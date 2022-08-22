ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisville, KY

wdrb.com

Louisville woman wins $225,000 Cash Ball prize at local Kroger store

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville woman won a $225,000 Cash Ball ticket this week. The woman stopped by her Kroger store last Saturday to check her Cash Ball 225 ticket and learned she won the top prize. She told Kentucky Lottery officials she's been playing the same numbers for years, and it finally paid off.
Wave 3

Louisville hotels collecting donations for Eastern Ky. flood relief

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Louisville Hotel Association is helping with eastern Kentucky flood relief efforts. On Wednesday, the association announced it would be collecting linens, personal hygiene items, cleaning supplies, bottled water and other needs for people affected in the recent floods in Eastern Kentucky. “About three days at...
WBKO

KY Derby Festival mourns loss of matriarch and Pegasus Pin pioneer

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WBKO) - With heavy hearts, the Kentucky Derby Festival mourns the loss of Bridget Sherrill, Vice President of Merchandising, who celebrated her 50th anniversary with the organization this year and was known for her significant role in the Festival’s Pegasus Pin Program. For Derby Festival staff, Sherrill,...
WLKY.com

Topgolf progress report: Louisville location is getting green

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Checking in on Topgolf in Louisville again, and it's getting greener. WLKY Chopper HD flew over the facility being built near the Oxmoor Center again this week, and it looks like they're putting down the turf. Watch in the player above. It's another sign that it...
WLKY.com

Frankfort fresh market and pizza pub coming to Louisville later this year

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville residents are getting another option to shop local produce and food from farms later this year. Locals Food Hub & Pizza Pub, based out of Frankfort, announced in a news release that they will be opening a second location in Louisville this year. According to the release, they are focused on sites in east Louisville but have yet to finalize one.
wdrb.com

After 71 years, Louisville's Moore Jewelry to close its doors in the fall

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- After seven decades a Louisville jewelry store is closing its doors for good, leaving behind a long list of clients, stories and memories. Moore Jewelry located near the Holiday Manor shopping plaza on Brownsboro Road is closing in October. For 71 years, it's been a diamond in the rough when it comes to local family-owned businesses dating back to the early 1950s.
103GBF

Thousands of Pumpkins Light up Kentucky Nights During the Louisville Jack O’ Lantern Spectacular

Summer is winding down, and fun fall activities are getting ready to start!. Every year in Louisville they host thousands of jack o' lanterns at Iroquois Park. This event is super cool because artists create stunning art on this jack o' lanterns that are then lit up and displayed throughout the park. It's a really cool event that takes place after dark, and you can walk through trails all lit up by the glow of jack o' lanterns.
Wave 3

How student loan debt relief is helping students at Kentucky colleges

Former LMPD assistant chief resigns from new job after criticism from Jewish community, Black leader. While working for LMPD in 2020, Josh Judah was a visible spokesman supporting the department’s actions during the racial justice protests that year. ‘The police aren’t doing anything’: Troubleshooters investigate drug house complaints...
Wave 3

Watching Out for You: ‘Brushing’ scams

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Getting a package you didn’t order is a scam known as “brushing,” and it’s happening more and more in the U.S. What should a person do if they receive something they didn’t expect?. Watch the full report above.
WHAS11

Zombies will soon attack Louisville; Here's where they'll be

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — After a two-year hiatus, Louisville Zombie Attack is back and invading a new location in the city. Saturday, Aug. 27, all the local zombies will gather at 3 p.m. at Fourth Street Live! Entertainment District, dressed in their best blood-soaked rags. Around 6 p.m., the zombie...
