Berkeley County, SC

Long-serving BCSD board member not running for re-election

By Katie Augustine
 4 days ago

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – For 24 years, Frank Wright has been re-elected time and time again to represent District 8 on the Berkeley County School Board . But when his term ends in November, he won’t be running again.

“It’s time for Frank Wright to take a rest and enjoy something different,” he said.

He says his decision is because of changes coming to the school board for the upcoming term put into place by Bill S910 , which was passed earlier this year.

The bill keeps the board at nine members, but instead of nine single-member districts, there will be eight single-member districts and one at-large member elected by the county.

“My district and Dr. Crystal Wigfall’s district were consolidated. She’s only been on the board for two years and I thought it would be very good for me to yield to her,” said Wright. “She’s a fine young lady. I think Dr. Wigfall will continue to serve Berkeley County extremely well and certainly, I’m supporting her 100%. I think she will be very, very positive.”

Wright is looking forward to being a constituent and watching the work the school board does from afar while moving on to other things.

