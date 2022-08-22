Read full article on original website
Here's why the City of Alice was able to lift their water restrictions
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — City leaders in Alice said there is now enough water supply for their town thanks to all of the recent rain, with the decision being made to rescind their water restrictions. This as residents in the City of Corpus Christi and Portland will have to...
Live Oak County Office of Emergency Management activates to assist people
As the Nueces River rises the Live Oak County Office of Emergency Management activates to assist people
Alice now out of drought restrictions after water levels at Lake Corpus Christi increase
ALICE, Texas — The City of Alice has rescinded Stage 1 and Stage 2 drought restrictions as water levels continue to rise at Lake Corpus Christi. The lake is at 88.9 feet and drought restrictions are triggered at 88 feet, a news release from the City of Alice said.
Storage fire forces Staples Street Center to close
All CCRTA employees and tenants were evacuated at about 8:15 a.m. on Wednesday, due to a small fire within a storage room on the second floor.
Corpus Christi OKs new Peoples Street boardwalk
The boardwalk on the Peoples Street T-Head is getting a makeover. The Corpus Christi City Council approved building a new boardwalk at its meeting Tuesday, Aug. 23. The existing boardwalk was built in 1989, but decking has been removed due to safety issues, according to the city. The new boardwalk will have composite decking, similar to that used on the recently rebuilt Cole Park Pier. Work also will include additional boat slips for commercial use as well as upgraded electric and water utilities.
Emergency crews rescue worker from water tower on Carmel Pkwy.
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Emergency crews responded to Carmel Pkwy. near Alameda Wednesday morning after a call for a high-angle rescue came in for a worker stuck on a water tower. The call came in just before 10 a.m. The man was safely brought down just before 10:30 a.m.
Lightning causes massive brush fire
A lightning strike was blamed for a brush fire on Aug. 7 that spread over 500 acres near Farm-to-Market Road 2441 in Goliad County. A dozen departments responded to the fire, including Goliad EMS, Goliad County Sheriff’s Office and Goliad, Ander-Weser, Fannin, Schroeder and Weesatche volunteer fire departments. The...
City reminds residents not to put chemicals in garbage or recycling containers
Residents who pay for Solid Waste collection services can dispose of their hazardous household waste for free at the J.C. Elliott Transfer Station.
Officials in Live Oak County show concern as water levels at Nueces River rise
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Officials in Live Oak County are holding their breath as water levels at the Nueces River rise. However, we're learning the county may have dodged a bullet this time around as the Nueces River reaches it's crest. 3NEWS spent the day in Three Rivers and...
Different experiences, lessons for local residents who braved Hurricane Harvey
What did you learn if you sat through Hurricane Harvey? A couple of people share their experiences, but came out of the storm with different takeaways.
Contractors on $930M Texas bridge could be removed over lack of action on safety deficiencies
The Corpus Christi Harbor Bridge is a cable-stayed bridge being built to carry the US 181 highway across Corpus Christi Ship Channel in Texas as a replacement for the existing six-lane Harbor Bridge, which carries 26,000 vehicles daily and opened in 1959. The original needs replacing because it lacks hard shoulders, has a steep grade and an accident rate that is higher than the state average. The New Harbor Bridge has a main span length of 506m, a main tower height of 164m and a clearance of 62.5m above the water. It is designed to last 170 years.
216 acres burned in Aransas Pass brush fire
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Fire crews were at the bypass off Highway 35 in Aransas Pass Tuesday to contain a brush fire. According to the Texas A&M Forest Service, it burned a total of 216 acres. The Aransas Pass Fire Department confirmed that two RVs were destroyed during the...
Could ship-channel dredging punish Port Aransas during another Harvey?
"My impression of all this storm surge stuff is that the model -- that there could be as much as 14 inches additional storm surge above and beyond what we saw during Harvey," said a coastal ecologist.
Rockport’s tourism thriving five years after Hurricane Harvey despite even more obstacles
ROCKPORT - – Hurricane Harvey destroyed towns and upended lives along the Texas coast five years ago. KSAT crews that reported in Rockport during the storm went back to check in with the community, where they found the strength displayed during the town’s darkest hour has only grown.
"It showed character, and the character was good" Rockport family reflects on community recovery & rebuilding their own home after Harvey
ROCKPORT, Texas — To this day, we are still reporting on the ongoing recovery and rebuilding through different parts of the Coastal Bend heavily damaged by Hurricane Harvey. The powerful storm was devastating, deadly and costly. The scars Hurricane Harvey left can still be seen and felt, but what...
Corpus Christi non-profit transforms properties to house low-income families
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A non-profit organization run by the City Housing Authority has just completed two, two-story homes as part of it's affordable housing effort. Veronica Tapia lives on Mary Street just a couple doors down from two brand new homes just being completed by builders. She said the new homes make it feel like the area is growing again.
Mosquito spraying continues in Corpus Christi through Friday
The South Side, Downtown and Calallen will be treated for the next few days after recent rains have brought the pesky insects.
Wednesday Forecast: Hot and humid with some scattered storms in Corpus Christi
Daily rain chances continue this week as a stationary front parks itself over Central Texas. Then, more rain chances early next week.
US Coast Guard Resuscitates Tanker Crewman Near Corpus Christi
The U.S. Coast Guard medevaced and resuscitated a 60-year-old man from a tanker vessel 90 miles southeast of Corpus Christi, Wednesday. Coast Guard Sector Corpus Christi watchstanders received a call at approximately 9:36 a.m. from the captain of the tanker vessel Beatrice requesting a medevac for a crew member reportedly experiencing trouble breathing and abdominal pain. Watchstanders consulted with the duty flight surgeon, who recommended a medevac.
Aransas Pass, Rockport blaze causes uptick in business and residential power outages
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Due to the large brush fire between Aransas Pass and Rockport, there has been an uptick in reports of business and residential power outages due to electrical poles burning. 3NEWS spoke with Aransas Pass Police Department Administrative Captain Aaron Jones who said at the time...
