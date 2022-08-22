Read full article on original website
VIDEO – Christian County’s Linares Says Colonels ‘All Leaders’
Despite a winless 2021 and the departure of seven seniors, the Christian County boys’ soccer team has started the season at 4-2, including a 2-1 victory over Hopkinsville on Tuesday at the Stadium of Champions. After scoring the Colonels’ first goal from the penalty spot, Bryan Linares discussed the...
Lady Rebels Handle Muhlenberg County in Straight Sets
Make it five wins in a row now for the Todd County Central Lady Rebels. The Lady Rebels made quick work of Muhlenberg County Thursday night, winning in straight sets on their home court. The Lady Rebels set the tone early in the match. Todd Central cruised to a 25-7...
Hoptown’s Anna Fort Tops the Field at HGCC Tri-Match (w/PHOTOS)
Hopkinsville’s Anna Fort edged University Heights’ Conlee Lindsey by a stroke to take 1st place on Thursday at the Hopkinsville Golf & Country Club. Fort shot a 40, with Conlee Lindsey right behind her with a 41. UHA’s Rheagan Lindsey finished with a 42, tying for third with Hoptown’s Cate Blane.
Hoptown Boys Golf Tops Blazers, Colonels at HGCC (w/PHOTOS)
Hopkinsville’s Joey Falco and Christian County’s Landon Hunt both shot a 36 on Thursday to tie for 1st place in a three-team match with University Heights at the Hopkinsville Golf & Country Club. Hoptown finished with a 169, UHA was second with a 183, and Christian County finished...
Trigg Edges Todd By One Shot in Quad Match at Boots
Trigg County defeated Todd County Central by one shot to claim a four-team quad match Thursday at Boots Randolph Golf Course at Lake Barkley State Park. Hunter Reynolds took medalist honors with a 3-over-par 39. He was the only player to shoot in the 30s on the front nine of the par-72 golf course.
Caldwell Volleyball Now 25-0 All-Time Against Livingston
The Caldwell County Lady Tiger volleyball team is 25-0 all-time against Livingston Central after winning in straight sets Thursday night in Smithland, 25-14, 25-11, 25-11. Ellie Ramey had five kills, four aces and three digs for Caldwell while Lily Hoard recorded four kills, six aces and three digs. Katie Menser...
Collin Whittington Claims Medalist Honors at The Cullan
Caldwell County’s golfers won a three-team match at the Cullan at Mineral Mound State Park on Thursday, defeating Lyon County and Christian Fellowship School. The Tigers shot a 163 while Lyon placed second with a 180. Caldwell’s Collin Whittington and Austin Crick tied for the low round with a...
Max’s Moment – Hale’s PK the Difference In Colonels’ Win
With Christian County and Hopkinsville knotted at 1-1 with just under twenty minutes to play on Tuesday, Colonels’ sophomore Alex Hale stepped up to the penalty spot in the biggest moment of his young career. Watch as Hale keeps his nerve and smacks his attempt off the inside of...
Caldwell County Boys Soccer
The Caldwell County Boys Soccer team plays in the 7th District, in the 2nd Region. Other teams in the 7th District include: Dawson Springs, Hopkins County Central, and Madisonville-North Hopkins.
Trigg Volleyball Falls in Straight Sets at Webster
The Trigg County volleyball team made the long trip to Dixon on Thursday, falling 3-0 to give the host Lady Trojans their first win of the season. The Lady Wildcats fell 13-25 in the opener and were held to only six points in the second set. Trigg’s Chloe McGraw had...
HIGHLIGHT REEL – University Heights 3 Heritage Christian 1
University Heights Academy won the first-ever volleyball matchup with Heritage Christian Academy at Blazer Gym. Watch how it went down on the YSE Highlight Reel.
Wesleyan Wednesday: Angel (Ballard) Welsh ’03
Our #WesleyanWednesday feature this week is Angel (Ballard) Welsh ’03! Angel is the founder and executive director of My Sister’s Keeper and an On-Air personality and content creator for Townsquare Media – WBKR. While a student here at Kentucky Wesleyan, Angel played soccer, intramural football and was on the cheerleading team.
Caldwell County Takes 3-Team Home Golf Match
Caldwell County’s Austin Crick was second and Camden McGregor placed third in a three-team golf match Tuesday at Princeton Golf Club. The Tigers won the team competition with a total score of 160. That was five shots ahead of Madisonville-North Hopkins. Christian finished with a team score of 187.
Lady Rebels Sweep Their Way Past Franklin-Simpson
After picking up their first ever 4th Region All A volleyball championship over the weekend, there may have been some Todd County Central Lady Rebel fans that were a little concerned about how the team would come back off of that emotional high to take on Franklin-Simpson in a 13th District contest, that also happened to be the Lady Rebels’ home opener. Turns out there was no real need to worry after all.
Travis Perry’s 38 Wins 3-Team Match in Marion
Travis Perry shot a 38 to top all golfers in a three-team match Tuesday at Marion Country Club. Crittenden County captured team honors with a total of 164. Lyon County was second at 180 while Union County finished third wiht a 194. Crittenden’s Parker Kayse was individual runner-up with a...
Comer Supports Gilliam In Christian County Judge Executive Race
First District Congressman James Comer is supporting the Republican candidate for Christian County Judge Executive. Comer stopped in Hopkinsville Wednesday night at a fundraiser for Jerry Gilliam. Comer adds he works Gilliam regularly. Gilliam is the Republican candidate for Judge Executive in Christian County. He currently serves as Magistrate for...
Murray Takes Straight Set Win Over Lady Wildcats
The Trigg County Lady Wildcats will have to wait at least another couple of nights to pick up their first win of the 2022 volleyball season. The Lady Wildcats fell at home Tuesday evening to the Murray Lady Tigers in straight sets 25-16, 25-6, and 25-19. The opening set saw...
Maroons Continue Soccer Win Streak Against Caldwell
Madisonville-North Hopkins ran its winning streak against Caldwell County to 16 straight games in boys’ soccer action Tuesday night in Princeton. The Maroons (4-3) ran out to a 7-0 halftime lead and went on to win 12-2, finishing off the match on the 10-goal mercy rule in the 62nd minute.
Evansville woman celebrates 101st birthday
At 101 years old, Myra Taylor has accomplished a lot in her life. After several years as a beautician, she earned a degree in education from the University of Evansville, later becoming the first African American teacher at Hebron Elementary School. When asked about the favorite part of her life,...
God’s Pit Crew Completes Home Building Projects in Kentucky and Tennessee
Teams of volunteers from God’s Pit Crew recently completed a monumental task. Building three homes in three weeks for families whose lives were uprooted by tornadoes that hit Kentucky and Tennessee late last year. In a press release from God’s Pit Crew, “The new homes are being provided for free, furnished, and decorated. Our volunteers and staff began construction on Monday, August 8th at the rebuilding sites in Benton, Kentucky, Dawson Springs, Kentucky, and Dresden, Tennessee.” The first home was revealed Wednesday with the others being turned over to their new owners in the next week. God’s Pit Crew Founder/President Randy Johnson says, “We are overjoyed to provide these homes for these three families. Our volunteers put so much love into every moment of the work rebuilding them. We are so grateful to our amazing volunteers and to our wonderful donors who make all this possible.”
