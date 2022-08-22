Read full article on original website
Related
Giuliani used a tunnel under Mar-a-Lago to go back and forth from Trump's home, where he stayed while he was depressed and drinking heavily, book says
Rudy Giuliani's ex-wife in a forthcoming book says he and Trump are "protective" of each other: "We moved into Mar-a-Lago and Donald kept our secret."
POLITICO
The Biden White House is putting Marjorie Taylor Greene, Matt Gaetz and other Republicanson blast for slamming student loan relief, as they had federal loans forgiven.
"It's completely unfair," Greene said earlier Wednesday. What happened: The White House hit conservative firebrand Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) and some other House Republicans by name as they criticized President Joe Biden's decision to forgive student loan debt for millions of people on Wednesday. Others highlighted by the White...
Trump search affidavit reveals potential for ‘evidence of obstruction’ at Mar-a-Lago – live
Heavily redacted document also says several documents contained what appear to be Trump’s handwritten notes
Trump search affidavit reveals confidential source documents found at Mar-a-Lago, raising new alarms
Sen. Mark Warner, Senate Intelligence Committee chair, called for a new national security damage assessment following the affidavit's release.
Comments / 0