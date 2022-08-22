Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This is the Most Expensive Restaurant in Los Angeles in 2022Let's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
The Three Best All You Can Eat Sushi Buffets In Los Angeles Right Now, According to YelpLet's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
This Weekend’s Catch: A Huge Seafood Platter and a Killer View in Long BeachLet's Eat LALong Beach, CA
The Dog Bakery In Long Beach for Paw-fect Pup TreatsLet's Eat LALong Beach, CA
How to Stay Connected to the L.A. Food SceneCaroline at EatDrinkLALos Angeles, CA
Related
KESQ
20 photos of LA in the 1950s
The post-WWII boom of the 1950s affected almost every corner of the country, from northern Michigan to Southern California. But few places were changed by the economic and cultural shifts as much as Los Angeles. The city grew by 500,000 people, most of whom were drawn to the metropolis for its year-round moderate climate, plethora of thriving industries, and suburban feel.
Things to do in LA this week: Aug. 26-Sept. 1
September is finally here but August isn’t leaving quietly. Check out the festivals, musical performances and camping events happening around LA this week. For more geeky events, check out our summer geek guide. Aug. 26. The Music Center’s Dance DTLA. Jerry Moss Plaza | 135 N. Grand Ave.,...
These Naughty D-Cake Pops Have L.A. Begging For More
The 626 Night Market is known as Southern California’s largest food fest named after the San Gabriel Valley area which is found northeast of Los Angeles. It highlights 250+ food vendors, local merchandisers, artists, and so much more. One of their most popular vendors is the D-Hub, where people can fill themselves with a naughty D-cake that is absolutely satisfying―and yes, biting welcome. These delectable d-shaped goodies come in many flavors, can even be chocolate dipped, and often come with a creamy glaze. Heads up though, their stand seduces many and often has a long wait line―but it’s safe to...
birchrestaurant.com
8 Best Cuban Restaurants in Los Angeles, CA
It doesn’t take a long-time local to know that Los Angeles cares a lot about food. Although it’s not exactly Miami when it comes to Cuban cuisine, LA is quickly becoming one of the major Cuban dining hubs—and for a good reason. With flavor that stands out...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
No Film School
How Much Money Do You Need to Survive in Los Angeles?
When you're making a budget to move to Hollywood, keep these things in mind. I moved to Los Angeles in 2012 and got a job as an assistant. When I look back on those days, the only thing that shocks me is how little money I was paid and how little I could live on. If you want to move to Hollywood, you must realize that the expenses will be high. But it can be hard to make an accurate budget for a place you know only little about. Well, that's where I want to help today.
This is the Most Expensive Restaurant in Los Angeles in 2022
Chef Jordan Kahn's Vespertine is one of the most expensive restaurants in Los Angeles—and it's more than just a mouthful. (Los Angeles, CA) - When it comes to dining, Los Angeles is a city that loves to push the limits.
The Beloved Mid-Autumn Moon Festival Returns To L.A.’s Chinatown After Hiatus
After a two-year hiatus, the annual Mid-Autumn Moon Festival is back in L.A.’s Chinatown. The Mid-Autumn Festival is a celebration that can be traced down centuries and is traditionally celebrated in both Chinese and Vietnamese cultures. Similar festivals are found in Korea and Japan. The festival celebrates the full harvest moon and is a time dedicated to showing appreciation for all the bountiful harvests during the season—and most importantly, sharing it with loved ones. This year, Angelenos can expect traditional Chinese demonstrations, local vendors, live music, a moon ritual with mooncake sampling, and moon viewing through telescopes! It is traditional to eat mooncakes during this time, and these delicious treats will be available for purchase around the local bakeries in the district. Bring your friends and family, and get ready to celebrate in the traditional L.A. Chinatown way!
oaklandnewsnowblog.com
Shooting on 110 Freeway in South L.A. leaves mom of 3 ‘freaked out’
Shooting on 110 Freeway in South L.A. leaves mom of 3 ‘freaked out’. – video made by the YouTube channel with the logo in the video’s upper left hand corner. OaklandNewsNow.com is the original blog post for this type of video-blog content. A mother of three is shaken...
RELATED PEOPLE
Where Is LA’s Eastside? A Brief History Of Class, Gentrification And Maps
To understand the Eastside, you first have to understand the Eastside.
Fast & Furious 10 Filming Protested in LA as Locals Say Series Has Ruined Neighborhood
Universal StudiosIllegal street racing continues to be a problem in L.A., and some residents blame Universal Studios.
thenerdstash.com
‘Fast and Furious 10’ Angers Los Angeles Neighborhood
Fast and Furious 10 is running into a problem that is not often heard in the film industry. Plenty of movies use real locations to film, and the Los Angeles neighborhood Angelino Heights has put its foot down about the franchise using its location (via Variety). Since 2001, the neighborhood...
welikela.com
Here’s a Cheatsheet of Free Museum Days in L.A. For September 2022
Before we get to our usual rundown of museum freebies for the month to come, there are couple of quick call-outs I want to highlight. First, Griffith Observatory recently expanded their open hours to four days a week, now Thursday to Sunday. No word on when they might be returning some of their previous free in-person programming (All Space Considered, sunset hikes, etc…), but hopefully soon. In any case, it’s just good to see increased access to one of my favorite places in Los Angeles.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Anne Heche laid to rest at historic Hollywood cemetery
LOS ANGELES — (AP) — Actor Anne Heche has been laid to rest at a storied Los Angeles cemetery alongside many Hollywood luminaries, her family said Tuesday. Heche was cremated and her ashes were placed in a mausoleum at Hollywood Forever Cemetery nearly two weeks after she was declared dead at a hospital from injuries suffered in a fiery car crash.
7 Of The Most Romantic Restaurants In L.A. With Some Seriously Beautiful Scenery
As home to Hollywood smiles, breathtaking sunsets and landscapes that leave you speechless, there’s no surprise that this city’s endless beauty spills over into every aspect of life, including the eateries. Whether you’re out to impress a date or just have a penchant for lingering in lush surroundings while you dine on delicious fare, any one of these romantic restaurants will leave you more than satisfied. From historic hilltop spots and sleek rooftop havens to storied venues that ooze charm, below you’ll find a list of eateries in L.A. that are as much a feast for the palate as they are for the eyes. Head up to the 71st floor of the landmark US Bank Tower building and opt for the Edge Table. Once you step into 71 Above absolutely everything is elevated which means you’ll be floating amongst the clouds with unparalleled views of the twinkling DTLA skyline, an elite tasting menu and impeccable service. Location: 633 W 5th St, Los Angeles, CA Website
The Best Apple Picking Near Los Angeles
There is something special about LA County in the fall—the air feels (slightly) crisper, the hunt for fall foliage begins, the kids are back in school, and the holiday season kicks off with the quintessential apple-picking experience for the whole family. Just 90-minutes from DTLA, you can find yourself in the apple picking center, aka: Oak Glen. Here you’ll find rustically lush orchards, ranches and farms to go on u-pick adventures, and quaint eateries to indulge in homemade treats. And if you want more than just apple picking, there are plenty of other opportunities for a good time, including: festivals, cider-making, petting zoos, corn mazes, and food vendors to purchase your own apple confections, like decadent apple butter. So grab your wagons and baskets and get the whole family ready for apple picking near Los Angeles that will guarantee a delicious and memorable time for all!
7 Game-Changing Breakfast Burritos in Los Angeles That Will Wake Up Your Taste Buds
Los Angeles is a breakfast burrito town and there are plenty of great options to be found. Breakfast Burrito Ideas in Los Angeles@dorydel/instagram. (Los Angeles, CA) - Rise and shine: It's time to start your day off right with a breakfast burrito from one of the best places to get your morning meal in LA.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
socalthrills.com
Cemetery Lane Rises From The Grave Oct. 19-30
This post contains affiliate links and our team will be compensated if you make a purchase after clicking on the links. The Cemetery Lane trick-r-treat experience returns to Heritage Square Museum in Los Angeles for select dates between October 19-30, 2022. Costumed visitors of all ages will make their way from home to home in the safely gated ‘neighborhood’ of Heritage Square Museum’s Victorian manors, which have been reimagined into a Halloween night from an era when the Addams Family, the Munsters and residents of the Twilight Zone joined millions of 1950’s and 1960’s American families in their homes each week.
SoCal to see some morning fog, afternoon sunshine Friday
Southern California will see some morning fog on Friday, with a slim chance of thunderstorms in the mountain and desert communities.
westsidetoday.com
Westside BBQ Joint Expanding to Redondo Beach
Holy Cow BBQ opening in the South Bay at the end of the month. Holy Cow BBQ is opening a new location in Redondo Beach at the end of the month. The “Comfort Food California Style” restaurant already has locations in West Los Angeles, Santa Monica, and Culver City. As their website states, their food is made with “slow smoked goodness” and the restaurant’s philosophy is that “BBQ is the quintessential American fate and everyone has a favorite style, flavor, cooking method, and sauce. At Holy Cow BBQ, we’ve been on a mission to find the best of the U.S. and bring it to Los Angeles….in a relaxed, welcoming ‘NO ATTITUDE’ restaurant ideal for friends and family to dig in, get messy, be loud and enjoy the king of comfort foods.”
oaklandnewsnowblog.com
Billboards in San Francisco and Los Angeles warn against moving to Texas by invoking mass shooting
Billboards in San Francisco and Los Angeles warn against moving to Texas by invoking mass shooting. – video made by the YouTube channel with the logo in the video’s upper left hand corner. OaklandNewsNow.com is the original blog post for this type of video-blog content. CALIFORNIA #LOSANGELES #MOVING #SANFRANCISCO...
Comments / 2