Read full article on original website
Anti-Equity
3d ago
Very sad that the medical field is exploiting mental illness for profit.
Reply
6
Related
Startling News! Michigan is Home to the Poorest Town in America
Although Michigan is one of the most beautiful states in America, it's home to the poorest city in the United States. This is sad news for our state and the residents that live there. According to wordpopulationreview.com,. Despite being one of the wealthiest countries in the world, the United States...
Does Michigan Allow You to Put Pizza Boxes in Recycling Bins?
Sometimes things can get a little confusing when it comes to Michigan's recycling rules. A lot of people throw things into their recycling bins that they're clearly not supposed to. The most confusing rule of all is whether or not you can put empty pizza boxes in the recycling bin....
ClickOnDetroit.com
Despite deadly parvo cases, large gathering of golden retrievers still on in Northern Michigan
The second largest gathering of golden retrievers will still take place in Northern Michigan next month, despite a spike in deadly parvovirus cases in dozens of Michigan dogs. The Northwest Michigan Golden Retriever Club said their fourth annual event that brings together a large group of golden retrievers dogs in Benzie County is a go, despite the cases.
Ann Arbor psychedelic shroom fest plans return to University of Michigan
ANN ARBOR, MI — A festive celebration of entheogenic plants and fungi, including psychedelic mushrooms, is planned to return to the University of Michigan campus. Organizers have scheduled Ann Arbor’s second-annual Entheofest for 1:11-4:20 p.m. Sept. 18 on UM’s Central Campus Diag. The event now awaits UM’s official approval.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Detroit News
Where to find hot, dipped Italian beef sandwiches in Metro Detroit
One of the summer's most talked-about streaming series is "The Bear" on Hulu, a gritty drama about a family-run Italian beef sandwich shop in Chicago. Since debuting in June, it's been a hit with both those who know what it is like to work in a fast-paced kitchen and those who can only imagine. The characters all work at the Original Beef of Chicagoland, and while there are a few cuisines featured in the show, the main one is sliced, dipped Italian beef sandwiches.
wcsx.com
Michigan Burger Restaurant Expanding
It’s always a good thing when a homegrown, Michigan brand expands and opens new locations across the state. The world has a ton of national chains, which can be tasty, but there’s something special about a Michigan chain that is gaining steam and spreading its wings across the Mitten.
ClickOnDetroit.com
🔒 10 things to do this weekend in Metro Detroit
DETROIT – The summer days are winding down and many communities are celebrating with end-of-summer festivals. Novi Taco Fest & Fine Art Fair (Twelve Mile Crossing), Friday to Sunday: One of Michigan’s largest taco festivals is back with a fiesta of food. Grab a bite from dozens of the state’s best taco trucks with everything from classic carne asada to more creative twists. Wash it all down with one of several specialty margaritas from three fully stocked bars and catch a Lucha Libre wrestling match. Test your strength at the hot pepper or taco eating contests. Individual day tickets are $5 or get a 3-day pass for $10. Tickets include admission to the Novi Fine Art Fair. Tickets and info here.
Detroit News
State officials identify cause of Michigan dog illness
State agricultural officials on Wednesday announced they have identified canine parvovirus as the illness recently spreading to dogs mostly in northern Michigan and causing some deaths. Testing results centered on samples from cases sent by the Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development to Michigan State University's veterinary lab in...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Michigan Police No Longer Need To See Drivers Do This To Write A Ticket
As children across Michigan are heading back to school it's important to be aware of your surroundings and follow school speed zone laws. A new law being implemented is trying to protect kids who ride the bus and punish drivers who don't stop when a bus turns on its flashing lights and stop sign.
ClickOnDetroit.com
4 Brazilian nationals, driver, 2 others arrested after jet ski used to smuggle people into Michigan
PORT HURON, Mich. – Four Brazilian nationals, a driver, and two others were arrested after officials saw people being smuggled across the St. Clair River into Michigan on a jet ski, authorities said. 2 men get into vehicle after crossing river. Agents flying near the Blue Water Bridge on...
Parents react to Oxford's new safety policies after school shooting
(CBS DETROIT) - Students at Oxford High School return to school Thursday for their first day of school since last year's deadly shooting.The district discussed new safety policies that are getting mixed reviews from parents. Two parents, whom we spoke to, still have concerns about school safety despite new policies. They also said it's going to be eerie for their kids to walk through the school doors again.Mark Gillim has a 15-year-old who attends Oxford High."The people I talked to, the students, my students, they know they're not safe coming to school," said Gillim. He said his biggest concern is...
These are the 15 best employers in Michigan, Forbes survey says
The results of a new survey by Forbes shows Michigan-based organizations have an edge in the state when it comes to employee satisfaction, from education to automotive to utilities. This is Forbes’ fourth survey of the best employers, evaluating 1,382 companies throughout the United States and ranking them in each...
Local hospital wait times increase amid staffing shortages
This month, a viewer contacted 7 Action News saying she had to wait 12 hours to be admitted to a local hospital. Unfortunately, she’s not the only person experiencing this.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Part of replacement pipe for broken Metro Detroit water main sent back for not meeting ‘specifications’
A new pipe piece delivered to the site of a major water main break in Metro Detroit on Thursday was sent back because it “did not meet specifications,” officials report Friday. Crews are currently working on repairing a 10-foot-diameter pipe connected to a major water transmission main at...
wcsx.com
Michigan’s Only Hard Rock Café Has a New Tenant
It’s been a while since Michigan has had a Hard Rock Café. The state’s only location was in Detroit from 2003 to 2018. I remember going there at least once, and I still don’t quite get why the Hard Rock brand didn’t make in the the Motor City.
West Bloomfield 99-year-old shares story of surviving the Holocaust
Edith Kozlowski grew up in Radom, Poland. It was a town of about 100,000 people, of whom almost a third were Jews. Kozlowski and her family had a comfortable and happy life in the Radom Shtetl.
Auto crash survivors can’t have lifetime benefits cut retroactively, Michigan Court of Appeals rules
Catastrophically injured auto crash victims can’t have their lifetime medical care reimbursements cut after the fact, the Michigan Court of Appeals ruled Thursday. The ruling reversed a 2019 change to Michigan’s no-fault auto insurance law that reduced the amount insurers have to pay. It’s a ruling that could...
1051thebounce.com
Christmas Movie Filmed in Michigan
I know it’s way too early to be thinking about Christmas. But, we live in Michigan, so sadly, the cold air will start to move in soon, and we’ll start hearing Christmas music being played everywhere before we know it. I actually really like Christmas movies. Cheesy, I...
The First Commercial Airport in Michigan Was in Roseville
The first commercial airport in Michigan was located in Macomb County. Nowadays, it doesn't seem like you have to go very far to find some sort of airfield in Michigan. From the bigger airports like Detroit Metropolitan Airport and Gerald R. Ford International Airport to your smaller airfields just down the road, they are everywhere. That wasn't always the case though.
wcsx.com
Famed Michigan Haunted House is Hiring
There’s no denying that summer is winding down and fall is on the way in just about a month. I’m not happy about it, since I hate cold weather, but I do love Halloween, so that’s one positive thing on the horizon. Not to mention that wearing band hoodies in the fall is the best.
Comments / 6