ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clemson, SC

City of Clemson receives grant for electric buses

By Sophia Radebaugh
WSPA 7News
WSPA 7News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4SR70j_0hR68zC600

CLEMSON, S.C. (WSPA) – More and more electric cars are seen on the road every year, but soon you’ll see more electric buses in Clemson, thanks to a multimillion-dollar grant.

Clemson Area Transit – or CATbus – has become one of largest transportation systems in the Upstate, with routes all over Clemson, Seneca, Oconee and Greenville.

But now, they’re about to become more eco-friendly.

“We’re excited to be able to go away from our diesel buses and use the electric buses,” CATbus CEO Sammy Grant said.

Last week, the transit system was awarded $3.9 million to buy six new electric buses.

The money is coming from a $1.66 billion grant funded by the U.S. Department of Transportation.

“We feel very blessed and excited about being awarded this grant, especially the only one in South Carolina. So, we’re very excited,” Operations manager Laura Merritt said.

CATbus said the switch to mostly electric could help their wallet. They spend up to $40,000 on diesel every month.

It also means CATbus could add even more routes.

“We would love to be able to do a lot more connectivity, we’ve talked with a lot of our neighboring cities to be able to connect with them,” Grant said.

The transit system said their goal is to reduce their carbon footprint.

“We’ll be able to get some additional infrastructure, which is charging ports and things, for these buses. So we’re excited to go away from our diesel buses and use the electric buses and enhance the planet of course and our goal of going green,” Grant said.

The city will have to wait a little while before they can go majority electric, the new buses will be here in about a year and a half.

CATbus said they will still keep a couple diesel buses, but the rest will be repurposed.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WSPA 7NEWS.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WYFF4.com

Groups work to bring 31-mile trail to Saluda Grade Railroad

INMAN, S.C. — There is an effort to bring a 31-mile trail along the Saluda Grade Rail Line, connecting towns in Spartanburg County to Western North Carolina. The Saluda Grade Railroad was built in the 1870s but the last time a train traveled the tracks was in 2001. Officials say Norfolk Southern, the owner of the rail line, has expressed interest in selling.
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, SC
WSPA 7News

Georgia man wins $300K lottery prize in the Upstate

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – A Georgia man won a $300,000 scratch-off lottery prize while visiting friends in the Upstate. According to the South Carolina Education Lottery, the ticket was sold at the Lil Cricket #3824 on Chesnee Highway in Spartanburg. The winner told the lottery he stopped by the store for a bottle of water […]
SPARTANBURG, SC
WSPA 7News

Toy maker to expand its headquarters in Upstate

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — A supplier, distributor and manufacturer of children’s toys said it plans to expand its headquarters in South Carolina. Sunny Days Entertainment, LLC said it’s making a $16 million investment in its headquarters in Gray Court to meet increased demand for its products. The expansion will create 80 new jobs, Gov. Henry […]
LAURENS COUNTY, SC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Greenville, SC
Cars
Greenville, SC
Government
Greenville, SC
Sports
Clemson, SC
Government
City
Seneca, SC
Seneca, SC
Government
Clemson, SC
Traffic
Clemson, SC
Sports
City
Greenville, SC
Greenville, SC
Traffic
City
Clemson, SC
State
South Carolina State
Soda City Biz WIRE

Loop Opens Second Headquarters in Downtown Spartanburg, South Carolina

Spartanburg, SC - Loop, a staffing and recruiting firm, delivering best-in-class workforce solutions nationwide, announced today the official opening of its office located in the heart of downtown Spartanburg, South Carolina. The new office will function as a hub connecting Loop with the local community and its thriving industry, creating economic growth opportunities in Spartanburg and throughout the Carolinas.
SPARTANBURG, SC
greenvillejournal.com

Letter to the Editor: Doodlebugs, anyone?

This letter to the editor is in response to the article “Saluda Grade rail trail may be closer than ever to reality,” published in the August 5 edition of the Greenville Journal. With the recent news about the potential conversion of the abandoned “Saluda Grade” right of way...
GREENVILLE, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Electric Cars#Infrastructure#Vehicles#City Of Clemson#Clemson Area Transit#Catbus
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Electric Vehicles
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Infrastructure Construction
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Cars
The Post and Courier

171 homes approved next to Greenville County soccer complex

GREENVILLE — After months of rejection and redesigns, a large subdivision won approval to build next to the CESA Soccer Complex along Anderson Ridge Road in Greenville County. To finally gain approval, developer Samuel Tedde promised to pay more than $1.6 million to widen White Circle from his development’s...
GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC
wspa.com

SCDOT: Bridge replacement planned for Laurens Co.

LAURENS COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Plans to build a new bridge in Laurens County have been put forth by the South Carolina Department of Transportation. The SCDOT wrote in a statement that the replacement bridge will be built on Golden Acres Road and “will be wider and have updated guardrails to improve safety.”
LAURENS COUNTY, SC
WSPA 7News

Motorcyclist dies in crash in Spartanburg Co.

SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A motorcyclist died in a crash Friday morning in Boiling Springs. The South Carolina Highway Patrol said the crash happened around 6:53 a.m. at the intersection between Bible Church Road and Highway 9. Troopers said the motorcyclist ejected from the vehicle when it hit a Ford F150 attempting to make […]
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, SC
WSPA 7News

Greenville Co. Schools waive reduced meal plans

GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – The Greenville County School Board unanimously approved Tuesday that schools will provide free meals to students that qualify for reduced meal plans. The district said the reduced meal plans will remain free until the end of the school year. Families that are eligible must apply to receive the option. The […]
GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC
WSPA 7News

WSPA 7News

32K+
Followers
13K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

WSPA 7NEWS is a CBS affiliate serving Greenville, Spartanburg and Anderson, S.C. and Asheville, N.C. For the latest local news and weather, visit wspa.com.

 https://www.wspa.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy