Alabama softball announces fall schedule, new date for Sand Mountain Showdown

By Zach Hester
 4 days ago

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WHNT) — Alabama softball is gearing up for its 2023 season with a series of fall games, including a rescheduled date for the Sand Mountain Showdown.

The new Sand Mountain Showdown against Jacksonville State University (JSU) will be held on Wednesday, October 12 at 6 p.m. in Albertville. The game was previously postponed by weather.

The team also announced eight games to be played this fall ahead of the 2023 season.

  • Wednesday, October 12
    • Alabama vs. Jacksonville State in Albertville at 6 p.m.
  • Saturday, October 15
    • Alabama vs. Georgia Tech (DH) in Tuscaloosa at 1:30 p.m.
  • Sunday, October 23
    • Alabama vs. Copiah-Lincoln (DH) in Tuscaloosa at 1:30 p.m.
  • Saturday, October 29
    • Wallace State vs. Birmingham Southern in Tuscaloosa at 12 p.m.
    • Alabama vs. Wallace State in Tuscaloosa at 2 p.m.
    • Alabama vs. Birmingham Southern in Tuscaloosa at 4 p.m.
  • Friday, November 4
    • Alabama vs. Emory University in Tuscaloosa at 6 p.m.

Entry to each game is $5 and tickets will be sold at the gate. All proceeds will benefit the Bama Softball Walk-Off Club.

