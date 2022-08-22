ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nebraska State Patrol arrests 15 impaired drivers over the weekend

By Zoey Muessel
 3 days ago
As the Nebraska State Patrol starts up its annual "Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over" campaign, troopers are reminding drivers to stay sober while behind the wheel.

Just over the last weekend, NSP says that 15 drivers who were impaired were arrested.

The campaign runs through Labor Day and includes law enforcement and public safety partners all over the country.

According to NSP, in 2022 troopers have made nearly 600 arrests for driving under the influence.

“Impaired driving is dangerous for everyone on the road,” said Colonel John Bolduc, Superintendent of the Nebraska State Patrol. “As the summer driving season winds down, we urge all motorists to drive safely and always drive sober.”

IN THIS ARTICLE
