Mobile, AL

Shooting at Central Plaza Tower: Mobile Police

By Aspen Popowski
WKRG News 5
WKRG News 5
 3 days ago

MOBILE, Ala. ( WKRG ) — The Mobile Police Department is investigating after a shooting happened at Central Plaza Tower Monday morning.

At around 10:40 a.m., officers were called to the apartment complex off Bay Shore Avenue. Officers determined that one person was injured after a man started firing at them.

Man shot, killed at Scottsdale Court identified

The person “did not sustain any penetrating injuries,” according to a news release from the Mobile Police Department. Penetrative injuries happen when someone’s skin is pierced.

In the victim’s case, they weren’t pierced by a bullet, but were still injured on scene. The victim also refused medical treatment, according to the release. Mobile Police will continue to investigate the shooting.

WKRG News 5

Disabled woman covered in feces, bugs, caretaker charged

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — A Pensacola woman is behind bars for abuse and neglect of a disabled person after Escambia County Sheriff’s Office deputies found a woman with bruises on her face and animal and human feces all over the living room. Randa Jean Maddax, 50, the victim’s caretaker, according to the arrest report, […]
PENSACOLA, FL
WALA-TV FOX10

Man dies in Airport Boulevard Service Road crash

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A 62-year-old man has died in a two-vehicle crash on the Airport Boulevard Service Road. The Mobile Police Department said officers responded just before 9 p.m. Thursday to the traffic accident on Airport Boulevard Service Road between Montlimar Drive and Downtowner Drive. A preliminary investigation revealed that the driver of the first vehicle was traveling west on Airport Boulevard when he crossed over into oncoming traffic and struck the driver of the second vehicle, police said.
MOBILE, AL
WKRG News 5

Mobile Police arrest man accused of robbing credit union

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A man was arrested after workers at a local credit union called police about a robbery, according to officials with the Mobile Police Department. Officers said they were called to Family Security Credit Union on Airport Boulevard after a man came into the bank and robbed it. While responding to the […]
MOBILE, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

MCSO: Mobile home fire claims lives of 2 boys

IRVINGTON, Ala. (WALA) - A mobile home fire claimed the lives of two boys, ages 4 and 2, in south Mobile County Thursday night. The Mobile County Sheriff’s Office said the fire broke out at a home on Magnolia Road off Two Mile Road in Irvington. According to Sgt....
IRVINGTON, AL
WKRG News 5

Victim beat with gun, robbed in Bienville Square: Mobile Police

MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — The Mobile Police Department said they are looking for two people who “demanded money” and hit a victim with a gun at Bienville Square Tuesday, according to a release from the MPD. According to the release, two “unknown males” approached the victim demanding money at around 1:55 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. […]
MOBILE, AL
WKRG News 5

Citronelle Police looking for missing girl

CITRONELLE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Citronelle Police Department is looking for a missing girl. India Newman, 17, was last seen Thursday, Aug. 25 near Lebaron Avenue in Citronelle. Newman was last seen wearing tan pants, a dark-colored pullover and white shoes. Newman was also seen sporting a pink backpack, according to the Alabama Law Enforcement […]
CITRONELLE, AL
WKRG News 5

Death investigation, possible ‘self defense’: Mobile Police

MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — The Mobile Police Department confirmed a 28-year-old was shot and killed early Wednesday morning, according to news a release from the MPD. According to the release, officers responded to 558 Felhorn Road East, Hillsdale Community Center, at around 1:07 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 24 for “shots fired.” When officers arrived, they […]
MOBILE, AL
