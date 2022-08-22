TORONTO, Ohio — A party gone wrong. The shooting which resulted in the death of Skyler Miller is still being further looked into. Now, there’s more answers. "It appears at this point that the juvenile shot another young man, killed him, as a result of playing some version of Russian Roulette with one another at a party in Toronto,” Jefferson County Prosecutor Jane Hanlin said.

