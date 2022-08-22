No. 1 - Six jurors delivered a not guilty verdict Thursday for a Hollywood police officer charged with battery following a rough drug arrest three years ago. Officer Matthew Joseph Barbieri has been on administrative leave without pay from the police department since the arrest, according to his lawyer. "[Getting] his job [back] is a question he's going to have to wrestle with, with the City of Hollywood," said David Bogenschutz, after the not guilty verdict. "I think an acquittal on the actual charge seems to make it favorable to do that." Bogenschutz estimates Barbieri is owed three years back pay or more than $250,000. Barbieri was seen in surveillance video slapping and grabbing Raymond Schachner Jr. by the throat in Schachner’s father’s home on Aug. 6, 2019.

DORAL, FL ・ 12 HOURS AGO