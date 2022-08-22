RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - A Box Elder woman was back in court Wednesday on a count of premeditated first-degree murder. In February of 2021 police were called to a Box Elder home for reports of a child not breathing. The next day Precious Delacy Black Elk, 22, was arrested for second-degree manslaughter and abuse or cruelty to a minor under seven. Later Black Elk was also charged with second and first-degree murder. Black Elk’s charges have since been changed to premeditated first-degree murder and she was arraigned on those new charges Wednesday.

