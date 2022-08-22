ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

Polygon

The DualSense will let you ‘feel’ dialogue in The Last of Us PS5 remake

Naughty Dog’s remastered and enhanced rerelease of The Last of Us for PlayStation 5 will bring new visuals, new game features, and, as detailed on the PlayStation Blog Friday, a host of accessibility options both new and returning from The Last of Us Part 2. One of those new features exploits the PS5’s DualSense controller features in an intriguing new way.
PC Gamer

Rift of the Necrodancer reveals a wild, rhythmic spinoff in its debut gameplay trailer

The sinister Necrodancer returns for a variety of rhythm duels, minigames, and boss battles. After a stealthy announcement (opens in new tab) earlier this month indie developer Brace Yourself Games has now revealed gameplay from its next game, Rift of the Necrodancer. Protagonist Cadence is back, clearly, but this time around the setting is the modern world and there are mysterious space-time rifts to contend with.
Polygon

What does the Dendro element do in Genshin Impact?

Genshin Impact finally has the Dendro element in its full form. Rather than just finding scarce Dendro Slimes, you can finally wield the power of Dendro and fight more Dendro enemies. Combining the element with others yields great results, so you’ll want to use those to get an edge as you explore Sumeru.
Polygon

House of the Dragon was always destined for a second season

HBO has another smash hit on its hands with House of the Dragon, its Game of Thrones successor show. The series debuted Sunday to an impressive audience of nearly 10 million people, making it one of the most popular shows of the year so far. In light of that success, HBO announced on Friday that it’s renewing House of the Dragon for a second season ... but that was never really in doubt.
Polygon

Hunger Games director to helm Netflix BioShock movie

Netflix announced on Thursday that Francis Lawrence, known for his work on the Hunger Games series and 2005’s I Am Legend, will be directing an adaption of 2007’s BioShock. Logan and Blade Runner 2049 screenwriter Michael Green is also attached to pen the film’s script. BioShock hardly...
The Verge

Harvestella turns Stardew Valley into a Square Enix RPG

Nintendo just shared a detailed look at Harvestella, the upcoming farming sim / RPG from Square Enix, in its latest Treehouse Live presentation, and after watching the video, the game is now one of my most anticipated titles of the year. The farming looks like many other farming sims you...
Polygon

Shazam! and Aquaman sequel delays could be good for DC movies

Warner Bros. Discovery just can’t stay out of the news. After weeks of fan frustration over canceling movies like Batgirl and removing titles like Infinity Train from HBO Max, the studio announced on Wednesday that it’s delaying Shazam! Fury of the Gods and Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom. But unlike some of the company’s other recent moves, this one is probably a good step for the future of DC movies.
Polygon

Teburu could be the digital board game system that finally catches on

After nearly two decades covering Gen Con, the world’s largest tabletop gaming convention, I’ve gotten pretty sick and tired of hearing about digitized board game tables and consoles. Touch-sensitive screens, motion sensing cameras, RFID-enabled bits, AAA-licensed titles, virtual reality solutions... I’ve heard literally every pitch that’s been made...
Polygon

The Left 4 Dead-inspired Aliens game is finally getting a boss battle

A year after launch, the cooperative shooter set in the Alien universe, Aliens: Fireteam Elite, is getting its first boss battle. Starting Aug. 30, as part of the game’s paid Pathogen expansion, players will be able to take on a mutated Xenomorph Queen. If you’re incredulously asking, “This Aliens...
Polygon

Obsidian’s medieval mystery RPG Pentiment comes to Xbox, PC this November

Obsidian Entertainment announced Wednesday that Pentiment, the developer’s upcoming medieval narrative-adventure game, will be released on Nov. 15. Obsidian said in an Xbox Wire post that pre-orders for the game are now available, and reaffirmed that Pentiment will be available day one on Xbox Game Pass and PC Game Pass.
