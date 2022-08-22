Nonprofit planning to build new indoor Casper sports facility asking City Council to approve lease agreement

Read full article on original website
Casper to form task force for new Metro Animal Shelter; band-aids planned until long-term fix identified
CASPER, Wyo. — On Tuesday, the Casper City Council asked city staff to get started on forming a task force to find a long-term solution to inadequacies at the Metro Animal Shelter. Whether the solution is a renovation of the existing facility or a new building, a major question...
Advance Casper invites City of Casper to join Sustainable Solutions DC contract to help find grant opportunities
CASPER, Wyo. — On Tuesday, Advance Casper presented the Casper City Council with the option for the City of Casper to join onto a contract with Washington, D.C.–based Sustainable Strategies DC to help find and secure grant funding opportunities. Sustainable Strategies already works with Advance Casper, Natrona County,...
Casper Pride seeking queer-friendly businesses to add to community resource guide
CASPER, Wyo. — Casper Pride is looking to expand the Casper Pride Guide to list businesses that offer safe and supportive service for the queer community. The Casper Pride Guide, supported by a grant through the Casper-Natrona County Health Department, initially launched in 2022 with a physical and mental health focus. The guide now lists 17 physical and mental health providers that have been vetted as offering a safe environment and supportive services for the needs of the LGBTQIA+ community, according to Gage Williams, resource director with Casper Pride.
Economic report: Casper jobs increase, home prices up 13.6%, sales tax collections up 19.5%
CASPER, Wyo. — A new Casper Economic Indicators report from the State of Wyoming Economic Analysis Division shows jobs are up from summer 2021, home prices are continuing to climb and sales tax collections in Natrona County are up. The new August 2022 issue of the Casper Economic Indicators...
City selects Mountain West for $1.01M project as fiber-optic race speeds up in Casper
CASPER, Wyo. — On Tuesday, the Casper City Council indicated agreement with a staff proposal to work with Mountain West Technologies to provide fiber internet cabling to 17 city facilities. While the proposed $1,013,618 agreement awaits formal approval during a regular City Council meeting, the offer Mountain West provided...
Natrona Collective Health Trust offering nonprofits grants of up to $100K per year
CASPER, Wyo. — On Thursday, the Natrona Collective Health Trust announced that its fall grant cycle is open, with multi-year grants of $20,000–$100,000 per year available to provide general operating support to nonprofits. The new trust received about $244 million related to the sale of the Wyoming Medical...
Visit Casper CEO search narrowed to 3 candidates for second time
CASPER, Wyo. — The Visit Casper executive search committee has three new candidates for the position of CEO, which was vacated by Brook Kaufman in April. Visit Casper Chairman Jim Ruble gave the update at the board’s regular meeting Tuesday, Aug. 23. Earlier this summer, the committee and...
Former Casper Drama Teacher Running for Natrona County School Board of Trustees Position
Michael Stedillie was a teacher at Kelly Walsh High School for decades. Any student who went through the KWHS drama department has nothing but fond memories of the man who could silence a room with just a single raised eyebrow. Mr. Stedillie, retired a handful of years ago from KWHS,...
(PHOTOS) Spray paint artist brings latest Casper mural to life downtown
CASPER, Wyo. — Using a brick wall as her canvas and cans of spray paint for brushes, muralist Koda Witsken has worked to bring the Casper Mural Project’s newest piece of beautification to life. The wall between the historic Rialto Barber Shop and what is now the Cadillac...
(PHOTOS) Ian Munsick draws record 4,000–4,500 strong crowd to David Street Station five years after solar eclipse
CASPER, Wyo. — Concerts at David Street Station are free so exact attendance numbers aren’t possible, but the Ian Munsick concert during the 5150′ Festival on Saturday, Aug. 20, is estimated to have drawn a record concert crowd of 4,000–4,500 to the downtown venue, Brooke Montgomery, marketing manager for David Street Station, said on Wednesday.
Man who sold Wyoming restaurant owners software to shirk taxes ordered to pay $700k
CASPER, Wyo. — A California was ordered to pay over $700,000 in restitution to the State of Wyoming and the IRS on federal charges of conspiracy to defraud the government, according to a U.S. Justice Department release Wednesday. Jin Chen Liang, age 62, was also sentenced to six months...
Candidate filing deadline approaching for Wyoming’s General Election; voter registration open
CASPER, Wyo. — The deadline is approaching for independent candidates seeking election in Wyoming to file to appear on General Election ballots this fall. Independent candidates have until Monday, Aug. 29, to file, according to the Wyoming Secretary of State’s Office. Independent candidates wanting to run for federal, statewide, state legislative or county offices must submit petitions signed by registered voters. Details about the number of required signatures and other independent candidate filing requirements are available from the Wyoming Secretary of State’s Office.
Man who sold Wyoming restaurant owners software to shirk taxes sentenced to house arrest, probation
CASPER, Wyo. — A California man was ordered to pay over $700,000 in restitution to the State of Wyoming and the IRS on federal charges of conspiracy to defraud the government, according to a U.S. Justice Department release Wednesday. Jin Chen Liang, 62, was also sentenced to six months’...
Natrona County recent applications for marriage (8/17/22–8/23/22)
CASPER, Wyo. — Congratulations to all of the happy couples applying for marriage licenses in Natrona County. Here is a list of those who applied for a marriage license from Aug. 17 through Aug. 23. All filings are reported to Oil City News by the County Clerk’s Office.
Wyoming Retired Education Personnel create new scholarship for Casper College students
CASPER, Wyo. — People with the Wyoming Retired Education Personnel organization have created a new scholarship for education majors at Casper College, the college announced this August. The new Wyoming Retired Education Personnel Scholarship will support one student majoring in education during the academic year. The award is worth...
VIDEO: Crazy Flooding In Bar Nunn Turns Cars Into Boats
Mother Nature has been a formidable foe for Natrona County lately. A few weeks ago, she offered us a beautiful but terrifying lightning storm (and we've got the pics to prove it) and on Wednesday night, she almost flooded an entire town!. That's according to video footage taken by Laura...
Natrona County Recent Arrests (8/24/22–8/25/22)
CASPER, Wyo. — Here is the latest recent arrests log for law enforcement agencies in Natrona County. The log represents law enforcement contact with suspects who were arrested, and the recommended charges against them. The arrest log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of the...
Natrona County divorce filings (8/15/22–8/22/22)
CASPER, Wyo. — Here is a list of those who filed for a divorce from Aug. 15 through Aug. 22. All filings are reported to Oil City News by the Natrona County District Court. The log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of the divorces in Natrona County. The report excludes sealed cases and confidential parties.
Results: Duck Derby winners announced after 2022 Riverfest
CASPER, Wyo. — Winners for the 2022 Duck Derby were posted on Monday after Saturday’s Riverfest event at Crossroads Park. The annual event raises money for the Rotary Club of Casper and the Platte River Trails. Some 3,000 derby tickets were sold this year, according to Chastidy Greenwood...
Suspect at large after overnight car, foot pursuit in west Casper
CASPER, Wyo. — Casper Police are searching for an armed suspect who led them on a car and foot pursuit early Friday morning. The incident started sometime after midnight in the area of First Street and Lennox, according to Casper Police Sgt. Sarah Stockero, and ended in a crash at West 13th and King. The suspect then ran from the scene, which led to a search through several neighborhoods.
