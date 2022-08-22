Read full article on original website
Related
Man steals trailer with $81K worth of construction materials in St. Peters
ST. PETERS, Mo. – A man accused of stealing a trailer with $81,000 worth of construction materials earlier this month is behind bars. Prosecutors have charged Chuck Brosmer, 54, with two felony charges of stealing $25,000 or more in connection with the investigation. Investigators say, sometime between Aug. 19...
Neosho mother, seven children injured in crash with semi
GASCONADE COUNTY, Mo. — A mother and seven of her children are in hospitals after a collision with a tractor-trailer unit in Gasconade County. Ashlee D. Nelson, 36, of Neosho was driving a van with seven of her children when she got into a collision with a tractor-trailer unit east of Jefferson City Thursday morning. […]
KCTV 5
Missouri toddler dies after hiding under sink from fire
FLORISSANT, Mo. (AP) — A two-year-old Missouri boy has died after hiding under a sink during a house fire. The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports firefighters found Elijah Martinez unconscious and brought him to the hospital after his Florissant, Missouri, house caught fire Wednesday. He died later that day. His parents and 7- and 4-year-old brothers escaped and were treated for minor smoke inhalation. Officials have not yet announced the suspected cause of the fire but say it was accidental.
KCTV 5
Charges filed after person is hit by vehicle, pinned against hotel in Lee’s Summit
JACKSON COUNTY, Mo. (KCTV) - A woman has been charged with driving while intoxicated after a person was hit by a vehicle and pinned against a hotel in Lee’s Summit, which ultimately led to their death. According to the Jackson County Prosecutor’s Office, 23-year-old Camden E. Hager from Lee’s...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Missouri teen hospitalized after vehicle strikes UTV
CALDWELL COUNTY—A Missouri teen was injured in an accident just after 5:3op.m. Thursday in Caldwell County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported a 2012 Chevy passenger vehicle driven by Amy N. Hawk, 54, Cowgill, was northbound on Route B one mile south of Cowgill. The Chevy crossed the center...
Jefferson County man killed in boat crash on the Lake of the Ozarks
A man from Byrnes Mill in Jefferson County was killed Saturday after being thrown from a boat in a drunk driving accident on the Lake of the Ozarks.
KCTV 5
Shawnee man arrested after vehicle is stolen in Missouri
CLINTON, Mo. (KCTV) - A 24-year-old Shawnee, Kansas, man has been arrested after a vehicle was stolen in Clinton, Missouri. The Clinton Police Department said they received a report early Wednesday morning about a stolen vehicle. The vehicle, which was left running and unattended, was taken from Clinton Convenience at...
I-70 closes in St. Peters to move a massive crane
There were some brief lane restrictions on I-70 in St. Peters overnight while MoDOT crews moved a huge crane.
Man on motorcycle dies in St. Charles County crash
ST. CHARLES — A fatal motorcycle crash leaves one driver dead. The Missouri Highway State Patrol responded to the fatal crash at around 9:30 a.m. Monday. Police say Trerion T. Harvey, 22, of Warrenton, Missouri, was speeding eastbound on the North Service Road near Route T in his 2020 Kawaski Ninja 650. He failed to break, colliding with the truck in front of him.
Dadeville Superintendent dies in crash Wednesday morning
DADEVILLE, Mo. – Dadeville School District Superintendent Matt Bushey was involved in a fatal car crash on Wednesday, August 24 at about 7:15 am. A 16-year-old and 17-year-old were also seriously injured in the crash. The crash occurred on Route T two miles southwest of Bolivar, as the 16-year-old driver of a Ford F-150 crossed […]
kjluradio.com
Missouri State Highway Patrol prepares for Shootout Boat Race at the Lake
The Missouri State Highway Patrol is preparing for the Shootout Boat Race on the Lake of the Ozarks. Races will begin at 10:00 a.m. on both Saturday and Sunday. On both days, the Highway Patrol will enforce no wake and idle speed restrictions beginning at 9:00 a.m. The restricted area will be south of Camdenton, between the Lake’s 31.5 and 36-mile markers.
Shots fired at vehicle on I-64, six felonies for suspect
An investigation is underway after someone fired shots at a vehicle Monday on Interstate 64 in St. Louis County. The accused gunman faces six felony charges.
myleaderpaper.com
Squatter arrested for living in unoccupied Festus house
A 60-year-old man was arrested after Festus Police discovered he was living in a home without the owner’s permission. The man is considered homeless, Chief Tim Lewis said. Festus Police were checking on the home in the 1600 block of Horine Road at the owner’s request because it was supposed to be unoccupied. At about 8:20 a.m. Aug. 19, an officer saw a 1993 Ford F-150 parked outside the home, and when he investigated the house, he found the man illegally staying there, Lewis said.
myleaderpaper.com
Eureka teen arrested for allegedly stealing from employer, possessing marijuana
A 19-year-old Eureka man was arrested for allegedly stealing money from the Burger King restaurant he worked at and for possessing more than 35 grams of marijuana. The teen allegedly stole $467.15 from the g restaurant, 235 W. Fifth St., Eureka Police reported. The restaurant’s general manager called Eureka Police...
KMOV
MoDOT vehicle involved in I-270 crash in West County
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A Missouri Department of Transportation vehicle was involved in a crash on Interstate 270 in west St. Louis County. The Creve Coeur Police Department said the crash happened before the Olive exit in the northbound lanes around 2:40 p.m. It’s still unclear what led to the crash and there’s no word on injuries.
kjluradio.com
Mental evaluation ordered for man accused of attempted murder spree in mid-Missouri
A Colorado state man who attempted to go on a murdering spree in mid-Missouri last year must undergo a mental evaluation. Eric Townsend was arrested in October 2021 after hitting a woman’s car in Cooper County near Boonville. Court documents state Townsend then dragged the woman from her car, hit and strangled her, then stole her car. He was arrested in Saline County after he stopped at a business along I-70. As officers were arresting Townsend, he allegedly told them he only stopped to find someone else to kill.
myozarksonline.com
Indian Motorcycles underwriting Rally on the Bagnell Dam Strip
The Lake Ozark portion of Bike Week at Lake of the Ozarks now has a sponsor. On Tuesday night the Lake Ozark Board of Aldermen approved a memorandum of understanding with Indian Motorcycles which will be providing $ 25 thousand a year for 5 years to underwrite part of the expense of the event. Assistant City Administrator Harrison Fry said this will cover some of the expenditures of the city related to the event, like law enforcement…
wrul.com
Tate Facing New Charges Out Of Missouri
Ray Tate, the 42-year-old man convicted of murdering Wayne County Sheriff’s Deputy Sean Riley last year, pleaded not guilty in Clinton County Court, on Monday, to 30 felony charges stemming from events following the crime spree that started after Deputy Riley was shot to death on Interstate 64. Tate is currently serving a life sentence in Menard Correctional Center for Deputy Riley’s first-degree murder but is attempting to withdraw his guilty plea in the Wayne County case and to have his life sentence tossed out. Prosecutors claim that after shooting Deputy Riley and stealing his squad car, Tate forced a truck driver to take him to Missouri where he allegedly shot another person and stole their vehicle. Missouri prosecutors have filed 14 felony charges against Tate and have expressed a strong desire to bring him to trial. Tate then crossed back into Illinois where he reportedly carjacked another person taking the driver and his car to Clinton County, where he allegedly forced his way into a rural Carlyle home, holding both the car driver and the homeowner captive during a police standoff. The two men were ultimately released unharmed. But Clinton County authorities have charged Tate with 13 Class X felonies for aggravated kidnapping and also home invasion, four Class 1 felonies for residential burglary and possessing stolen firearms, Class 2 felonies for being a felon in possession of a firearm with a prior conviction, Class 3 felonies for aggravated battery, and aggravated unlawful restraint, and three Class 4 felonies for reckless discharge of a firearm. Tate is prohibited from having any contact with his alleged kidnapping victims Leonard Cox or Joseph Reagan. The defense noted in court Monday they expect Tate to be transferred soon to St. Charles, Missouri from Menard to be arraigned on the charges he faces there. A video hearing in the Clinton County case is scheduled for September 28 and a status hearing on the Wayne County case is set for September 15.
Madison County Coroner’s Office Releases Names After Fatal Manhole Incident
EDWARDSVILLE – The Madison County Coroner’s Office released the names the two men that died after becoming unconscious after doing work in a manhole at a construction site in the 100 block of East Union on Friday in Edwardsville.
34th Shootout at Lake of the Ozarks; Weekend of Powerboat racing in Mid-Missouri
LAKE OF THE OZARKS — This weekend a small portion of Lake of the Ozarks water traffic will be limited both Saturday and Sunday for the 34th annual Shootout Powerboat Racing Event. “Boating traffic in the area will be restricted to no wake and idle speed beginning at 9...
Comments / 0