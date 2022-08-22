ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shadyside, OH

WTOV 9

Victims in fatal downtown Wheeling accident identified

WHEELING, W.Va. — The names of the two victims that died in the car accident in downtown Wheeling last week have been released. Bruce Baldi, 65, and Diana Baldi, 66, were the crash victims the West Virginia Medical Examiner’s Offices identified. The two were married from Martins Ferry.
WHEELING, WV
WTOV 9

Motorcyclists set to ride for JoJo

WEIRTON, W.Va. — In response to last week’s motorcycle incident where JoJo Green was severely injured, the Weirton community is getting together Friday evening for a motorcycle ride from Sheetz to Cove Valley Park. "We’re getting all the bikers from the community that want to help and participate...
WEIRTON, WV
WTOV 9

Lenz reflects on 47 years of serving Shadyside area

SHADYSIDE, Ohio — After 47 years of service of serving the citizens of Shadyside and Mead Township, Dave Lenz is putting down his gear and entering a life of retirement. Lenz started his career with the station in 1975, when the station was still called the Shadyside Volunteer Fire Department.
SHADYSIDE, OH
WTOV 9

Commission considering noise ordinance in parts of Ohio County

OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. — About a month ago, the Ohio County Commission heard from a frustrated resident. After looking into his situation, commissioners are considering a noise ordinance throughout parts of the county. “We've had these residents coming in to complain about loud noises and what they considered nuisances...
OHIO COUNTY, WV
WTOV 9

Support ride to deliver donations to boy injured in hit-and-run motorcycle incident

WEIRTON, W.Va. — A support ride has been organized for Friday to take donations to JoJo Greene, the 7-year-old boy injured in a motorcycle incident last week. Bikes should start arriving at 4 p.m. at the Sheetz on Three Springs Drive in Weirton. Motorcycles will depart at 5:30 p.m. with a Weirton police and Hancock County Sheriff's Office escort. The destination: Cove Valley Park at Kings Creek.
WEIRTON, WV
WTOV 9

Belmont County in need of foster families

BELMONT COUNTY, Ohio — Belmont County is currently seeing the need for more foster families in the area and are taking the steps needed to get those families certified. Within Belmont County, there are less active foster homes than needed for children taken in by the Belmont County Jobs and Family Services.
BELMONT COUNTY, OH
WTOV 9

Hancock County Commission offers Amendment No. 2 primer at meeting

HANCOCK COUNTY, W.Va. — Members of the Hancock County Commission discussed Amendment No. 2 at Thursday’s meeting. The commission said the amendment will be added to this year's ballot and, ultimately, it will affect all parties involved. "Aa Yes vote for this amendment will give the legislature permission...
HANCOCK COUNTY, WV
WTOV 9

Search for man allegedly involved in hit-and-run continues

HANCOCK COUNTY, W.Va. — Police are still searching for a man believed to have struck a 7-year-old boy with a motorcycle. A warrant is out for the arrest of Paul White of Weirton. The Hancock County Sheriff's Office said White is expected to be charged with leaving the scene of an accident with bodily injury.
HANCOCK COUNTY, WV
WTOV 9

Large swath of Belmont County rural roads slated for paving

BELMONT COUNTY, Ohio — A large paving project is set to begin in Belmont County after a grant was obtained to help pay for the project. More than 17 miles of county roads will be paved starting in 2024. Portions of County Roads 10, 24, 30, 56, and 72 will be paved over. The project will encompass seven roads in all.
BELMONT COUNTY, OH
WTOV 9

Juvenile charged in Toronto shooting death

TORONTO, Ohio — A juvenile has been charged following a fatal shooting in Toronto last weekend. According to Toronto Police Chief Charlie Daniels, that juvenile is facing a count of reckless homicide with a firearm specification. Skyler Miller was shot at a home along West Fernwood Avenue early Sunday...
TORONTO, OH
WTOV 9

Prosecutor: Toronto shooting death result of party gone wrong

TORONTO, Ohio — A party gone wrong. The shooting which resulted in the death of Skyler Miller is still being further looked into. Now, there’s more answers. "It appears at this point that the juvenile shot another young man, killed him, as a result of playing some version of Russian Roulette with one another at a party in Toronto,” Jefferson County Prosecutor Jane Hanlin said.
TORONTO, OH
WTOV 9

Window on ARPA funding requests closing in Jefferson County

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ohio — Commissioners in Jefferson County have been receiving requests for ARPA money for months. That’s about to come to an end, as Wednesday was the final day for entities to submit requests. The county received about $12.7 million in ARPA funds and they've officials have...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, OH
WTOV 9

Free concert season continuing into September in Wheeling

WHEELING, W.Va. — The City of Wheeling’s free summer concert season was originally scheduled to conclude at the end of August. However, some shows were rescheduled because of inclement weather and will occur in September. For Toe Tappin’ Tuesday and Waterfront Wednesday, Pocket Change will take the stage...
WHEELING, WV
WTOV 9

Ohio County School students get free admission to football games

OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. — Wheeling Park hosts St. Clairsville in its football season opener Friday night on WTOV9. But this will be the first time all students will have free admission into the game. It was provided through the Ohio County Board of Education. Students will have to show...
OHIO COUNTY, WV
WTOV 9

Belmont County eyes improvements to aerial photo map system

BELMONT COUNTY, Ohio — The Belmont County geographic information system is looking to upgrade its aerial photo maps. It's called orthophotography and allows different companies and departments within the county to pinpoint areas on a map where work may be located. The county is now looking to continue its...
BELMONT COUNTY, OH
WTOV 9

2022 Wheeling Park Patriots

WHEELING, W.Va. — Schedule. (all times 7 p.m. unless noted) Oct. 21: at Brooke, 7:30 p.m. Coaching History: Assistant to Ron White, Assistant to Mark Nardone (1993-2008) Head coach 2009-present. Family Info: Wife: Jenna; Children: Josie, Natalie, and Danielle. Head Coach`s Hobby: My family. Greatest Moment As Head Coach:...
WHEELING, WV

