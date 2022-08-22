ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

Giants' Darrian Beavers, former UC Bearcats standout, suffered torn ACL against Cincinnati

By Dave Clark, Cincinnati Enquirer
Cincinnati.com | The Enquirer
Cincinnati.com | The Enquirer
 4 days ago

New York Giants rookie linebacker Darrian Beavers, a former Colerain High School and Cincinnati Bearcats standout and 2022 sixth-round draft pick, suffered a torn ACL in his left knee during Sunday night's preseason game against the Cincinnati Bengals, the Giants announced Monday.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Bs2Cq_0hR61ULa00

Beavers had been competing for a starting spot at inside linebacker for the Giants.

The Giants also lost rookie linebacker Kayvon Thibodeaux, their first-round pick earlier this year, for several weeks with a sprained MCL.

Beavers was one of nine Bearcats selected during the 2022 NFL Draft.

LOVE SPORTS? [ Subscribe now for unlimited access to Cincinnati.com ]

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Associated Press

Giants' Daboll era opens with eyes on Jones, Barkley and D

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — The New York Giants have a new general manager and coach, questions about quarterback Daniel Jones’ future, the hope Saquon Barkley will run wild again and a belief their unpredictable defense is going to be good. The one thing missing this year is the high expectations change normally brings. That was the case in 2018 when then-GM Dave Gettleman hired offensive guru Pat Shurmur as his coach. It happened again in 2020 when Gettleman turned to the Bill Belichick/Nick Saban-mentored Joe Judge. This time, change is being accompanied by reality.
NFL
Yardbarker

Giants linked with Daniel Jones replacement in latest ESPN 2023 NFL mock draft

It's understandable that the New York Giants continue to be linked with potential replacements for quarterback Daniel Jones even before the 2022 NFL season gets underway. Current Giants general manager Joe Schoen was only hired this past winter and, thus, had nothing to do with the club spending a first-round pick on Jones during the 2019 NFL Draft. Jones hasn't done himself a plethora of favors over the years, as he has struggled to remain healthy and also accumulated 29 interceptions and 20 lost fumbles in only 38 career games.
NFL
Larry Brown Sports

Jets WR Denzel Mims demands trade

New York Jets wide receiver Denzel Mims has told the organization that he wants to be traded just two years after he was the team’s second-round pick. Mims’ agent Ron Slavin released a statement Thursday asking the Jets to trade his client, as they have refused to release him. Slavin cited Mims receiving “no opportunities with the starting offense” despite working hard in the offseason.
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Ohio Sports
Local
Ohio Football
Cincinnati, OH
Sports
City
Colerain, OH
State
New York State
Cincinnati, OH
Football
City
Cincinnati, OH
Yardbarker

Power Leg Veteran Wins Jets Starting Job

On Tuesday, it was announced that ten year veteran Greg Zuerlein has won the kicking competition in New York. Zuerlein beat out third year kicker Eddy Pinero for the starting job. Zuerlein has done well in camp, hitting a 44 yard yard field goal through the uprights against Atlanta on...
NFL
Cincinnati.com | The Enquirer

Longtime 'larger than life' St. Xavier football offensive line coach dies

The St. Xavier High School football team was dealt a harsh blow Wednesday by the death of long-time offensive line coach, Steve Carpenter, who received a cancer diagnosis this summer. Carpenter died Tuesday evening. "It snuck on him," St. Xavier head coach Steve Specht said. "He found out a month ago. A month later he dies on the operating table. It's just heartbreaking. It's just shocking because he was larger than life." ...
LOUISVILLE, KY
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Where does Rutgers football fall in ESPN Ranking of all 131 teams?

It is well known that Rutgers football is in the early stages of it’s rebuild. Greg Schiano is trying to improve on a 5-8 record last season. It is his second stint with the team and – although he took them to new heights previously – it is a much bigger task to climb to the top of your conference when that conference is the Big Ten. ESPN recently released their annual ranking of all 131 FBS programs, this time with a twist. All of the teams were separated into tiers in a true attempt to remove contenders from pretenders and...
NEW BRUNSWICK, NJ
Cincinnati.com | The Enquirer

Cincinnati.com | The Enquirer

7K+
Followers
7K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Breaking Cincinnati news, traffic, weather and local headlines from The Cincinnati Enquirer newspaper.

 http://cincinnati.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy