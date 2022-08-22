ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennington County, SD

Second suspect caught in weekend double homicide

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - A second suspect in the weekend double homicide in Rapid City is arrested on the Rosebud Reservation, according to post on the Rapid City Police Department’s Facebook Page. According to the post, 20-year-old Chase Quick Bear of Rapid City was located and apprehended by...
A young man is sentenced to effectively 7 years for 2018 shooting

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - A 19-year-old man who prosecutors say “recklessly” handled a handgun, killing Ty Scott, is sentenced to 30 years in prison with 23 suspended. Maxton Pfeiffer shot 19-year-old Scott in June of 2018. Pfieffer in court Wednesday claimed he believed the gun was empty.
2 arrested in connection with Rapid City shooting

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — Two people that authorities have identified as persons of interest in a fatal shooting have been arrested. Rapid City police say Robert Yellow Bird and Benita Cisneros were taken into custody by Rosebud Sioux Tribe Law Enforcement. The two were sought by authorities in...
PCSO raising security at Central States Fair following arrest

PENNINGTON COUNTY, S.D. — The Central States Fair will be closing their entry gates at 10 p.m. Tuesday and increase security presence from law enforcement for the duration of the fair following an arrest that occurred Monday night. The Pennington County Sheriff’s Office reports that at 11:58 p.m. on...
Police name Surfwood Drive shooting victims

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Police released the names of two men shot to death Saturday morning at an apartment in North Rapid. They are 29-year-old Joseph Standing Bear of Norris and 37-year-old Petan Milk of Rapid City. Tuesday night, the Rosebud Police Department arrested five people in Mission, including...
UPDATE: Person of interest in Rapid City double homicide arrested

UPDATE (11:16 A.M.)– RAPID CITY, S.D. – The two victims in the August 20 double homicide have been identified. 29-year-old Joseph Standing Bear of Norris and 37-year-old Petan Milk of Rapid City were found dead in the 100 block of Surfwood Drive. Rosebud Sioux Tribe Law Enforcement have arrested both Yellow Bird and Benita Cisneros, who was identified as the driver of the Ford Taurus X authorities had been searching for previously.
Person killed in Rapid City shooting identified

PENNINGTON COUNTY, S.D. (KELO) — The Pennington County Sheriff’s Office is releasing the name of the person who died in a shooting on Sunday. 30-year-old Acey Morrison of Rapid City was found dead in a home on Country Road in Rapid City. The homeowner, who is the one...
Arrests made in two of three gun incidents around the Central States Fair

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - In the latest shooting, Pennington County deputies arrested 18-year-old Kasey John Arehart of Rapid City on three counts of aggravated assault and discharge of a firearm. The shooting was just before midnight Monday, outside of the Central States Fairgrounds, near the intersection of Lacrosse Street...
3 killed in Rapid City shootings

Three people were killed in two separate weekend incidents in Rapid City. Rapid City law enforcement said Sunday afternoon that they were searching for suspects in Saturday’s double homicide. It included the search of a home Sunday and the arrests of several people for outstanding warrants but the suspects remain at large.
Police apprehend third person of interest in double homicide case

RAPID CITY, S.D. — A third person authorities have identified as a person of interest in a fatal shooting has been arrested. Rapid City police say 20-year old Chase Quickbear was taken into custody by Rosebud Sioux Tribe Law Enforcement Wednesday evening. Authorities are still searching for 15-year-old Rochelle...
Authorities identify victims of Saturday double homicide

RAPID CITY, S.D. – The two victims in a August 20 double homicide have been identified. 29-year-old Joseph Standing Bear of Norris and 37-year-old Petan Milk of Rapid City were found dead in the 100 block of Surfwood Drive. Their identities follow Tuesday night’s arrest of 17-year-old Robert Yellow...
Man arrested for hitting police car

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A Pine Ridge man is in jail for drunkenly hitting a police car at an intersection in Rapid City. Early Monday morning an officer was driving their marked patrol car along Mount Rushmore Road when an SUV struck it and stopped both vehicles. After...
A Box Elder woman now charged with premeditated first-degree murder

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - A Box Elder woman was back in court Wednesday on a count of premeditated first-degree murder. In February of 2021 police were called to a Box Elder home for reports of a child not breathing. The next day Precious Delacy Black Elk, 22, was arrested for second-degree manslaughter and abuse or cruelty to a minor under seven. Later Black Elk was also charged with second and first-degree murder. Black Elk’s charges have since been changed to premeditated first-degree murder and she was arraigned on those new charges Wednesday.
1 dead after shooting at mobile home

PENNINGTON COUNTY, S.D. (KELO) — One person died in a shooting in Pennington County Sunday. According to the Pennington County Sheriff’s Office, the shooting occurred at a mobile home on Country Road early Sunday morning. The shooter has been identified and located. Officials say there is no threat...
Police identify persons of interest in weekend homicide

RAPID CITY, S.D. – Police in Rapid City have identified three persons of interest in relation to a weekend homicide. The persons of interest identified by police are 17-year-old Robert Yellow Bird of Sioux Falls, who is also wanted for questioning about a shooting in Sioux Falls, 20-year-old Chase Quick Bear of Rapid City and 15-year-old Rochelle Janis of Rapid City.
