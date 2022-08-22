ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Casper, WY

Nonprofit planning to build new indoor Casper sports facility asking City Council to approve lease agreement

By Brendan LaChance
oilcity.news
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 1

Related
oilcity.news

Casper Pride seeking queer-friendly businesses to add to community resource guide

CASPER, Wyo. — Casper Pride is looking to expand the Casper Pride Guide to list businesses that offer safe and supportive service for the queer community. The Casper Pride Guide, supported by a grant through the Casper-Natrona County Health Department, initially launched in 2022 with a physical and mental health focus. The guide now lists 17 physical and mental health providers that have been vetted as offering a safe environment and supportive services for the needs of the LGBTQIA+ community, according to Gage Williams, resource director with Casper Pride.
CASPER, WY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Casper, WY
Local
Wyoming Government
Local
Wyoming Society
State
Wyoming State
Casper, WY
Society
Casper, WY
Sports
Casper, WY
Government
Local
Wyoming Sports
oilcity.news

Visit Casper CEO search narrowed to 3 candidates for second time

CASPER, Wyo. — The Visit Casper executive search committee has three new candidates for the position of CEO, which was vacated by Brook Kaufman in April. Visit Casper Chairman Jim Ruble gave the update at the board’s regular meeting Tuesday, Aug. 23. Earlier this summer, the committee and...
CASPER, WY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nonprofit Organization#Charity#Wyo Complex#The Casper City Council#The City Council
oilcity.news

(PHOTOS) Ian Munsick draws record 4,000–4,500 strong crowd to David Street Station five years after solar eclipse

CASPER, Wyo. — Concerts at David Street Station are free so exact attendance numbers aren’t possible, but the Ian Munsick concert during the 5150′ Festival on Saturday, Aug. 20, is estimated to have drawn a record concert crowd of 4,000–4,500 to the downtown venue, Brooke Montgomery, marketing manager for David Street Station, said on Wednesday.
CASPER, WY
oilcity.news

Candidate filing deadline approaching for Wyoming’s General Election; voter registration open

CASPER, Wyo. — The deadline is approaching for independent candidates seeking election in Wyoming to file to appear on General Election ballots this fall. Independent candidates have until Monday, Aug. 29, to file, according to the Wyoming Secretary of State’s Office. Independent candidates wanting to run for federal, statewide, state legislative or county offices must submit petitions signed by registered voters. Details about the number of required signatures and other independent candidate filing requirements are available from the Wyoming Secretary of State’s Office.
NATRONA COUNTY, WY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Sports
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Charities
K2 Radio

VIDEO: Crazy Flooding In Bar Nunn Turns Cars Into Boats

Mother Nature has been a formidable foe for Natrona County lately. A few weeks ago, she offered us a beautiful but terrifying lightning storm (and we've got the pics to prove it) and on Wednesday night, she almost flooded an entire town!. That's according to video footage taken by Laura...
BAR NUNN, WY
oilcity.news

Natrona County Recent Arrests (8/24/22–8/25/22)

CASPER, Wyo. — Here is the latest recent arrests log for law enforcement agencies in Natrona County. The log represents law enforcement contact with suspects who were arrested, and the recommended charges against them. The arrest log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of the...
NATRONA COUNTY, WY
oilcity.news

Natrona County divorce filings (8/15/22–8/22/22)

CASPER, Wyo. — Here is a list of those who filed for a divorce from Aug. 15 through Aug. 22. All filings are reported to Oil City News by the Natrona County District Court. The log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of the divorces in Natrona County. The report excludes sealed cases and confidential parties.
NATRONA COUNTY, WY
oilcity.news

Results: Duck Derby winners announced after 2022 Riverfest

CASPER, Wyo. — Winners for the 2022 Duck Derby were posted on Monday after Saturday’s Riverfest event at Crossroads Park. The annual event raises money for the Rotary Club of Casper and the Platte River Trails. Some 3,000 derby tickets were sold this year, according to Chastidy Greenwood...
CASPER, WY
oilcity.news

Suspect at large after overnight car, foot pursuit in west Casper

CASPER, Wyo. — Casper Police are searching for an armed suspect who led them on a car and foot pursuit early Friday morning. The incident started sometime after midnight in the area of First Street and Lennox, according to Casper Police Sgt. Sarah Stockero, and ended in a crash at West 13th and King. The suspect then ran from the scene, which led to a search through several neighborhoods.
CASPER, WY

Comments / 0

Community Policy