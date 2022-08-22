Read full article on original website
Related
FOX Sports
Man United gets Europa League group with Silva's Sociedad
ISTANBUL (AP) — Manchester United will start another season in the Europa League in a group with Real Sociedad, Sheriff and Omonoia after the draw was made Friday. Man United, which won the Europa League in 2017 and was the beaten finalist two years ago, entered the second-tier competition by placing just sixth in the Premier League last season.
BBC
Champions League: Celtic to face Real Madrid & Rangers Liverpool in group stage
Celtic will face holders Real Madrid in the Champions League group stage as Rangers take on runners up Liverpool. The Parkhead club will also play RB Leipzig and Shakhtar Donetsk of Ukraine in group F. Giovanni van Bronckhorst's Rangers welcome Ajax of the Netherlands and Serie A's Napoli to Ibrox...
SB Nation
DiMarzio: Harry Winks “thinking over” Sampdoria loan
One of the biggest remaining questions for Tottenham Hotspur in what’s left of the transfer window is just what they heck they do with Harry Winks. The academy graduate is not part of Antonio Conte’s plans, but there haven’t been a lot of rumors for him this summer, which is a bit nuts considering he’s a cromulent and homegrown English midfielder.
BBC
Champions League: How calm Giovanni van Bronckhorst ended Rangers' 12-year wait
Giovanni van Bronckhorst's unflappable demeanour finally dissolved at full-time in Eindhoven, as the Rangers manager erupted in joy and bounced in ecstatic unison with his backroom team. It was an outpouring of emotion after the Dutchman had calmly and adroitly negotiated every obstacle thrown his way on a night of...
RELATED PEOPLE
Chelsea and Leicester near agreement on Wesley Fofana after new £75m bid
Brendan Rodgers has said Wesley Fofana will not be involved against Chelsea on Saturday as the defender continues to train with Leicester’s Under-23s
Big-spending Forest making its mark on return to EPL
The phrase “doing a Fulham” entered the British soccer vernacular after a spending spree in 2018 when the newly promoted London club splashed out about 105 million pounds (then $134 million) on 12 new players in the summer transfer window. It was a record outlay for a promoted...
Carney Chukwuemeka ‘Deserves a Chance’ Against Leicester City Pundit Claims
Former Aston Villa player Gabriel Agbonlahor thinks that Carney Chukwuemeka should get a chance to prove himself to Thomas Tuchel.Divider(Variant 1)
FOX Sports
World Cup 2022: Americans outshining Christian Pulisic abroad
Before you know it, soccer’s World Cup will be upon us again and the United States men’s team will end the desperately frustrating 100-month pause since it last competed in the beautiful game’s most grandiose thrill ride. As November rushes ever closer and the already booming ranks...
FIFA・
IN THIS ARTICLE
BBC
Russell Martin frustrated but not surprised by Swansea City's financial situation
Swansea City head coach Russell Martin shares fans' frustrations about the club's financial situation - but says it is no different to what he expected. Martin has bemoaned his inability to sign players without selling first. Fans have long been critical of the Swans' American owners, while ex-player Ian Walsh...
BBC
Champions League draw: Busy group stages, strikers on the move and Ukrainian teams
The Champions League draw takes place at 17:00 BST on Thursday in Istanbul - so what do you need to know?. The group stage will be played over nine midweeks this season so the World Cup can be accommodated. So who is in it, who is going to win it,...
NME
London Grammar cover Coldplay as a thank you for inviting them on tour
London Grammar have covered Coldplay as a thank you for inviting them on tour. The band took to Instagram to share their acoustic cover of Coldplay’s ‘Don’t Panic’ along with a message thanking the band for asking them to support them on tour recently. “Beautiful world,...
FOX Sports
Refreshed Leclerc eyes F1 comeback; Hamilton encouraged
Charles Leclerc really needed the Formula One break to clear his mind. His season started so promisingly, then his big lead over title rival Max Verstappen blew up into a huge deficit. Leclerc won two of the first three races for Ferrari as Verstappen's Red Bull had reliability woes. But...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
BBC
Leigh Wood to defend WBA featherweight title against Mauricio Lara in Nottingham
Leigh Wood will defend his WBA featherweight title against Mauricio Lara at Nottingham's Motorpoint Arena on 24 September. "I maybe have a handful of fights left and I want them to be my biggest," said Wood, who produced a 12th-round stoppage of Michael Conlan in March. The Nottingham Forest fan,...
Comments / 0