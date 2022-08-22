Read full article on original website
Why Have Walmart Locations Closed in 2022, and What Are Expectations For the Future?Joel EisenbergLouisville, KY
How This Louisville Food Magnate Became An Education Non-Profit FounderJeryl BrunnerLouisville, KY
Popular restaurant chain set to open another new location in Kentucky this weekKristen WaltersJeffersontown, KY
wdrb.com
Louisville woman wins $225,000 Cash Ball prize at local Kroger store
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville woman won a $225,000 Cash Ball ticket this week. The woman stopped by her Kroger store last Saturday to check her Cash Ball 225 ticket and learned she won the top prize. She told Kentucky Lottery officials she's been playing the same numbers for years, and it finally paid off.
Wave 3
Press conference recognizes contenders, winners of World’s Championship Horse Show at Kentucky State Fair
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Guests are encouraged to go to the Kentucky State Fair as the 119th World’s Championship Horse Show enters its final days. Held from Aug. 20 through the 27, the show features horses from almost every state and countries like Canada, England, Germany and South Africa.
wdrb.com
Kentucky State Fair's Grand Champion ham auction shatters another record
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Another record was set at the annual Country Ham Breakfast and Auction at the Kentucky State Fair, as the winning bid for this year's Grand Champion Ham fetched $5 million. This is the 58th year for the event sponsored by Kentucky Farm Bureau. For the second...
Wave 3
Louisville hotels collecting donations for Eastern Ky. flood relief
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Louisville Hotel Association is helping with eastern Kentucky flood relief efforts. On Wednesday, the association announced it would be collecting linens, personal hygiene items, cleaning supplies, bottled water and other needs for people affected in the recent floods in Eastern Kentucky. “About three days at...
WBKO
KY Derby Festival mourns loss of matriarch and Pegasus Pin pioneer
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WBKO) - With heavy hearts, the Kentucky Derby Festival mourns the loss of Bridget Sherrill, Vice President of Merchandising, who celebrated her 50th anniversary with the organization this year and was known for her significant role in the Festival’s Pegasus Pin Program. For Derby Festival staff, Sherrill,...
WHAS 11
Kentucky's first heart hospital dedicated in Louisville
The heart hospital is located at UofL's Jewish Hospital. Leaders say they hired 300 physicians to tackle anything from preventative health to heart replacement.
WLKY.com
Topgolf progress report: Louisville location is getting green
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Checking in on Topgolf in Louisville again, and it's getting greener. WLKY Chopper HD flew over the facility being built near the Oxmoor Center again this week, and it looks like they're putting down the turf. Watch in the player above. It's another sign that it...
wdrb.com
Plans call for west Louisville's only hotel to be built on vacant lot in Portland neighborhood
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville builder Gill Holland said he wants to build a hotel on Lydia Street in west Louisville. Holland's plan calls for "The Devonian" to be built on a currently empty lot between 16th and 17th streets in the Portland neighborhood. For now, the design is a...
WLKY.com
Frankfort fresh market and pizza pub coming to Louisville later this year
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville residents are getting another option to shop local produce and food from farms later this year. Locals Food Hub & Pizza Pub, based out of Frankfort, announced in a news release that they will be opening a second location in Louisville this year. According to the release, they are focused on sites in east Louisville but have yet to finalize one.
spectrumnews1.com
Louisville mother creates magazine that celebrates, showcases Black excellence
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — You might not know about it yet, but there’s a relatively new magazine based in Louisville. The owner and creator hopes to inspire people and celebrate Black excellence worldwide. Originally from Nigeria, Oremeyi Kareem moved to Louisville in 1995. “Coming here as an immigrant, it...
wdrb.com
After 71 years, Louisville's Moore Jewelry to close its doors in the fall
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- After seven decades a Louisville jewelry store is closing its doors for good, leaving behind a long list of clients, stories and memories. Moore Jewelry located near the Holiday Manor shopping plaza on Brownsboro Road is closing in October. For 71 years, it's been a diamond in the rough when it comes to local family-owned businesses dating back to the early 1950s.
Thousands of Pumpkins Light up Kentucky Nights During the Louisville Jack O’ Lantern Spectacular
Summer is winding down, and fun fall activities are getting ready to start!. Every year in Louisville they host thousands of jack o' lanterns at Iroquois Park. This event is super cool because artists create stunning art on this jack o' lanterns that are then lit up and displayed throughout the park. It's a really cool event that takes place after dark, and you can walk through trails all lit up by the glow of jack o' lanterns.
WBKO
“Kentucky Living” Magazine thrones 5 Broke Girls Restaurant with having best burger
HORSE CAVE, Ky. (WBKO) - Looking for the best burger in Kentucky?. Well look no further, they say it’s located in the city of Horse Cave. Earlier this month, “Kentucky Living” magazine awarded the restaurant “5 Broke Girls” for having the best burger in Kentucky in 2022.
wdrb.com
WDRB's Lexie Ratterman wins Kentucky State Fair blue ribbon for cookies
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Our very own Lexie Ratterman isn't just talented at reporting. She also earned a blue ribbon at the Kentucky State Fair for her baking and decorating skills. Lexie used six cookies to create an entire scene including Freddie Farm Bureau, a Ferris wheel and livestock. And...
wdrb.com
Kentucky Humane Society taking in dogs, cats from eastern Kentucky shelters
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Kentucky Humane Society is taking in dogs and cats from shelters in eastern Kentucky. The move is meant to help make room at those shelters for more animals that need to reunite with their families after the flood. On Thursday, 72 new animals were taken...
Wave 3
How student loan debt relief is helping students at Kentucky colleges
Former LMPD assistant chief resigns from new job after criticism from Jewish community, Black leader. While working for LMPD in 2020, Josh Judah was a visible spokesman supporting the department’s actions during the racial justice protests that year. ‘The police aren’t doing anything’: Troubleshooters investigate drug house complaints...
mountain-topmedia.com
Kentucky in danger of losing to Tennessee in ‘best-looking cruiser’ contest
FRANKFORT, Ky. — Kentucky State Police is trying to win the “Best Looking Cruiser” contest for the second year in a row, but they’re facing some stiff competition, with time quickly running out. Kentucky’s entry this year is a 2021 Chevrolet Tahoe, equipped with 20-inch tires...
Wave 3
Watching Out for You: ‘Brushing’ scams
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Getting a package you didn’t order is a scam known as “brushing,” and it’s happening more and more in the U.S. What should a person do if they receive something they didn’t expect?. Watch the full report above.
Wave 3
Jefferson County offering multiple voting options for upcoming general election
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - With Kentucky’s General Election only months away, the Jefferson County Clerk’s Office is reminding Louisville-area residents of their available options to vote this November. The county is offering early voting, absentee voting and mail-in voting in addition to in-person voting on Election Day on...
Zombies will soon attack Louisville; Here's where they'll be
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — After a two-year hiatus, Louisville Zombie Attack is back and invading a new location in the city. Saturday, Aug. 27, all the local zombies will gather at 3 p.m. at Fourth Street Live! Entertainment District, dressed in their best blood-soaked rags. Around 6 p.m., the zombie...
