Nevada softball team went through rebuilding phase in 2022: Cubs showed potential in several games

The Nevada softball team took some lumps during the 2022 season, but the Cubs still showed progress under first-year head coach Corey Barloon.

Nevada finished 7-19 overall and 3-11 in the Heart of Iowa Conference under Barloon, who was previously an assistant under John Bass.

"I felt our season was successful despite the record," Barloon said. "There were times we did not play to our potential, but there were many things that we did that showed growth from the previous seasons. I felt that as a team we hit the ball better at times, due in large part to the work Coach (Shawn) Crain put in with the girls. We did struggle at times with fielding consistently and making the routine plays."

Nevada opened the season strong. The Cubs started off 5-2, losing to Prairie City-Monroe (11-5) defeating a Roland-Story team that eventually finished ninth in Class 3A (7-4) as well as Iowa Falls-Alden (7-1), falling to West Marshall (8-2) then scoring wins over South Hamilton (20-14), BGM (10-9) and New London (10-5).

But a 10-0 loss to eventual 3A state qualifier and HOIC champion Saydel on June 6 sparked a 12-game losing streak. Nevada's other losses during the streak came at the hands of Greene County (5-3), Ames (12-0), Perry (4-1 and 11-0), PCM (11-8), Roland-Story (13-3), Boone (7-6), Carroll (8-3), Solon (8-3), Adel-Desoto-Minburn (10-7) and West Marshall (7-3).

The Cubs ended the skid with a dominant 15-6 victory over West Marshall June 22. They suffered a 13-3 loss to Newton the next night, but came back to down Grand View Christian on senior night, 7-4.

The regular season ended with Nevada dropping road games to Saydel (12-0), Greene County (13-3) and Gilbert (9-2). The Cubs' season came to a close with a 10-0 loss to Roland-Story in the 3A regional quarterfinals.

Nevada ended up hitting .296 as a team with 129 runs. The Cubs had 39 doubles, four triples and an impressive 17 home runs at the plate and they stole 50 bases.

"The biggest highlight was the way the team hit the ball and ran the bases and watching Samantha Herridge become confident at the plate and take over the school homerun record," Barloon said. "I feel that we grew the most as a team playing for each other. The overall team atmosphere was positive and supportive."

Herridge finished with seven homers to set the Nevada record and catcher Peyton Hanson blasted the second-most long balls with five. Herridge hit .424 with 11 doubles, nine runs and 20 RBIs and Hanson posted a .400 average with eight doubles and 31 RBIs.

Sophomore shortstop Lani Khounsourath also carried a big stick on offense. Khounsourath hit .351 with six doubles, two triples, three homers, 25 runs and 14 RBIs.

Sophomore outfielder Kylie Taylor recorded a .277 average with one double and triple apiece, 13 runs and 10 steals. Senior third baseman Briar Crain hit .266 with two doubles, nine steals and 24 runs.

Senior Jessica Myers hit .258 with one double, one homer and 10 runs. Senior pitcher Makyla Spaid posted a .255 average with four doubles and 10 RBIs and junior outfielder Avery Hinson hit .235 with one double and triple apiece plus seven RBIs.

Senior outfielder Mayzi Weig recorded a .229 average with three doubles and 12 runs. She also provided tremendous defense, making 24 putouts and one assist on the season.

Senior Maria Rivera collected three hits and one run, junior Paige Handsaker two hits and three runs, senior Alexis Bartmess one run and freshman Meagan McGaffin 11 runs and three hits, including a homer in reserve roles for the Cubs. Sophomore Olivia Axmear tallied a double and three runs, sophomore Joslynn Farmer two runs, senior Katelyn Khounsourath a double and two RBIs, freshman Savannah Vary nine runs and freshman Mataya Vorm three runs.

The Cubs' biggest weakness came in the field. Nevada had 52 errors in 458 chances for an 88.6 % team fielding average.

"Our biggest challenge this season was fielding the ball consistently," Barloon said. "That in turn made our pitchers pitch extra pitches."

Nevada gave up 230 runs as a team. The Cub pitching staff had an ERA of 6.42 with 99 strikeouts and 96 walks in 148 1/3 innings.

Herridge had a 5.63 ERA with 52 strikeouts and 51 walks in 78 1/3 innings. Spaid threw 68 1/3 innings and recorded a 6.66 ERA with 47 strikeouts and 42 walks.

It will be tough for Nevada to replace Herridge, Hanson, Spaid, Crain, Weig, Myers, Rivera, Bartmess and Katelyn Khounsourath next season.

"Having nine seniors on the team this season provided great leadership," Barloon said. "The seniors help shape the program and give us blocks to build on for the future. They set a standard to which we need to meet or exceed to honor their efforts."

But with Lani Khounsourath, Taylor and Hinson back to lead the way Nevada will make a run at improving its record in 2023.

"I am excited with the younger girls coming up," Barloon said. "There is a lot of talent and desire to be better. We will be young, but we will not let that hinder us from reaching our goals. Hard work and focus on being better each day can lead to some great things."