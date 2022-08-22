ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nevada, IA

Nevada softball team went through rebuilding phase in 2022: Cubs showed potential in several games

By Joe Randleman, Ames Tribune
Amest Tribune
Amest Tribune
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4VX9c7_0hR66la600

The Nevada softball team took some lumps during the 2022 season, but the Cubs still showed progress under first-year head coach Corey Barloon.

Nevada finished 7-19 overall and 3-11 in the Heart of Iowa Conference under Barloon, who was previously an assistant under John Bass.

"I felt our season was successful despite the record," Barloon said. "There were times we did not play to our potential, but there were many things that we did that showed growth from the previous seasons. I felt that as a team we hit the ball better at times, due in large part to the work Coach (Shawn) Crain put in with the girls. We did struggle at times with fielding consistently and making the routine plays."

Nevada opened the season strong. The Cubs started off 5-2, losing to Prairie City-Monroe (11-5) defeating a Roland-Story team that eventually finished ninth in Class 3A (7-4) as well as Iowa Falls-Alden (7-1), falling to West Marshall (8-2) then scoring wins over South Hamilton (20-14), BGM (10-9) and New London (10-5).

But a 10-0 loss to eventual 3A state qualifier and HOIC champion Saydel on June 6 sparked a 12-game losing streak. Nevada's other losses during the streak came at the hands of Greene County (5-3), Ames (12-0), Perry (4-1 and 11-0), PCM (11-8), Roland-Story (13-3), Boone (7-6), Carroll (8-3), Solon (8-3), Adel-Desoto-Minburn (10-7) and West Marshall (7-3).

The Cubs ended the skid with a dominant 15-6 victory over West Marshall June 22. They suffered a 13-3 loss to Newton the next night, but came back to down Grand View Christian on senior night, 7-4.

The regular season ended with Nevada dropping road games to Saydel (12-0), Greene County (13-3) and Gilbert (9-2). The Cubs' season came to a close with a 10-0 loss to Roland-Story in the 3A regional quarterfinals.

Nevada ended up hitting .296 as a team with 129 runs. The Cubs had 39 doubles, four triples and an impressive 17 home runs at the plate and they stole 50 bases.

"The biggest highlight was the way the team hit the ball and ran the bases and watching Samantha Herridge become confident at the plate and take over the school homerun record," Barloon said. "I feel that we grew the most as a team playing for each other. The overall team atmosphere was positive and supportive."

Herridge finished with seven homers to set the Nevada record and catcher Peyton Hanson blasted the second-most long balls with five. Herridge hit .424 with 11 doubles, nine runs and 20 RBIs and Hanson posted a .400 average with eight doubles and 31 RBIs.

Sophomore shortstop Lani Khounsourath also carried a big stick on offense. Khounsourath hit .351 with six doubles, two triples, three homers, 25 runs and 14 RBIs.

Sophomore outfielder Kylie Taylor recorded a .277 average with one double and triple apiece, 13 runs and 10 steals. Senior third baseman Briar Crain hit .266 with two doubles, nine steals and 24 runs.

Senior Jessica Myers hit .258 with one double, one homer and 10 runs. Senior pitcher Makyla Spaid posted a .255 average with four doubles and 10 RBIs and junior outfielder Avery Hinson hit .235 with one double and triple apiece plus seven RBIs.

Senior outfielder Mayzi Weig recorded a .229 average with three doubles and 12 runs. She also provided tremendous defense, making 24 putouts and one assist on the season.

Senior Maria Rivera collected three hits and one run, junior Paige Handsaker two hits and three runs, senior Alexis Bartmess one run and freshman Meagan McGaffin 11 runs and three hits, including a homer in reserve roles for the Cubs. Sophomore Olivia Axmear tallied a double and three runs, sophomore Joslynn Farmer two runs, senior Katelyn Khounsourath a double and two RBIs, freshman Savannah Vary nine runs and freshman Mataya Vorm three runs.

The Cubs' biggest weakness came in the field. Nevada had 52 errors in 458 chances for an 88.6 % team fielding average.

"Our biggest challenge this season was fielding the ball consistently," Barloon said. "That in turn made our pitchers pitch extra pitches."

Nevada gave up 230 runs as a team. The Cub pitching staff had an ERA of 6.42 with 99 strikeouts and 96 walks in 148 1/3 innings.

Herridge had a 5.63 ERA with 52 strikeouts and 51 walks in 78 1/3 innings. Spaid threw 68 1/3 innings and recorded a 6.66 ERA with 47 strikeouts and 42 walks.

It will be tough for Nevada to replace Herridge, Hanson, Spaid, Crain, Weig, Myers, Rivera, Bartmess and Katelyn Khounsourath next season.

"Having nine seniors on the team this season provided great leadership," Barloon said. "The seniors help shape the program and give us blocks to build on for the future. They set a standard to which we need to meet or exceed to honor their efforts."

But with Lani Khounsourath, Taylor and Hinson back to lead the way Nevada will make a run at improving its record in 2023.

"I am excited with the younger girls coming up," Barloon said. "There is a lot of talent and desire to be better. We will be young, but we will not let that hinder us from reaching our goals. Hard work and focus on being better each day can lead to some great things."

Comments / 0

Related
KCCI.com

Fire forces Campbell’s concessions to replan future fall events

DES MOINES, Iowa — The Campbell's Concessions warehouse just north of the Youth Inn at the Iowa State Fairgrounds went up in flames around 2:30 a.m. Wednesday. The building is considered a total loss. The roof is gone, and the siding is charred and falling off, exposing the metal framing.
DES MOINES, IA
beeherald.com

Carbon pipeline company reveals first eminent domain requests

The initial regulatory filings document the potential requests in Greene County. Summit Carbon Solutions on Monday submitted its first lists of properties for which it would seek eminent domain if landowners continue to oppose its pipeline plans, according to state regulatory filings. The Ames-based company wants to build a 680-mile...
GREENE COUNTY, IA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
State
Nevada State
City
Carroll, IA
City
Nevada, IA
Local
Iowa Sports
City
Boone, IA
Nevada, IA
Sports
City
Solon, IA
Iowa State Daily

4,000 people lose power in west Ames

About 4,000 people lost their power at 8 a.m. Wednesday in Ames. Ames Electric Crews are responding to the power outage connected to the Mortensen Road substation, according to the city. Those who lost their power should be repowered soon, according to the city. This is the second outage of...
AMES, IA
WBUR

Iowa offers big incentive for teachers to push off retirement

Classes are starting up in K-12 schools across the country before many districts have managed to fill significant teacher shortages. In Des Moines, Iowa, the state's largest school district is offering a big incentive: Experienced teachers who put off retirement for one more year can make an extra $50,000 or more.
DES MOINES, IA
K92.3

Intriguing Aircraft Lures Eyes to the Sky in Central Iowa

All eyes were focused on low-flying "mysterious" aircraft in Des Moines this week that turned out to be nothing but a routine training exercise. It may happen more frequently than we know, but it's an awesome sight when it's right from your own backyard. According to KCCI, many residents did see it Tuesday and curiously wondered what was going on.
DES MOINES, IA
KCCI.com

Iowa community will allow urban deer hunting

FORT DODGE, Iowa — Urban deer hunting will someday be allowed in Fort Dodge. The city council approved a new ordinance tonight to help reduce the number of deer in the city. Urban controlled bow hunting will only be allowed on private land of 8 acres or more. Hunters...
FORT DODGE, IA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jessica Myers
Person
Solon
Western Iowa Today

Warehouse On Iowa State Fairgrounds Destroyed By Fire

(Des Moines, IA) — A warehouse on the Iowa State Fairgrounds has been destroyed by an early morning fire. Crews were dispatched to the location at about 2:30 a-m Wednesday. Firefighters say flames and heavy smoke were coming from the Campbell’s Concessions warehouse as they arrived. An aerial truck was used to attack the fire from above. Officials say the building is a complete loss and there was damage done to some nearby trailers. No injuries were reported.
DES MOINES, IA
Axios Des Moines

Blank IMAX will not return to Des Moines

The Science Center of Iowa will not reopen the Blank IMAX Dome Theater after water damage caused severe damage to the theater and film projector in 2018, Curt Simmons, president of SCI, told Axios Wednesday.Yes, but: That 6,000 square-foot space isn't going to sit empty — SCI is undergoing a $20 million capital campaign to redevelop the space.Details are sparse at the moment, but expect a major renovation that could include adding multiple levels and "substantially increase" public programming space, Simmons says.Flashback: Heavy rains in June 2018 flooded hundreds of homes and businesses in central Iowa, including the IMAX theater, which was the first of its kind in Des Moines when it opened in 2005.Flooding damaged the roof, specialized movie screen, projector, audio system and film collection. But SCI struggled to get reimbursed for the damage from their insurance company, filing a lawsuit in 2020 that accused Philadelphia Insurance Company of underpaying claims for damaged equipment.It ended in a settlement this year for an undisclosed amount of money.What's next: SCI is still fundraising for its capital campaign and plan on sharing more detailed plans with the public soon.
DES MOINES, IA
KCCI.com

Rain chances returning to the metro

DES MOINES, Iowa — Weather Outlook:. Thursday Night: Mostly clear. Low 62F. Winds light and variable. Friday: Sunshine and clouds mixed. High 83F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Friday Night: Partly cloudy skies early will become overcast later during the night. Low 68F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph.
DES MOINES, IA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cubs#South Hamilton#Bgm#Pcm#Solon L
Radio Iowa

Officials in several Iowa cities discuss panhandling ordinances

The city council in Atlantic has given initial approval to an ordinance to make aggressive panhandling illegal within city limits. It’s modeled after a new ordinance in Manchester, where city officials have moved to prohibit what they define as aggressive panhandling at gas stations as well as on sidewalks, streets, parking lots, and other places open to the general public.
SIOUX CITY, IA
iheart.com

Iowa BBB Warns of Post Hail Storm Scammers

(Des Moines, IA) -- The Better Business Bureau in Des Moines is warning homeowners impacted by last week's hail storm about scammers. Chris Coleman, President of the Better Business Bureau in Des Moines, says the most common complaint about storm chasers is they demand a down payment, then vanish without doing any of the work. He says most of the scammers will pressure customers by saying unless there's a down payment, they'll be placed at the end of the line of service.
DES MOINES, IA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Softball
NewsBreak
Sports
KCCI.com

Parents weigh in on how politics have changed nonpartisan Iowa school boards

Iowa school boards are the lifeblood of the state's public school system. From overseeing public funds to setting district policy, school boards shape the decisions made for students, families and communities. "These children that go to public schools are our future. They're going to be our neighbors. They're going to...
IOWA STATE
KBUR

Multiple injuries after police chase in Des Moines

Des Moines, IA- A police chase Wednesday night in Des Moines ended in a crash with multiple injuries. Radio Iowa reports that a Des Moines police officer saw a car run a stop sign on the city’s east side and tried to make a traffic stop, but the car sped off. A few blocks later, the suspect’s car hit another vehicle, then crashed into a utility pole.
DES MOINES, IA
Amest Tribune

Amest Tribune

473
Followers
787
Post
61K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Ames, IA from The Ames Tribune.

 http://amestribune.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy