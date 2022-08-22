Read full article on original website
Four reasons why the Orioles surprisingly jumped into contention in 2022, plus what's next for the O's
At 65-59, the Baltimore Orioles are enjoying their most successful season since the days of Chris Tillman atop the rotation and JJ Hardy at shortstop. The O's have already won more games this season than any season from 2017-21, and there's still a month to play. The roster has young talent and the farm system is excellent. Baltimore is finally on the rise.
Rockies' Robert Stephenson: Pushed off roster
The Rockies designated Stephenson for assignment Thursday. The transaction clears a spot on the 26-man active roster for right-hander Chad Kuhl (hip), who was activated from the 15-day injured list with the expectation that he'll rejoin the rotation during this weekend's series with the Mets. Stephenson delivered underwhelming numbers while mostly working in a middle-relief role for the Rockies this season, producing a 6.04 ERA and 1.48 WHIP over 44.2 innings.
Phillies' Zack Wheeler: Placed on 15-day injured list
Wheeler was placed on the 15-day injured list with right forearm tendinitis Thursday, retroactive to Aug. 22. Wheeler struggled late in his start against the Mets on Saturday and has now given up 10 runs in 11.1 innings over his last two starts to take back-to-back losses. His injury may have contributed to his struggles, and he'll now have additional time to recover after landing on the injured list. Bailey Falter is expected to start on normal rest Friday against the Pirates to take Wheeler's place in the rotation. Wheeler is eligible to return as early as Sept. 6, and the Phillies hope that he'll be able to rejoin the active roster after missing just two turns through the rotation, according to Todd Zolecki of MLB.com.
Rays' Jose Siri: Cedes spot in outfield to Margot
Siri is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Angels, Neil Solondz of the Rays Radio Network reports. For the first time since he returned from the injured list Saturday, Manuel Margot is starting in center field, leaving no room in the lineup for Siri. If Margot gains traction in center alongside everyday corner outfielders David Peralta and Randy Arozarena, Siri could be limited to a short-side platoon role moving forward. Since being acquired from Houston on Sept. 1, Siri has slashed a mediocre .213/.262/.295 with zero home runs, three stolen bases and a 41.5 percent strikeout rate.
Cardinals' Nolan Arenado: Likely to go on paternity leave
Arenado returned to St. Louis in preparation of the birth of his child and won't be available for Thursday's series finale with the Cubs in Chicago, Katie Woo of The Athletic reports. The Cardinals didn't announce any roster moves ahead of Thursday's contest, so the team will be a man...
Rays' Brendan McKay: Exits after one pitch
McKay exited his start with Triple-A Durham on Thursday after throwing only one pitch, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports. McKay was making his first appearance of the season after recovering from thoracic outlet syndrome. He's battled serious arm injuries across the last three seasons, which have greatly limited his workload. The Rays have not yet disclosed a reason for McKay's absence, but he is set to undergo an MRI on Friday.
Yankees' Harrison Bader: Transferred to 60-day IL
Bader (foot) was transferred to the 60-day injured list Thursday. Bader has been on the injured list since June 27 and is targeting a September return, so his move to the 60-day IL shouldn't significantly impact his recovery timetable. It's not yet clear when the 28-year-old will be able to begin a rehab assignment, but he'll presumably require some time in the minors to ramp back up following his lengthy absence.
Dodgers News: NL All-Star Suggests LA Using Shady Tactics on Opposing Pitchers
Marlins pitcher Sandy Alcantara had some interesting comments about the Dodgers after giving up six earned runs in a historically short outing.
Angels' Jared Walsh: Gets breather Wednesday
Walsh isn't starting Wednesday against the Rays, Jeff Fletcher of The Orange County Register reports. Walsh is getting a day off after he went 0-for-13 with two walks and six strikeouts over the last four games. Phil Gosselin will take over at first base and bat eighth.
Reds' Nick Senzel: Sitting Friday
Senzel will sit Friday against the Nationals. Senzel sits after starting seven straight games. He hit .269/.345/.385 over that stretch but still owns a poor .626 OPS on the season. TJ Friedl will be the center fielder Friday.
Astros' Ryan Pressly: Placed on injured list
Pressly was placed on the 15-day injured list due to neck spasms Thursday, retroactive to Aug. 22, Danielle Lerner of the Houston Chronicle reports. Pressly was unavailable over the last two days due to neck stiffness, and the issue will ultimately force him to miss at least two weeks. Bryan Abreu earned a one-out save Tuesday, but Rafael Montero will likely be the top candidate to handle closing duties until Pressly is cleared to return.
Rays' Ryan Yarbrough: Filling bulk-relief role
Yarbrough is scheduled to work behind opening pitcher JT Chargois in Friday's game in Boston, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports. Yarbrough will be making his 16th appearance of the season Friday and his seventh while coming out of the bullpen. He's turned in similar results as a reliever (4.38 ERA, .357 wOBA in 24.2 innings) compared to a traditional starter's role (4.46 ERA, .323 wOBA in 40.1 innings), but he claimed his lone win of the season while working as a primary pitcher Aug. 15 against the Yankees.
Cardinals' Ryan Helsley: Won't be back Wednesday
Manager Oliver Marmol said after Tuesday's doubleheader split with the Cubs that Helsley (personal) won't be reinstated from the restricted list Wednesday, John Denton of MLB.com reports. Marmol said earlier Tuesday that Helsley was expected to be back with the Cardinals on Wednesday, but the closer will instead remain with...
Reds' Mike Moustakas: Still not starting
Moustakas (calf) isn't starting Thursday against the Phillies. Moustakas continues to deal with a left calf injury and will be out of the lineup for a second consecutive game. Donovan Solano will shift to first base while Kyle Farmer serves as the designated hitter Thursday.
Yankees' Domingo German: Slated to start Saturday
The Yankees list German (calf) as their starting pitcher for Saturday's game in Oakland. In his last outing Monday against the Mets, German covered a season-long 6.1 innings, despite taking a 104 mile-per-hour line drive off his right calf in the fourth inning. He was able to pitch through the pain before being lifted midway through the seventh, though German told Marly Rivera of ESPN.com a day later that his calf felt extremely sore. On a more positive note, all imaging revealing nothing concerning, and German appears as though he'll be ready to take the hill on his normal four days' rest this weekend. Unless his calf bothers him again during the start, German shouldn't face any major workload restrictions Saturday.
White Sox's Gavin Sheets: Drives in three
Sheets went 3-for-5 with three RBI on Wednesday against the Orioles. Sheets delivered a two-run single in the first inning and drove in an additional run in the seventh frame. He has started four of the team's last five games and has 10 hits in 18 at-bats in that span. Sheets has been starting in right field, but he will find playing time more difficult to come by once Eloy Jimenez (elbow) is able to get back in the lineup consistently.
Cardinals' Nolan Arenado: Gets Thursday off
Arenado is out of the lineup for Thursday's game against the Cubs, Katie Woo of The Athletic reports. Even though Arenado played just three innings in Wednesday's 7-1 loss before being ejected following his second plate appearance when he argued a third-strike call, he'll get some rest for the day game after a night game. Given that he's started in all 25 of the Cardinals' games since missing the team's two-game series in Toronto in late July, Arenado was probably overdue for a day off. Tommy Edman will spell him at third base.
Rays' Mike Zunino: Rebounding well from TOS surgery
Zunino (shoulder) said Thursday that he feels symptom-free and believes he'll be fully cleared in advance of spring training after undergoing thoracic syndrome surgery July 28, Steve Carney of MLB.com reports. Zunino won't return from the 60-day injured list in 2022, but he could be cleared to begin baseball activities...
Mariners' Sam Haggerty: Weekend return possible
Haggerty (shoulder), who entered Thursday's win over the Guardians as a pinch runner, could be back in the starting lineup at some point during the weekend, the Associated Press reports. Manager Scott Servais relayed the details on Haggerty's potential return date, following back-to-back games where the hot-hitting outfielder was able...
Astros' Chas McCormick: Suffers dislocated finger
McCormick sustained a dislocated right pinky finger during Wednesday's win over the Twins and is expected to be unavailable for at least a couple days, Danielle Lerner of the Houston Chronicle reports. McCormick went 0-for-2 with a walk and suffered the injury while diving back to first base on a...
