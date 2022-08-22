ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clyde, TX

Fundraising underway for children of Clyde couple killed in motorcycle crash

By Erica Garner
 4 days ago

CALLAHAN COUNTY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Fundraising efforts are underway for the children of a Clyde couple killed in a motorcycle crash on I-20 in Abilene.

The “Shirley Gray Benefit Account for the Children of Jason and Sheree Gray” has been set up with First Financial Bank to benefit the Grays’ son and daughter, who both attend Clyde High School.

Anyone who wishes to donate can doso at any branch in person or online.

Clyde couple killed in motorcycle crash on I-20 in Abilene identified

Jason and Sheree Gray were ejected and killed following a motorcycle crash on I-20 near Elmdale Road Friday night.

Police say Jason was pronounced dead at the scene, and Sheree later died at the hospital.

Read more about the crash here .

