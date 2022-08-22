Read full article on original website
Governor Abbott Lauds Bravery Of Law Enforcement At Texas Department Of Public Safety Graduation Ceremony
AUSTIN – Governor Greg Abbott today celebrated the hard work and dedication of new law enforcement graduates to serve and protect during his keynote address at the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) Recruit Graduation Ceremony in Austin. Addressing the crowd of new graduates and their families, the Governor...
Dan Patrick Kicks Off Statewide Bus Tour
HOUSTON TX– Texas Lieutenant Governor and conservative Republican candidate for re-election, Dan Patrick, announced the commencement of his statewide bus tour. “On Wednesday, we launched our fall campaign’s statewide bus tour in San Antonio at the Alamo. It was a great beginning! Voters are engaged and excited about this 2022 election. While Democrats whine and carp, perpetuating the lie that it’s difficult to vote in Texas, I predict another record turnout,” Patrick said.
TxDOT Awarded $25 Million for Long Distance Bike Trails Across Texas
AUSTIN – Texas is taking another step forward in providing safe, long-distance travel options for bicyclists and pedestrians after TxDOT received $25 million in federal funds to expand two trail corridors in northeast Texas and El Paso. Both trails are components of the state’s envisioned Bicycle Tourism Trails network.
Governor Abbott, DPS Launch iWatchTexas PSA To Promote Reporting System
Texans are encouraged to use iWatchTexas to report nearby suspicious activity. AUSTIN – Governor Greg Abbott and the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) today launched a public service announcement to promote awareness of the iWatchTexas community reporting system as teachers, students, and school faculty across the state return to school for the new school year. Featuring “Walker, Texas Ranger” Chuck Norris, the PSA will air on television in media markets across the state starting August 17. iWatchTexas is a partnership between communities and law enforcement that makes it easier for the public to report suspicious activity in the state, including criminal, terroristic, or school safety-related threats.
Forecasters Monitoring Potential Tropical Development In Gulf Of Mexico
The disturbance is likely to find its way into the southwestern Gulf of Mexico by Thursday night. AccuWeather Hurricane Center – August 17, 2022 – An area of disturbed weather over Central America could become the Atlantic basin’s next tropical depression or storm over the southwestern Gulf of Mexico by this weekend. As the system moves along, portions of South Texas and the Rio Grande Valley may be hit by another round of heavy rain about one week after a tropical rainstorm struck the region, AccuWeather meteorologists warn.
HHSC Receives Federal Grant to Expand Fraud Prevention Efforts
AUSTIN – The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) has awarded the Texas Health and Human Services Commission (HHSC) a federal grant of more than $400,000 to further the agency’s fraud prevention efforts for the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP). HHSC has prevented the misuse of more than $147...
Texas High School Coaches Association Presents Cedar Hill Athletics With New Weight Room
(CEDAR HILL, TEXAS) The Cedar Hill High School Athletic Department is the first recipient of the Texas High School Coaches Association (THSCA) “Iron Sharpens Iron” Program, which presented Longhorn Athletics with a revamped, state of the art weight room. The new weight room will impact all Longhorn Athletic...
American Red Cross Seeks Volunteers to Assist Residents Impacted by Wildfires
The Red Cross is seeking additional help during a severe wildfire season. FORT WORTH, TEXAS, AUGUST 15, 2022 — Devastating wildfires continue to pop up and burn throughout North Texas, threatening communities, destroying property and upending lives. Due to the ongoing threat from wildfires, the American Red Cross North Texas Region is asking for individuals to become Red Cross volunteers and take part in future relief efforts.
Governor Abbott, DPS Announce Security Measures For Uvalde ISD
AUSTIN – Governor Greg Abbott today announced the Department of Public Safety (DPS) will be providing more than 30 law enforcement officers to campuses throughout the Uvalde Consolidated Independent School District (UCISD) for the new school year. The DPS security presence was requested by UCISD Superintendent Dr. Hal Harrell and will help ensure students, parents, and school faculty feel secure as they return to school.
TEA Releases 2022 A–F Accountability Ratings
AUSTIN – August 15, 2022 – The Texas Education Agency (TEA) today released 2022 A–F accountability ratings for districts and campuses, the first to be issued since 2019 due to two years of COVID-related pauses. 1,195 districts and 8,451 campuses were rated this year, with returns showing...
Secretary Scott Encourages Eligible Texans to Register to Vote by October 11
AUSTIN — Texas Secretary of State John Scott today encouraged all eligible Texas voters to make sure they are registered to vote by October 11th to participate in the upcoming November 8 General Election. Texas law requires eligible voters to be registered 30 days before Election Day, and since the 30th day before November 8th, 2022 falls on the Sunday before Columbus Day, eligible Texas voters effectively have two extra days to register this year (Texas Election Code Sec. 13.143(e)). Secretary Scott urged Texas voters to visit the state’s official voting web site – VoteTexas.gov – for accurate and comprehensive information on voting in Texas.
Guidance For Watering Trees During the Texas Drought
COLLEGE STATION, TEXAS – Over 99% of Texas is under drought conditions, creating negative impacts to our landscape – especially to trees. With no end in sight, how do we protect our trees under extreme heat and dry conditions?. The most important thing you can do for your...
H-E-B NAMES QUEST FOR TEXAS BEST FINALISTS, Dallas Smokey John’s A Finalist
SAN ANTONIO– (August 10, 2022)– More than 500 Texans threw their hats into the ring submitting 564 products toH-E-B’s2022 Quest for Texas Best competition. From coffee, cleaners, and confections, to salsas, salamis, and seasonings, H-E-B’s Business Development and Sourcing Managers reviewed a host of products for potential placement on store shelves. H-E-B is pleased to announce the top 10 contestants, who will present their products for final judging on August 24that Dallas’ Fair Park.
New Reese’s Take5 Blizzard Treat At DQ Available Until End Of August
BEDFORD, Texas (August 8, 2022) –The new REESE’S Take5 Blizzard® Treat takes your favorite candy to a whole new level. With peanuts and pretzels all swirled together with the sweet Reese’s goodness, this stellar combination will delight your tastebuds. And it is available at all participating DQ® restaurants in Texas.
