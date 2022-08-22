Read full article on original website
969wsig.com
James Madison adds personnel to key football recruiting roles
HARRISONBURG, Va. – James Madison Head Coach Curt Cignetti has made two key off-field hires ahead of the 2022 season, appointing Andrew Burkett as the football program’s first Director of Player Personnel and Ryland Powell as the Director of On-Campus Recruiting. “Andrew has been trained by the best...
969wsig.com
Dukes announce non-conference women’s basketball schedule
HARRISONBURG, Va. – After announcing the team’s Sun Belt Conference schedule earlier in July, the James Madison women’s basketball program has unveiled its non-conference schedule for the 2022-23 season, as announced by Head Coach Sean O’Regan today, Aug. 25. The non-conference slate will see the Dukes...
969wsig.com
JMU’s Anshelm named to TopDrawerSoccer Preseason Best XI Team
HARRISONBURG, Va. – James Madison men’s soccer defender Melker Anshelm was selected to the Preseason Best XI Third Team, TopDrawerSoccer announced on Tuesday. Anshelm played in and started 12 matches for JMU a season ago, as he scored two goals and added an assist while helping anchor a backline that notched seven shutouts in matches he played in. The redshirt senior earned First Team All-Colonial Athletic Association and VaSID All-State honors in addition to being named Second Team All-Atlantic Region.
969wsig.com
Hot Strings & Cool Breezes Minifest Ticket Giveaway
We’ve got your chance to win tickets to the Hot Strings & Cool Breezes Minifest with Les Irby on Saturday and again Tuesday throughout the day! Check out the lineup at the Minifest at the Shenandoah Valley Music Festival on Sunday, September 4th at www.musicfest.org!. Contest Rules:. “Hot Strings...
969wsig.com
Bridgewater picked 6th in preseason ODAC Football Coaches Poll
The Bridgewater football team is picked to finish sixth in the 2022 ODAC Football Preseason Poll, which was released by the league office on Wednesday. Randolph-Macon is the preseason favorite to win the league as they collected six first-place votes and 48 total points. Washington and Lee is picked second as they received the other two first-place votes and had 43 total points.
969wsig.com
James Madison Women’s Soccer shuts out Charlotte, 1-0
The James Madison women’s soccer team earned a shutout at Charlotte on Thursday as they beat the 49ers, 1-0. It’s the first time in program history the Dukes have started the season with three consecutive shutouts as they’re now 2-0-1 this season. Sophomore Amanda Attanasi’s goal in...
969wsig.com
County denies plans for truck stop
Landowners in and around the Broadway/Mauzy Exit number 257 are still rejoicing after the Rockingham County Board of Supervisors unanimously rejected a proposed mega truck stop at that interchange. Nearly three dozen residents signed up to speak in opposition of the project during last night’s public hearing. After hearing...
cbs19news
Two arrested for DUI over weekend
ORANGE COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The Orange County Sheriff's Office arrested two men for DUI over the weekend. On Saturday, a deputy pulled over a driver for going 73 miles per hour in a 55-mph zone on James Madison Highway around 9:05 p.m. The driver, 32-year-old Salvador Michael Ramos...
Palmyra man wins $500,000 from Virginia Lottery scratcher after going to store for cigars
A Palmyra man who went into a gas station store in Fluvanna County looking for cigars came out with a $500,000 winning lottery scratch-off.
969wsig.com
Crash blamed on speed and alcohol
Virginia State Police say speed and alcohol were factors in a single-vehicle crash that happened earlier this week in Rockingham County. Sergeant Brent Coffey reports the accident happened at around seven o’clock Tuesday evening on North Mountain Road not far from the Shenandoah County line. The driver of the...
969wsig.com
JMU Men’s Soccer opens season with 3-1 win over Binghamton
The James Madison men’s soccer team opened its season on Thursday with a 3-1 win over Binghamton at Sentara Park in Harrisonburg. Binghamton scored the first goal as they went ahead in the 34th minutes, before the Dukes tied the game right before the half with a Josiah Blanton goal in the 45th minute.
969wsig.com
HPD Promotes Traffic Safety Blitz
Harrisonburg, VA – Harrisonburg City Public Schools began welcoming their students back to school this week and the community is also welcoming back students to James Madison University as well as Eastern Mennonite University. This also brings additional vehicle traffic, pedestrians, and cyclists to our roadways during this time of year.
NBC 29 News
Emergency Food Network giving out 3 days’ worth of free groceries
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Emergency Food Network is giving out three days’ worth of free groceries for students and families that qualify in the Charlottesville area. The network expects a possible rise in food insecurity as the school year gets underway, especially with prices still high. “If you...
969wsig.com
Scammers posing as Sheriff’s employees
Another week, another scam alert. This one from the Shenandoah County Sheriff’s Office. Sheriff Tim Carter reports that residents are receiving calls from someone posing as employees of the department and asking for money. Carter said these calls are part of a phishing scam and he urges residents to...
WDBJ7.com
Young girl injured in Lynchburg shooting
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - A four-year-old girl was injured in a shooting in Lynchburg Tuesday night, according to the Lynchburg Police Department. Police say the shooting occurred at the Liberty gas station at 3145 Campbell Ave. Police say they responded at 9:46 p.m. to an area near the store after...
WSLS
‘It’s horrible and makes me glad we’re moving’: Neighbors react after four-year-old is shot in Lynchburg
LYNCHBURG, Va. – A four-year-old girl is recovering after a shooting in Lynchburg Tuesday night. Police said the incident happened near the Liberty Gas station on Campbell Avenue and the child is expected to be okay. A neighbor caught the shooting on camera and showed 10 News the video...
969wsig.com
Smoke alarms credited for saving Harrisonburg family
Harrisonburg fire officials are crediting a working smoke alarm for saving a family of four after a weekend fire damaged their home. Chief Matt Tobia reported the fire started shortly after nine o’clock Saturday morning in the 1400 block of Country Club Road. When crews arrived, they found smoke...
WDBJ7.com
Man facing charges after firing in front of Lynchburg business
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Officers patrolling the downtown area of the Hill City Sunday observed a man fire a pistol into the air in front of Greenhaus Beer Garden. Lynchburg Police say the man tried to flee, but was taken into custody. Chadwick Austin Turner, 33 of Lynchburg, is charged...
