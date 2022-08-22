2 people dead after car crash in Mesa; suspect arrested

A 27-year-old man has been arrested and charged with reckless manslaughter after a fatal traffic collision on U.S. 60 in Mesa on Aug. 17.

Just after 2:30 a.m., a white Mercedes was traveling eastbound on U.S. 60 at a high rate of speed, according to court documents.

A witness claims that the Mercedes struck the left rear of a blue Chevrolet pickup truck as it attempted to cross lanes. After initial impact, the blue pickup rolled and both passengers were ejected from the vehicle.

Court documents said both occupants of the blue pickup were pronounced dead on the scene. Their identities are unknown at this time.

The driver of the Mercedes, identified by police as Kimball Anthony Pardini, 27, was transported to a local hospital and later released.

During an interview with police, Pardini says he was on his way home from a friend's house in Mesa where he had one 12-ounce Pabst Blue Ribbon beer.

He states that while on US 60, a car changed lanes in front of him and struck the right front of his Mercedes.

Approximately three hours after the collision, Pardini was administered a breath test where he had a breath alcohol concentration of 0.097.

He was arrested later that day.

Reach breaking news reporter Haleigh Kochanski at hkochanski@arizonarepublic.com or on Twitter @HaleighKochans.

Support local journalism. Subscribe to azcentral.com today.