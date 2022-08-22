Read full article on original website
Eman Miller: The Sioux Falls skating phenom
If you've lived in the Sioux Falls area over the past four years or so, you've probably seen a young man dazzling people around town with his smooth skating.
Art show sheds light on addiction & recovery stories
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Art can send powerful messages. On Friday it will help tell the stories of drug and alcohol addiction. Kerri Keogh has been in recovery for 25 years from multiple addictions, including alcohol. She’ll open up about her journey at the 10th Tallgrass Recovery Art...
Man guilty in 2019 murder; sheep hit at Custer State Park
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Friday, August 26. Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather!. A Minnehaha County jury has found Max Bolden guilty of first-degree murder. Bolden shot and killed Benjamin Donahue in downtown Sioux Falls in October of 2019.
Running, racing and reunions, oh my!
Where were you 50 years ago? If it was graduating from one of the Sioux Falls High Schools then make sure you check out the details for their upcoming all-school reunion. Did you read the latest KELOLAND Living Book Club pick, “The Art of Racing in the Rain”? We reviewed this book about a dog who is mad at monkeys but nonetheless has some profound advice.
This Haunted Hotel Is So Close To Sioux Falls
Not to be confused with the hotel in Greece or Idaho Springs, Colorado, you will definitely want to be prepared for your stay at the historic Argo Hotel in Crofton, Nebraska. Because some say it's haunted!. Yes, haunted. Owner Frank Marsh says, "I'm more of a believer now. Some of...
Students head back to school in Sioux Falls
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Nearly 25,000 kids in the Sioux Falls School District are headed back to school today for their first day of class. It’s the first day of school at Ben Reifel Middle School. It’s a day 6th grader Kelly Leeks says couldn’t come any...
Southern Cliff Ave is back open
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Just in time for the first day of school in Sioux Falls tomorrow, southern Cliff Avenue is back open to drivers. While construction work is still far from over, Cliff Avenue between 49th and 57th Street will be open to two-way traffic through the remainder of the project.
All Day Cafe closed due to staff shortage
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A popular breakfast spot in Sioux Falls is closing its doors until it hires more staff. In a Facebook post, All Day Cafe said “Being short staffed is the new pandemic.” The business says it is urgently hiring cooks. All Day Cafe...
New mural pops up in downtown Sioux Falls
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — There’s a new piece of art in Downtown Sioux Falls. It’s a mural that calls for peace from gun violence. Artist Kyle Holbrook has been traveling around the United States and 43 countries as part of the Gun Violence Awareness Tour. He has lost many friends and family members to gun violence. He says his goal is to use art as a way to connect people on issues.
Brandon Valley High School expands footprint
BRANDON, S.D. (KELO) — Brandon Valley High School is starting the new year under construction. Brandon Valley High School is in the process of adding 21 classrooms and 35,000-square feet to its footprint. “This project is critically important for us as we plan to have one high school over...
Spike in Crime Has Sioux Falls Residents Getting Home Security
With crime on the rise seemingly everywhere these days, police are relying on surveillance cameras more and more as a method to help them solve a number of the crimes being committed. Over the past week alone, here in Sioux Falls, two different homicides were committed. As Dakota News Now...
Sioux Falls police aware of an increase in gun violence
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Years ago, a shooting in Sioux Falls was a rare thing, but it’s becoming a much more common event. A recent uptick in crimes involving guns has police investigators busy in Sioux Falls. Early Wednesday morning, Sioux Falls police rushed to a northeast...
Sioux Falls Chamber of Commerce supports Amendment D
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The Sioux Falls Chamber of Commerce announced it will support Constitutional Amendment D ahead of the 2022 election. Constitutional Amendment D would expand Medicaid in South Dakota. The chamber said its board of directors adopted a position of support and urges members to vote “yes.”
Remembering Angela; student loan forgiveness; first day of school
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Thursday, August 25. Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather. Friends and family are remembering Angela Heinz, a 24-year-old from Ipswich who died in a climbing accident in the Black Hills, near Cheyenne Crossing, last weekend. Heinz was airlifted and died in a Rapid City hospital Saturday morning.
FBN opens distribution hub in Larchwood
LARCHWOOD, IOWA (KELO) — The Farmers Business Network has had a big presence in Sioux Falls for years, but now the national company’s local footprint is growing even more. FBN held a grand opening of its new central distribution center in Larchwood, Iowa Thursday. “FBN was founded in...
Rosa Parks Elementary language immersion program growing
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — As you walk the halls of Rosa Parks Elementary, you’ll hear a mix of Spanish and English as kids arrive for the first day of school. Third grader Lincoln Oien started his morning classes in English and will end the day in Spanish. He’s attended the two-way immersion program since kindergarten.
Last Music at the Meridian for the Summer
The Lawn, next to the Meridian Bridge, will host one last Music at the Meridian for the summer on Thursday evening. Yankton’s Activities Coordinator, Luke Youmans, introduces the bands that will be on stage …. Food vendors will be back, after being commandeered for Riverboat Days, last week.
The dangers of farming
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Farming is one of the most dangerous jobs according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics. From operating heavy machinery to working around grain bins, the risks can be high. Pete Hansen expected March 6, 2020, to be like any other day on the farm....
Some Major Sioux Falls Streets Will Be Closed This Weekend
Sioux Falls residents are going to notice even more road closures this weekend and this time they have nothing to do with construction. The Sioux Falls Marathon will be running through the streets of Sioux Falls this Sunday and there will be numerous road closures. Here is the complete release...
SDSU students excited to be back on campus
BROOKINGS, S.D. (KELO) – Students across KELOLAND are heading back to class today at South Dakota’s Public Universities, including South Dakota State University. Living on campus, seeing friends again and attending sporting events are just a few of many things students are looking forward to this school year.
