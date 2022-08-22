Read full article on original website
ComicBook
Why Ms. Marvel's New Powers Were Made Purple Revealed
Canonically within the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Kamala Khan (Iman Vellani) doesn't have her trademark stretchy powers. In lieu of her hallmark look, Ms. Marvel instead gave Kamala access to a Green Lantern-esque powerset that allowed her to make hard light constructs. The powers manifested in a bright purple huge, largely...
ComicBook
Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero Cosplay Has Gohan Going Beast
Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero has pulled in enough funds to become the number one movie in North America, and with good reason. The latest film in Dragon Ball's history had Gohan and Piccolo take over from Goku and Piccolo during this new adventure, with each of the Z-Fighters getting some new power-ups in the fight against the Red Ribbon Army. Now, one cosplayer has brought to life Gohan's newest transformation that goes by the name, Gohan Beast.
ComicBook
Dragon Ball's Creator Shares Review of Super Hero
Akira Toriyama first created Dragon Ball in the 1980s, but has been a part of the Shonen franchise throughout its entire history. Helping to create the latest film, Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero, the mangaka has taken the opportunity to share his thoughts on the finished product. The movie has taken a decidedly different approach to the series by focusing on Gohan and Piccolo instead of Goku and Vegeta to tackle the return of the Red Ribbon Army and protect the Earth from an even larger threat.
ComicBook
One Piece Shares Yamato's New Goal
The Wano Arc has finally come to an official conclusion in One Piece's manga, but the series had one major surprise left for Luffy and his crew before the Thousand Sunny left the shores of the isolated nation. With Yamato becoming one of the biggest characters introduced during the battle against the Beast Pirates, the offspring of Kaido has revealed his new mission and it definitely might come as a surprise to fans of the Grand Line.
ComicBook
Dragon Ball Super Proves You Always Need to Keep an Eye on Bulma
Dragon Ball Super is now tearing its way through theaters around the world, and Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero is a great demonstration of just how secretly of a genius Bulma has been since we have seen her in action last! The newest feature film is the first new anime entry since Dragon Ball Super: Broly four long years ago, and while the manga has been continuing its own story, this is the first real update we have gotten from the characters since the end of that movie. Surprisingly, there are some pretty unique reveals about what Bulma has been up to during that time.
Creepy AI asked to predict ‘what causes humanity’s downfall’ and the results are terrifying
ARTIFICIAL intelligence has created images of "what causes humanity's downfall" and the results look like something from Stranger Things. The popular Craiyon AI, formerly DALL-E mini AI image generator, created several images that look like mutants, monsters, and alien destruction. The AI trawls throw unfiltered data from the internet to...
Netflix has a new number 1 series – but it’s seriously splitting viewers
The survival thriller knocked Virgin River off the top spot
ComicBook
Fairy Tail Cosplay Shows Off Erza's Cool Side
Fairy Tail is getting ready to come back to anime with its major sequel series in the near future, and one awesome cosplay is showing off why Erza Scarlet is such a fan favorite! Hiro Mashima's original anime and manga action series might have wrapped up its original run some time ago (as Mashima moved on with his latest serialization, Edens Zero), but the franchise has continued on with a full sequel series taking the story far beyond where it originally ended. This meant that many of the fan favorites from the first series got to come back to the action with a whole new set of fights and challenges.
'She-Hulk' star Tatiana Maslany explains why she initially 'flat-out lied' about being cast in the show
Rumors surfaced in 2020 that the "Orphan Black" star would play She-Hulk. Maslany denied the reports until it was officially announced by Marvel.
Please Read This If You’re Still Hoping Ghost Will Return To ‘Power’
Are the creators of Power bringing James St. Patrick back from the dead? Kathryn Busby, President of Original Programming at Starz, addressed rumors of expanding the fictional world of crime and chaos beyond existing spin-offs, Deadline reported. “I am not at liberty to answer anything in that vein except to say what we love about Power is the potential to spinoff and to spinoff successfully which we have done,” she said, responding to the potential for a London-based Power series. More from VIBE.comStarz Issues Trailer For 'Power Book III: Raising Kanan' Season 250 Cent's Son To Make Acting Debut In Upcoming 'Skill House' MovieDiddy...
wegotthiscovered.com
‘Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.’ showrunner denies the MCU has her blessing to reboot Quake
Even though the show got a lengthy seven-season run that spanned 136 episodes and ended almost two years ago, Marvel Cinematic Universe fans are refusing to lie down when it comes to embracing Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. as official canon. It’s a tricky situation, given that the series began as a...
wegotthiscovered.com
‘House of the Dragon’ fans think one scene from the show’s premiere was more gruesome than all of ‘Game of Thrones
Warning: This article contains spoilers for episode one of House of the Dragon. The time has finally come: House of the Dragon, the prequel series to Game of Thrones, has finally landed on HBO Max, and the internet has been set ablaze. The premiere episode of the season took us...
thedigitalfix.com
Clint Eastwood reveals who his favourite Marvel character is
Clint Eastwood has starred in many genres, from some of the best Westerns in history to heart-racing thrillers. However, the acclaimed star has never appeared in a superhero movie – despite his love for one particular character in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. In an archived article from the La...
People are calling Netflix's new big series a 'masterpiece'
A new Netflix series is absolutely smashing it among both critics and fans alike, with viewers describing the show as a 'masterpiece'. You can watch the trailer here:. The Sandman is based on the DC comic series of the same name, with both the source material and the show hailed by Neil Gaiman.
ComicBook
Megan Thee Stallion Shares Slick Sailor Moon Cosplay
Megan Thee Stallion has shown some major love for her anime favorites in the past, and now she's gone to the next level by taking on a full Sailor Moon cosplay makeover for a special new concert in Japan! The musician has been very vocal about her love and support for anime in the past, and recently made her way to Japan for a special new concert. First the artist revealed that she finally was able to make it out to the JoJo's Bizarre Adventure exhibit, but that was far from the only bits of anime celebration she made for the occasion.
ComicBook
One Piece Art Turns Yamato Into a Bleach Shinigami
One of the biggest characters introduced during One Piece's Wano Arc was the offspring of Kaido, Yamato. With many fans believing that the warrior running under the name of Kozuki Oden was the next to join the Straw Hat Pirates, the brawler of the isolated nation became wildly popular amongst Shonen fans. Now, new art has arrived that imagines Yamato with a very different look, being given a makeover that portrays him as a Shinigami from the popular Shonen series, Bleach.
ComicBook
Chainsaw Man Cosplay Readies for Makima's Anime Debut
Makima might not have the power of the Chainsaw Devil, but despite this, she remains one of the most terrifying characters of Tatsuki Fujimoto's Chainsaw Man. With the arrival of the anime adaptation this October, expect a number of new fans recognize how ruthless Makima can be when it comes to devil hunting, even when it comes to her own "employees". Now, one cosplayer has captured the look and aesthetic of the woman that holds Denji's leash.
Popculture
Disney Loses Major Movie to Netflix
Netflix has picked up a comic book adaptation that has been in the works for over a decade — but only after it was dropped by Disney. Last month, Blur Studios executive Tim Miller announced that Netflix had taken over his company's adaptation of The Goon, hopefully pulling it out from years of limbo. The series creator Eric Powell later provided more details online.
ComicBook
DC Is Giving Batman's Brother a New Superhero Costume
The current story arc in the Harley Quinn ongoing has seen Luke Fox in volved in a big way. The Bat-Family member has been putting together his own take on the Suicide Squad, Task Force XX, to which he recruited Harley and a handful of others and sent them on a mission to the moon where he has kept some sort of creature of his own design that, unfortunately, has become a major problem. In this week's Harley Quinn #21, that creature has made its way back to Earth, prompting the former Batwing to take action — and don a brand-new superhero suit.
ComicBook
Killer Klowns from Outer Space: The Game Announced
Gamescom's Opening Night Live show treated viewers to quite the surprise with the reveal of Killer Klowns from Outer Space: The Game. This new title based on the cult horror hit from 1988 will be feature an asymmetrical setup similar to how other horror franchises have been adapted in recent years. A release date for the game hasn't been set just yet, but we know it'll be out in early 2023 and know roughly how the flow of the game will work based on info shared alongside the trailer.
