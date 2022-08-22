ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fallston, MD

Nottingham MD

Crash reported on I-695 in Carney

CARNEY, MD—Crews are on the scene of a Friday morning crash on I-695 in Parkville/Carney. The crash was reported at just before 10 a.m. along the outer loop between the Harford Road and Perring Parkway exits. The three right lanes are shut down along the outer loop in this...
CARNEY, MD
wmar2news

Downed trees, significant flooding, closed roads, OH MY!

Https://twitter.com/StevieDanielsWX/status/1562036903104450561?s=20&t=XobfulLgyhY__Ie-jJR92g. Yesterday's rain and storms packed a punch across our northeastern suburbs! Northeastern Maryland dealt with not only isolated tree damage, but significant flooding in low-lying and flood-prone areas. There were reports of roads closed due to downed trees and high water levels in Baltimore and Harford counties! We received reports of cars stalled in standing water of 2.50-3 feet on the 2300 block of Bel Air road.
MARYLAND STATE
foxbaltimore.com

Discover snowballs around Harford County

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Discover sweet treats around Harford County's Snowball Trail. Owner of Sharon's Snowballs Sharon Castronova and Executive Director of Visit Harford Matthew Scales shares more.
HARFORD COUNTY, MD
wfmd.com

Eight Displaced After 3-Alarm Fire In Downtown Frederick

A cat, snake, and two pet rats died. Frederick, Md. (NS) – Eight people were displaced by a large 3-alarm fire in Downtown Frederick on Wednesday night. At around 9:40 p.m., firefighters were sent to West Second Street for a multi-family dwelling fire. A rapid intervention dispatch was requested...
FREDERICK, MD
NBC Washington

Family Mourns Man Killed in Maryland Garbage Truck Crash

A Maryland family is in mourning after a horrible freak accident. Francisco Madero of Glen Burnie was killed Tuesday on a rural road in Anne Arundel County when the garbage truck he was working on crashed on top of him. Medero’s family left flowers near the deep ruts beside the...
GLEN BURNIE, MD
NBC Washington

Worker Killed in Maryland Garbage Truck Crash

A garbage truck rolled over in Anne Arundel County, Maryland, Tuesday morning, crushing and killing a worker on the truck. The truck was near the intersection of Broadwater Drive and Blaine Road in Deale about 11:15 a.m. when it moved over to allow a car to pass. Two wheels fell...
ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Big changes for the Maryland zoo

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — The Maryland zoo in Baltimore is embarking on a plan that they say will define and shape the country’s third oldest zoo. The zoo's president Kirby fowler tells FOX45 news about the major changes that will take place. Visitors will have a brand new experience...
BALTIMORE, MD
Nottingham MD

American Governors’ Border Strike Force initiative results in 27 arrests in Maryland, more expected

PIKESVILLE, MD—A cooperative cross-jurisdictional initiative between state and federal law enforcement partners has led to 27 arrests with more expected as police continue to disrupt and dismantle transnational criminal organizations responsible for drug trafficking throughout Maryland, including Baltimore City. Maryland is one of 26 states across the nation, participating...
MARYLAND STATE
