Narcity
8 Shockingly Different Things About Toronto's CNE & Vancouver's PNE
This Opinion article is part of a Narcity Media series. The views expressed are the author's own and do not necessarily reflect the views of Narcity Media. Toronto's Canadian National Exhibition and Vancouver's Pacific National Exhibition are two big fairs locals look forward to yearly. I'm a Vancouverite who has...
Narcity
Here's What A $1 Million Home Looks Like In Different Ontario Cities (PHOTOS)
Ever wondered what a million dollars can get you in different cities? Million dollar houses can look pretty different depending on where you live in Ontario, and here are some examples of what you'll find on the market in cities across the province. From a house with its own theatre...
Narcity
6 Reasons Why Living In BC Is Way Better Than Ontario & I'll Never Move Back
This Opinion article is part of a Narcity Media series. The views expressed are the author's own and do not necessarily reflect the views of Narcity Media. Moving across Canada to B.C. last year was a leap of faith, to say the least, but it totally paid off. After living in Ontario for four years, I couldn't help but compare the two provinces and one definitely comes out on top.
Narcity
Dogs Can Swim For Free At Some Toronto Outdoor Pools & Here's Where They Can Doggy Paddle
If trekking over to a dog-friendly beach near Toronto with your pup just isn't in the cards for you before summer ends, you might want to consider dipping your toes into an outdoor pool in the city. The City of Toronto is hosting a few dog-only swimming sessions at some...
Narcity
This Haunted Screampark Near Toronto Has New Attractions & A Blood Bar With Sinister Potions
Hopefully, you're not afraid of the dark... or blood or clowns for that matter. This haunted attraction in Ontario is coming back for scream season and there are different spooky events that are straight out of a nightmare. Bingemans Screampark opens on September 30 with six different terrifying attractions, three...
Narcity
Canada's 'Best' Restaurant's Chef Shares His Fav Vancouver Eating Spots & They Are So IG-Worthy
A Vancouver restaurant was recently named the best in all of Canada, and the chef of this highly acclaimed spot is now letting us in on his favourite places to eat in the city. Gus Stieffenhofer-Brandson is the executive chef of Published on Main, which ranked right at the top...
Narcity
Fans Are Complaining About The Weeknd's Vancouver Concert Being 'The Temperature Of Hell'
Some fans who attended The Weeknd's concert on Tuesday night at BC Place in Vancouver are complaining about the heat inside the venue and saying that it ran out of water to sell. People online were impressed by the show the Canadian star put on, although many had concerns about...
Narcity
Queen Irma Gerd's The First East Coast Star On Canada's Drag Race & Says It's 'A Big Weight'
Canada's Drag Race is on its third season, and until now, they haven't had a performer from the East Coast, which came as quite a shock to this year's Atlantic Canadian drag star, Irma Gerd. In this week's episode, the St. John's native was unfortunately eliminated after a long battle...
Narcity
An Airbnb Is Opening Inside Canada's Most Famous Tugboat & You Can Book It For $22 A Night
Now is your chance if you have ever wanted to spend a night on board Canada's most beloved tugboat. The iconic Theodore TOO is turning into one of Airbnb's wildest listings and you can request to book a night or two inside the cheery, red-capped, 65-foot tugboat. This will be...
