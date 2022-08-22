The Bridgewater football team is picked to finish sixth in the 2022 ODAC Football Preseason Poll, which was released by the league office on Wednesday. Randolph-Macon is the preseason favorite to win the league as they collected six first-place votes and 48 total points. Washington and Lee is picked second as they received the other two first-place votes and had 43 total points.

BRIDGEWATER, VA ・ 1 DAY AGO