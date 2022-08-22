ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Man United gets Europa League group with Silva's Sociedad

ISTANBUL (AP) — Manchester United will start another season in the Europa League in a group with Real Sociedad, Sheriff and Omonoia after the draw was made Friday. Man United, which won the Europa League in 2017 and was the beaten finalist two years ago, entered the second-tier competition by placing just sixth in the Premier League last season.
DiMarzio: Harry Winks “thinking over” Sampdoria loan

One of the biggest remaining questions for Tottenham Hotspur in what’s left of the transfer window is just what they heck they do with Harry Winks. The academy graduate is not part of Antonio Conte’s plans, but there haven’t been a lot of rumors for him this summer, which is a bit nuts considering he’s a cromulent and homegrown English midfielder.
Champions League: How calm Giovanni van Bronckhorst ended Rangers' 12-year wait

Giovanni van Bronckhorst's unflappable demeanour finally dissolved at full-time in Eindhoven, as the Rangers manager erupted in joy and bounced in ecstatic unison with his backroom team. It was an outpouring of emotion after the Dutchman had calmly and adroitly negotiated every obstacle thrown his way on a night of...
World Cup 2022: Americans outshining Christian Pulisic abroad

Before you know it, soccer’s World Cup will be upon us again and the United States men’s team will end the desperately frustrating 100-month pause since it last competed in the beautiful game’s most grandiose thrill ride. As November rushes ever closer and the already booming ranks...
London Grammar cover Coldplay as a thank you for inviting them on tour

London Grammar have covered Coldplay as a thank you for inviting them on tour. The band took to Instagram to share their acoustic cover of Coldplay’s ‘Don’t Panic’ along with a message thanking the band for asking them to support them on tour recently. “Beautiful world,...
Refreshed Leclerc eyes F1 comeback; Hamilton encouraged

Charles Leclerc really needed the Formula One break to clear his mind. His season started so promisingly, then his big lead over title rival Max Verstappen blew up into a huge deficit. Leclerc won two of the first three races for Ferrari as Verstappen's Red Bull had reliability woes. But...
