Read full article on original website
Related
kotatv.com
Second suspect caught in weekend double homicide
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - A second suspect in the weekend double homicide in Rapid City is arrested on the Rosebud Reservation, according to post on the Rapid City Police Department’s Facebook Page. According to the post, 20-year-old Chase Quick Bear of Rapid City was located and apprehended by...
kotatv.com
Law enforcement presence at the Central States Fairgrounds liked by some
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Multiple gunshots rang out just after the Central States Fairgrounds closed early Sunday morning. People fled for their cars or other safe areas, unsure of where the shots were fired from. The Pennington County Sheriff’s Office has a command center on site of the fairgrounds...
KEVN
A young man is sentenced to effectively 7 years for 2018 shooting
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - A 19-year-old man who prosecutors say “recklessly” handled a handgun, killing Ty Scott, is sentenced to 30 years in prison with 23 suspended. Maxton Pfeiffer shot 19-year-old Scott in June of 2018. Pfieffer in court Wednesday claimed he believed the gun was empty.
KELOLAND TV
2 arrested in connection with Rapid City shooting
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — Two people that authorities have identified as persons of interest in a fatal shooting have been arrested. Rapid City police say Robert Yellow Bird and Benita Cisneros were taken into custody by Rosebud Sioux Tribe Law Enforcement. The two were sought by authorities in...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
newscenter1.tv
PCSO raising security at Central States Fair following arrest
PENNINGTON COUNTY, S.D. — The Central States Fair will be closing their entry gates at 10 p.m. Tuesday and increase security presence from law enforcement for the duration of the fair following an arrest that occurred Monday night. The Pennington County Sheriff’s Office reports that at 11:58 p.m. on...
KEVN
Police name Surfwood Drive shooting victims
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Police released the names of two men shot to death Saturday morning at an apartment in North Rapid. They are 29-year-old Joseph Standing Bear of Norris and 37-year-old Petan Milk of Rapid City. Tuesday night, the Rosebud Police Department arrested five people in Mission, including...
newscenter1.tv
UPDATE: Person of interest in Rapid City double homicide arrested
UPDATE (11:16 A.M.)– RAPID CITY, S.D. – The two victims in the August 20 double homicide have been identified. 29-year-old Joseph Standing Bear of Norris and 37-year-old Petan Milk of Rapid City were found dead in the 100 block of Surfwood Drive. Rosebud Sioux Tribe Law Enforcement have arrested both Yellow Bird and Benita Cisneros, who was identified as the driver of the Ford Taurus X authorities had been searching for previously.
KELOLAND TV
Person killed in Rapid City shooting identified
PENNINGTON COUNTY, S.D. (KELO) — The Pennington County Sheriff’s Office is releasing the name of the person who died in a shooting on Sunday. 30-year-old Acey Morrison of Rapid City was found dead in a home on Country Road in Rapid City. The homeowner, who is the one...
IN THIS ARTICLE
dakotanewsnow.com
Teenaged suspect in Rapid City’s double homicide arrested on Rosebud Reservation
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - One of the suspects in Saturday’s double homicide in Rapid City is arrested on the Rosebud Reservation, according to a release from the tribe’s police department. Robert Yellow Bird, 17 of Sioux Falls, was arrested Tuesday night at an apartment building near Mission....
kotatv.com
Arrests made in two of three gun incidents around the Central States Fair
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - In the latest shooting, Pennington County deputies arrested 18-year-old Kasey John Arehart of Rapid City on three counts of aggravated assault and discharge of a firearm. The shooting was just before midnight Monday, outside of the Central States Fairgrounds, near the intersection of Lacrosse Street...
brookingsradio.com
3 killed in Rapid City shootings
Three people were killed in two separate weekend incidents in Rapid City. Rapid City law enforcement said Sunday afternoon that they were searching for suspects in Saturday’s double homicide. It included the search of a home Sunday and the arrests of several people for outstanding warrants but the suspects remain at large.
kbhbradio.com
Police apprehend third person of interest in double homicide case
RAPID CITY, S.D. — A third person authorities have identified as a person of interest in a fatal shooting has been arrested. Rapid City police say 20-year old Chase Quickbear was taken into custody by Rosebud Sioux Tribe Law Enforcement Wednesday evening. Authorities are still searching for 15-year-old Rochelle...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
kbhbradio.com
Authorities identify victims of Saturday double homicide
RAPID CITY, S.D. – The two victims in a August 20 double homicide have been identified. 29-year-old Joseph Standing Bear of Norris and 37-year-old Petan Milk of Rapid City were found dead in the 100 block of Surfwood Drive. Their identities follow Tuesday night’s arrest of 17-year-old Robert Yellow...
KELOLAND TV
Man arrested for hitting police car
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A Pine Ridge man is in jail for drunkenly hitting a police car at an intersection in Rapid City. Early Monday morning an officer was driving their marked patrol car along Mount Rushmore Road when an SUV struck it and stopped both vehicles. After...
KEVN
A Box Elder woman now charged with premeditated first-degree murder
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - A Box Elder woman was back in court Wednesday on a count of premeditated first-degree murder. In February of 2021 police were called to a Box Elder home for reports of a child not breathing. The next day Precious Delacy Black Elk, 22, was arrested for second-degree manslaughter and abuse or cruelty to a minor under seven. Later Black Elk was also charged with second and first-degree murder. Black Elk’s charges have since been changed to premeditated first-degree murder and she was arraigned on those new charges Wednesday.
KELOLAND TV
1 dead after shooting at mobile home
PENNINGTON COUNTY, S.D. (KELO) — One person died in a shooting in Pennington County Sunday. According to the Pennington County Sheriff’s Office, the shooting occurred at a mobile home on Country Road early Sunday morning. The shooter has been identified and located. Officials say there is no threat...
kbhbradio.com
Pennington County authorities identify man killed in early Sunday morning shooting
RAPID CITY, S.D. – The Pennington County Sheriff’s office has released the name of the individual who was fatally shot early Sunday at a rural residence on Country Road. The deceased subject has been identified as 30 year-old Acey Morrison of Rapid City. The homeowner, who is also...
kbhbradio.com
Police identify persons of interest in weekend homicide
RAPID CITY, S.D. – Police in Rapid City have identified three persons of interest in relation to a weekend homicide. The persons of interest identified by police are 17-year-old Robert Yellow Bird of Sioux Falls, who is also wanted for questioning about a shooting in Sioux Falls, 20-year-old Chase Quick Bear of Rapid City and 15-year-old Rochelle Janis of Rapid City.
KEVN
Rapid City man sentenced to 10 years in federal prison for drug conspiracy
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Justin Coyle, 36, has been sentenced to 10 years in federal prison for dealing methamphetamine in western South Dakota. Coyle was charged with conspiracy to distribute a controlled substance in Sept. 2020 and pled guilty in May 2022. Coyle wired money for methamphetamine to Mexico,...
KELOLAND TV
Remembering Angela Heinz, a woman who died in Black Hills rock climbing accident
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — Friends and family are remembering Angela Heinz, a 24-year-old from Ipswich who died in a climbing accident in the Black Hills, near Cheyenne Crossing, last weekend. According to the Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office, Heinz was at the base of a wall, when a rock...
Comments / 0