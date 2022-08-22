Shooting at Central Plaza Tower: Mobile Police

MOBILE, Ala. ( WKRG ) — The Mobile Police Department is investigating after a shooting happened at Central Plaza Tower Monday morning.

At around 10:40 a.m., officers were called to the apartment complex off Bay Shore Avenue. Officers determined that one person was injured after a man started firing at them.

The person “did not sustain any penetrating injuries,” according to a news release from the Mobile Police Department. Penetrative injuries happen when someone’s skin is pierced.

In the victim’s case, they weren’t pierced by a bullet, but were still injured on scene. The victim also refused medical treatment, according to the release. Mobile Police will continue to investigate the shooting.

Stay ahead of the biggest stories, breaking news and weather in Mobile , Pensacola and across the Gulf Coast and Alabama . Download the WKRG News 5 news app and be sure to turn on push alerts.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKRG News 5.