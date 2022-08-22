Nonprofit planning to build new indoor Casper sports facility asking City Council to approve lease agreement

CASPER, Wyo. — Casper Pride is looking to expand the Casper Pride Guide to list businesses that offer safe and supportive service for the queer community. The Casper Pride Guide, supported by a grant through the Casper-Natrona County Health Department, initially launched in 2022 with a physical and mental health focus. The guide now lists 17 physical and mental health providers that have been vetted as offering a safe environment and supportive services for the needs of the LGBTQIA+ community, according to Gage Williams, resource director with Casper Pride.

