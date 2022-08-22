VTDigger launches general election debates with US Senate event in Manchester on Sept. 8

Gerald Malloy, left, and Rep. Peter Welch. Illustration by Taylor Haynes

Vermont’s Republican and Democratic U.S. Senate nominees are set to face off next month in their first debate of the general election.

The event, part of the 2022 Digger Debate Series, is scheduled to take place Sept. 8 at 6 p.m. at the Southern Vermont Arts Center in Manchester. A limited number of tickets are available now by clicking here . The event will also be livestreamed.

The debate will feature Republican nominee Gerald Malloy, a businessman and veteran of the U.S. Army, and Democrat Peter Welch, a member of the U.S. House. The two are competing for the seat being vacated by retiring U.S. Sen. Patrick Leahy, D-Vt.

The 2022 Digger Debate Series began in April and has featured events focused on the competitive primaries for U.S. House, lieutenant governor, attorney general and secretary of state. In the coming months, VTDigger plans to host at least four general election debates — some in person and some online-only.

Each debate will be moderated by VTDigger reporters and editors and will feature questions from readers. (Submit yours below.)

Here are the details of VTDigger’s general election debates:

U.S. Senate Debate

Thursday, Sept. 8, 2022

Southern Vermont Arts Center in Manchester and online

Featuring Republican nominee Gerald Malloy and Democratic nominee Peter Welch

Gubernatorial Debate

Wednesday, Sept. 28, 2022

Main Street Landing in Burlington and online

Featuring Republican nominee Phil Scott and Democratic nominee Brenda Siegel

U.S. House Debate

Thursday, Sept. 15, 2022

Online only

Featuring Democratic nominee Becca Balint, Republican nominee Liam Madden and Libertarian nominee Ericka Redic

Lieutenant Gubernatorial Debate

Wednesday, Oct. 5, 2022

Online only

Featuring Republican nominee Joe Benning and Democratic nominee David Zuckerman

All attendees are required to be up to date on Covid-19 vaccinations. In accordance with federal guidelines, masks will be required if local Covid-19 levels are rated "high" by the CDC at the time of the event.

