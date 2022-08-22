ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Paterson, NJ

New Jersey 101.5

3 charged with armed robbery for March incident in Saddle Brook, NJ

Three individuals have been charged with armed robbery and other offenses in connection with an alleged setup in Saddle Brook using the ride-share platform Uber. The Bergen County Prosecutor's Office on Friday announced charges against 28-year-old Allen Ernst, of Garfield, 31-year-old Karina Eremyan, of Fair Lawn, and 28-year-old Antonio Bowen, who is currently incarcerated.
Demolition Derby Begins In Ridgewood, Ends With Fleeing Driver's Capture At Paramus Home Goods

An impaired driver who fled police in Ridgewood hit several vehicles with a sedan before he was finally captured just off Route 17 in Paramus. Lt. Brian Pullman and Officer Paul Knapp spotted a damaged BMW 535 that apparently was involved in a crash at the corner of North Maple and Franklin avenues in Ridgewood around 7 p.m. Thursday, Police Chief Jacqueline Luthcke said.
South Jersey man wounded in Paterson shooting

A South Jersey man was wounded in a shooting in Paterson on Wednesday evening, according to the Passaic County Prosecutor’s Office. The victim, 29-year-old, of Willingboro, was struck by gunfire on North Main and Clinton streets at around 7:18 p.m. Police found him suffering from multiple gunshot wounds at...
MONMOUTH BEACH: TWO PEDESTRIANS STRUCK BY CAR

At 8:04 PM last night officers from the Monmouth Beach Police Department and the Sea Bright Police Department responded to the intersection of Ocean Avenue (Rt 36) and Seacrest Road for a report of multiple pedestrians stuck by a vehicle. On arrival two pedestrians were found to have been struck by a vehicle. Both were transported to local hospitals for treatment. The accident is under investigation by Ptl. Golembieski and Det. Duerkes.
Body Camera Footage Shows NJ Hospital Worker's Secret and Shocking Weapons Cache

After a large weapons cache was found hidden inside a New Jersey hospital employee's closet, video released Wednesday offers the first look at the weapons stockpile. Officers were called to Hudson Regional Hospital after a bomb threat was called in on the afternoon of July 18. While that threat turned out to be a hoax, a bomb detection dog alerted police to an unlocked closet inside a worker's office.
