Effective: 2022-08-26 13:05:00 EDT Expires: 2022-08-26 17:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. If on or near a lake, get out of the water and move indoors or inside a vehicle. Remember, lightning can strike out to 10 miles from the parent thunderstorm. If you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Move to safe shelter now! Do not be caught on the water in a thunderstorm. Persons in campgrounds should consider seeking sturdy shelter until this storm passes. Target Area: Northern Warren; Northern Washington A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of east central Warren and central Washington Counties through 530 PM EDT At 445 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Whitehall, moving southeast at 20 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Warrensburg, Whitehall, Granville, Comstock, Bolton Landing, Huletts Landing, Mount Hope, Bolton, Hampton, Fort Ann, Shelving Rock, Thurman Station, Cleverdale, South Bay, Middle Granville, Low Hampton, North Granville, South Bay Village, Snody Dock and South Granville. This includes Interstate 87 near exit 23. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH

WARREN COUNTY, NY ・ 2 HOURS AGO