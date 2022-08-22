Alabama softball announces fall schedule, new date for Sand Mountain Showdown

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WHNT) — Alabama softball is gearing up for its 2023 season with a series of fall games, including a rescheduled date for the Sand Mountain Showdown.

The new Sand Mountain Showdown against Jacksonville State University (JSU) will be held on Wednesday, October 12 at 6 p.m. in Albertville. The game was previously postponed by weather.

The team also announced eight games to be played this fall ahead of the 2023 season.

Wednesday, October 12 Alabama vs. Jacksonville State in Albertville at 6 p.m.

Saturday, October 15 Alabama vs. Georgia Tech (DH) in Tuscaloosa at 1:30 p.m.

Sunday, October 23 Alabama vs. Copiah-Lincoln (DH) in Tuscaloosa at 1:30 p.m.

Saturday, October 29 Wallace State vs. Birmingham Southern in Tuscaloosa at 12 p.m. Alabama vs. Wallace State in Tuscaloosa at 2 p.m. Alabama vs. Birmingham Southern in Tuscaloosa at 4 p.m.

Friday, November 4 Alabama vs. Emory University in Tuscaloosa at 6 p.m.



Entry to each game is $5 and tickets will be sold at the gate. All proceeds will benefit the Bama Softball Walk-Off Club.

