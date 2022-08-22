Read full article on original website
Psychiatrists Testify About Treating Parkland School Shooter Nikolas Cruz
After the two doctors' testimony, the jury has been dismissed until Monday.
celebsbar.com
School shooter's chilling 'Satan' scrawlings from jail notepad beg for Death Row
READ MORE: Man killed in Baltimore mass shooting as 'Lexus' gunmen opened fire 'indiscriminately'Broward Sheriff’s Office has this week released some of the contents of Cruz putting pen to paper from inside his prison cell which includes the killer requesting to be “buried with a woman who had a s***ty life like me”.
nypressnews.com
Parkland shooter Nikolas Cruz scrawled ‘666’ on prison cell wall in his own blood
Parkland school shooter Nikolas Cruz scrawled “666” with his own blood on a prison cell wall ahead of his ongoing sentencing trial, according to a newly released image. The Broward County Sheriff’s Office made public a trove of the killer’s maniacal prison drawings and writings this week — including the Satanic cellblock graffiti he scribbled in May.
NBC Miami
6 to Know: Doral Police Officer Won't Be Charged in Chase and Shooting
No. 1 - Six jurors delivered a not guilty verdict Thursday for a Hollywood police officer charged with battery following a rough drug arrest three years ago. Officer Matthew Joseph Barbieri has been on administrative leave without pay from the police department since the arrest, according to his lawyer. "[Getting] his job [back] is a question he's going to have to wrestle with, with the City of Hollywood," said David Bogenschutz, after the not guilty verdict. "I think an acquittal on the actual charge seems to make it favorable to do that." Bogenschutz estimates Barbieri is owed three years back pay or more than $250,000. Barbieri was seen in surveillance video slapping and grabbing Raymond Schachner Jr. by the throat in Schachner’s father’s home on Aug. 6, 2019.
Nikolas Cruz sentencing trial live updates, Day 15: Gunman was 'never right,' neighbor says
FORT LAUDERDALE — Wednesday marks the 15th day of the sentencing trial of Nikolas Cruz, who pleaded guilty in 2021 to killing 17 people and wounding 17 others at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland on Feb. 14, 2018. Prosecutors pushing for the death penalty rested their case against Cruz on Aug. 4 after 12 days...
NBC Miami
Fort Lauderdale Woman Threatened Baby, Mom, Grandmother at Knifepoint: Police
A family argument that escalated into a stabbing and threats to drown a baby resulted in the arrest of a Fort Lauderdale woman, police said. Shakyah Small, 21, got into an argument with her mother Sunday over how other children in the household were being disciplined. Small went for a gun in her backpack, but another person pulled the backpack away from her and gave it to Small’s grandmother, according to the police report.
NBC Miami
Man's Arms Nearly Amputated in Fort Lauderdale Knife Attack: Police
A Fort Lauderdale man nearly lost his arms in a knife attack, police said, and now the suspect is facing a charge of attempted murder. According to the arrest report, Christopher Colmore Carter, 37, was arguing with Michael Harris Monday afternoon and it got physical. Carter went into an apartment...
fox29.com
Parkland shooter Nikolas Cruz's disturbing jailhouse drawings show images of mass murder, Satanic messages
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. - Since the beginning of his trial, confessed Parkland school shooter Nikolas Cruz has been seen sitting at the defense table, often with his head down as he doodles in a notebook. His defense attorneys say he often does the same thing in his cell at the...
'He was never right.’ Parkland gunman didn’t fit in, former neighbor testifies
Editor’s note: Daily coverage of the Parkland trial is being provided to all readers as a public service. A former neighbor of the Parkland school shooter shared bizarre anecdotes about his childhood for jurors Wednesday, describing a boy who always seemed like something was “not right.” Steven Schusler, who lived across the street from Nikolas Cruz and his family for about six years, starting ...
Click10.com
Parkland school shooter’s death penalty trial: Experts mention mental health terms during testimony
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – The public defenders who are trying to save the Parkland school shooter’s life are focusing their case on his childhood development and mental health before the 2018 Valentine’s Day massacre at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School. Assistant Public Defender Melisa McNeill asked Carolyn...
Nikolas Cruz sentencing trial live updates, Day 14: Elementary-aged Cruz called himself a 'freak'
FORT LAUDERDALE — Tuesday marks the 14th day of the sentencing trial of Nikolas Cruz, who pleaded guilty in 2021 to killing 17 people and wounding 17 others at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland on Feb. 14, 2018. Prosecutors pushing for the death penalty rested their case against Cruz on Aug. 4 after 12 days...
Click10.com
‘I kept swinging’: Mother of 3 fights back against Broward robber
NORTH LAUDERDALE, Fla. – A mother of three fought back when a robber tried to steal her gold chain at a North Lauderdale strip mall Tuesday. “I’m cutting the corner to walk into the store and he grabs the back of my chain like this,” the victim, who did not wish to be identified, said.
NBC Miami
Video Shows Gunmen Shooting Up Dania Beach Home, Leaving Man Hospitalized
Authorities are investigating after cameras captured gunmen opening fire on a Dania Beach home in a shooting that left a man hospitalized early Friday. Broward Sheriff's Office officials said deputies responded to the home in the 30 block of Northwest 7th Avenue just before 1 a.m. Shortly after arriving, they found a man suffering from gunshot wounds at the scene.
POLICE: Boca Raton Woman Pulls Boyfriend’s Hair, Is Arrested
Gina White Screams “You’re Hurting Me!” Witnesses Call Police. But The “Hurt” She Said Is “Mental.” Tries To Stop Boyfriend From Leaving By Pulling His Hair… BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — Several people fearing that a woman was being attacked in East Boca Raton […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
NBC Miami
Man Killed in Apparent ‘Stand Your Ground' Shooting During Hialeah Road Rage Incident: Cops
Police are investigating after a man was killed during a Hialeah road rage shooting that's believed to be a "stand your ground" case, officials said. The shooting happened around 3:45 p.m. Wednesday in the area of East 6th Avenue and Hialeah Drive. Hialeah Police officials said when officers arrived at...
NBC Miami
Police Investigating Suspicious Incident Involving Child Near Fort Lauderdale School
Police are investigating a suspicious incident involving a child near a Fort Lauderdale school Friday morning. The incident happened around 7:40 a.m. near North Side Elementary on Northeast 11th Street. According to police, a 7-year-old student said he was walking to school when a man asked if he needed a...
Click10.com
Police: Fatal Hialeah shooting was result of road rage, shooter cooperating with investigation
HIALEAH, Fla. – Hialeah police say a man who fatally shot another man Wednesday afternoon during a road rage incident is not facing charges at this time, as it appears he fired the shot in self-defense. The shooting occurred around 3:45 p.m. in the area of East Sixth Avenue...
NBC Miami
Miami Store Clerk Shot at Customer in Candy Dispute: Police
A Miami store clerk is facing an attempted murder charge after police said he shot at a customer during an argument over candy. Aurio Correa, 31, was booked into the Miami-Dade jail Thursday and was being held without bond, records showed. An arrest report said officers responded to a Shot...
Boca Raton Man Charged With Assaulting Transgenendered Teen
Victor Abrams Allegedly Engaged In Inappropriate Contact With Teen, And Dog… BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — Boca Raton resident Victor Abrams, 25, is facing sexual assault charges after he allegedly engaged in intimate acts with a transgendered teen. The police report, obtained by BocaNewsNow.com, […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
WSVN-TV
Police investigate bomb threat at charter school in Hollywood
HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - Hollywood Police officers are investigating a bomb threat that was made at a charter school. Students and staff at Avant Garde Academy, located at 2025 McKinley Street, were notified about a claim of an explosive device that was on campus, just after 2 p.m., Thursday. The...
