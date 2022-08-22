ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Parkland, FL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
nypressnews.com

Parkland shooter Nikolas Cruz scrawled ‘666’ on prison cell wall in his own blood

Parkland school shooter Nikolas Cruz scrawled “666” with his own blood on a prison cell wall ahead of his ongoing sentencing trial, according to a newly released image. The Broward County Sheriff’s Office made public a trove of the killer’s maniacal prison drawings and writings this week — including the Satanic cellblock graffiti he scribbled in May.
PARKLAND, FL
NBC Miami

6 to Know: Doral Police Officer Won't Be Charged in Chase and Shooting

No. 1 - Six jurors delivered a not guilty verdict Thursday for a Hollywood police officer charged with battery following a rough drug arrest three years ago. Officer Matthew Joseph Barbieri has been on administrative leave without pay from the police department since the arrest, according to his lawyer. "[Getting] his job [back] is a question he's going to have to wrestle with, with the City of Hollywood," said David Bogenschutz, after the not guilty verdict. "I think an acquittal on the actual charge seems to make it favorable to do that." Bogenschutz estimates Barbieri is owed three years back pay or more than $250,000. Barbieri was seen in surveillance video slapping and grabbing Raymond Schachner Jr. by the throat in Schachner’s father’s home on Aug. 6, 2019.
DORAL, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
City
Parkland, FL
Parkland, FL
Crime & Safety
NBC Miami

Fort Lauderdale Woman Threatened Baby, Mom, Grandmother at Knifepoint: Police

A family argument that escalated into a stabbing and threats to drown a baby resulted in the arrest of a Fort Lauderdale woman, police said. Shakyah Small, 21, got into an argument with her mother Sunday over how other children in the household were being disciplined. Small went for a gun in her backpack, but another person pulled the backpack away from her and gave it to Small’s grandmother, according to the police report.
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Womb#Prison#Violent Crime
South Florida Sun Sentinel

'He was never right.’ Parkland gunman didn’t fit in, former neighbor testifies

Editor’s note: Daily coverage of the Parkland trial is being provided to all readers as a public service. A former neighbor of the Parkland school shooter shared bizarre anecdotes about his childhood for jurors Wednesday, describing a boy who always seemed like something was “not right.” Steven Schusler, who lived across the street from Nikolas Cruz and his family for about six years, starting ...
PARKLAND, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NBC Miami

Video Shows Gunmen Shooting Up Dania Beach Home, Leaving Man Hospitalized

Authorities are investigating after cameras captured gunmen opening fire on a Dania Beach home in a shooting that left a man hospitalized early Friday. Broward Sheriff's Office officials said deputies responded to the home in the 30 block of Northwest 7th Avenue just before 1 a.m. Shortly after arriving, they found a man suffering from gunshot wounds at the scene.
DANIA BEACH, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

POLICE: Boca Raton Woman Pulls Boyfriend’s Hair, Is Arrested

Gina White Screams “You’re Hurting Me!” Witnesses Call Police. But The “Hurt” She Said Is “Mental.” Tries To Stop Boyfriend From Leaving By Pulling His Hair… BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — Several people fearing that a woman was being attacked in East Boca Raton […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
BOCA RATON, FL
NBC Miami

Miami Store Clerk Shot at Customer in Candy Dispute: Police

A Miami store clerk is facing an attempted murder charge after police said he shot at a customer during an argument over candy. Aurio Correa, 31, was booked into the Miami-Dade jail Thursday and was being held without bond, records showed. An arrest report said officers responded to a Shot...
MIAMI, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

Boca Raton Man Charged With Assaulting Transgenendered Teen

Victor Abrams Allegedly Engaged In Inappropriate Contact With Teen, And Dog… BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — Boca Raton resident Victor Abrams, 25, is facing sexual assault charges after he allegedly engaged in intimate acts with a transgendered teen. The police report, obtained by BocaNewsNow.com, […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
BOCA RATON, FL
WSVN-TV

Police investigate bomb threat at charter school in Hollywood

HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - Hollywood Police officers are investigating a bomb threat that was made at a charter school. Students and staff at Avant Garde Academy, located at 2025 McKinley Street, were notified about a claim of an explosive device that was on campus, just after 2 p.m., Thursday. The...
HOLLYWOOD, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy