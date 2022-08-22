The Milwaukee Brewers renewed Corbin Burnes’ contract in 2022. This means that the pitcher, his other half, and the new addition to their brood remain in the franchise. Corbin Burnes’ wife, Brooke Terrio, has been with him long before his major league debut. However, he’s very private about his family, and his wife prefers to keep a low profile, too. This intrigues Brewers fans who want to know more about the MLB pro’s wife. We reveal more about her background in this Brooke Terrio wiki.

