX
