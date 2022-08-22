ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elections

Comments / 0

Related
fox5ny.com

Harvey Weinstein appeal

The Court of Appeals, New York's highest court, has agreed to hear an appeal from Harvey Weinstein over his conviction for rape. Arthur Aidala, Weinstein's lawyer, spoke to Good Day New York about this development in the case.
POLITICS
fox5ny.com

New York primary summary

Turnout was very low in New York's Aug. 23, 2022, primary, which featured races for U.S. House and state Senate. Rep. Jerry Nadler beat Rep. Carolyn Maloney in the newly drawn 12th congressional district.
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Election State#Fox
fox5ny.com

Paul Pelosi DUI dashcam video released after guilty plea

NAPA, Calif. - The California Highway Patrol released photos and videos recorded on the night of a May 28 crash involving Paul Pelosi, the husband of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, who pleaded guilty to a DUI charge earlier Tuesday. The long-awaited video shows Pelosi's alleged slurred speech and what police...
CALIFORNIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy