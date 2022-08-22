Read full article on original website
Nottingham MD
Crash reported on I-695 in Carney
CARNEY, MD—Crews are on the scene of a Friday morning crash on I-695 in Parkville/Carney. The crash was reported at just before 10 a.m. along the outer loop between the Harford Road and Perring Parkway exits. The three right lanes are shut down along the outer loop in this...
wmar2news
Downed trees, significant flooding, closed roads, OH MY!
Https://twitter.com/StevieDanielsWX/status/1562036903104450561?s=20&t=XobfulLgyhY__Ie-jJR92g. Yesterday's rain and storms packed a punch across our northeastern suburbs! Northeastern Maryland dealt with not only isolated tree damage, but significant flooding in low-lying and flood-prone areas. There were reports of roads closed due to downed trees and high water levels in Baltimore and Harford counties! We received reports of cars stalled in standing water of 2.50-3 feet on the 2300 block of Bel Air road.
Tractor-trailer crash on I-95 injures six near Baltimore, Harford County line
Pictures posted on social media by Joppa-Magnolia Volunteer Fire Company show the truck on its side over top a jersey wall, blocking both the north and southbound sides of the interstate.
foxbaltimore.com
Discover snowballs around Harford County
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Discover sweet treats around Harford County's Snowball Trail. Owner of Sharon's Snowballs Sharon Castronova and Executive Director of Visit Harford Matthew Scales shares more.
Wbaltv.com
Baltimore County police look to hire crossing guards amid shortage
TOWSON, Md. — More than 20,000 Baltimore County students walk to school, and they need to be protected. The police department hires crossing guards and said it still has plenty of openings. As summer winds down on Dumbarton Road, students and parents are shifting their focus back to school....
Pollution retreats from Back River Wastewater Treatment Plant
Questions remain over how long the state may operate Baltimore City's Back River Wastewater Treatment Plant after toxic pollution prompted a takeover almost three months ago.
Nottingham MD
Water rescues, road closures reported in southern Harford County due to flooding
FALLSTON, MD—Crews are responding to several weather-related incidents in southern Harford County. A Monday evening swiftwater rescue is under way in the 2300-block of Belair Road in Fallston due to a vehicle that became trapped in rising flood waters. The driver has been extricated and Belair Road has been shut down.
Wbaltv.com
Baltimore officials break ground, unveil renderings for Madison Park North
An area of Baltimore once known as "Murder Mall" is about to undergo a major transformation. City leaders on Thursday broke ground on the Madison Park North development on West North Avenue near the Jones Falls Expressway. Once complete, the development will include mixed-income housing and a grocery store. The...
Rescues Required, Cars Damaged By Flood Waters In Harford County: Reports
At least one person was rescued in Fallston as flood waters flowed through Harford County on Monday afternoon. Fire officials in Harford County reported shortly after 5:30 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 22 that they had extricated a driver in the 2300 block of Bel Air Road after a vehicle became disabled due to flood waters in the region.
wfmd.com
Eight Displaced After 3-Alarm Fire In Downtown Frederick
A cat, snake, and two pet rats died. Frederick, Md. (NS) – Eight people were displaced by a large 3-alarm fire in Downtown Frederick on Wednesday night. At around 9:40 p.m., firefighters were sent to West Second Street for a multi-family dwelling fire. A rapid intervention dispatch was requested...
Car shot up while traveling on I-83 in Cockeysville Tuesday
An investigation is underway after police say a car was shot up while traveling on I-83 in Baltimore County Tuesday night.
NBC Washington
Family Mourns Man Killed in Maryland Garbage Truck Crash
A Maryland family is in mourning after a horrible freak accident. Francisco Madero of Glen Burnie was killed Tuesday on a rural road in Anne Arundel County when the garbage truck he was working on crashed on top of him. Medero’s family left flowers near the deep ruts beside the...
Two Baltimore County Residents Displaced After Electrical Fire Damages Home
Two Baltimore County residents have been displaced after an electrical fire tore through their home, authorities say. The fire broke out at the home in the 700 block of Cliveden Road in Pikesville around 2 p.m., Wednesday, Aug. 23, according to the Baltimore County Fire Department. Firefighters on the scene...
NBC Washington
Worker Killed in Maryland Garbage Truck Crash
A garbage truck rolled over in Anne Arundel County, Maryland, Tuesday morning, crushing and killing a worker on the truck. The truck was near the intersection of Broadwater Drive and Blaine Road in Deale about 11:15 a.m. when it moved over to allow a car to pass. Two wheels fell...
foxbaltimore.com
Big changes for the Maryland zoo
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — The Maryland zoo in Baltimore is embarking on a plan that they say will define and shape the country’s third oldest zoo. The zoo's president Kirby fowler tells FOX45 news about the major changes that will take place. Visitors will have a brand new experience...
Nottingham MD
American Governors’ Border Strike Force initiative results in 27 arrests in Maryland, more expected
PIKESVILLE, MD—A cooperative cross-jurisdictional initiative between state and federal law enforcement partners has led to 27 arrests with more expected as police continue to disrupt and dismantle transnational criminal organizations responsible for drug trafficking throughout Maryland, including Baltimore City. Maryland is one of 26 states across the nation, participating...
Firefighter falls through roof while fighting fire in Southwest Baltimore
The Baltimore City Fire Department was fighting a fire in the 2700 block of Wilmarco Avenue when one of their members fell through the roof of a paper recycling plant.
WUSA
3 men found dead in Maryland has 'left investigators mystified'
A mysterious death investigation is underway in Hyattsville, MD. The victims are three men. Police say they were found outside an apartment on Queens Chapel Rd.
One Airlifted To Hospital After Motorcyclist Crashes Into Dump Truck In Elkton: Reports
A motorcyclist is being airlifted in Maryland after crashing into a dump truck, according to multiple reports. At approximately 3:45 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 24, first responders in Cecil County were called to a reported motorcycle accident on Pulaski Highway in Elkton, the reports state. Crews responded to the scene,...
WMDT.com
$4 billion Chesapeake Bay restoration project signed by Army Corp, MDOT
MARYLAND- A new 4 billion dollar partnership between MDOT and the Baltimore branch of the Army Corps of Engineers promises to clean up shipping channels while restoring and protecting barrier islands in Dorchester County. Phase one would Barren Island, building stone barriers to prevent erosion and to help build the...
