Shots fired at walker on NJ canal trail leads to 16 hour standoff
LAWRENCE TOWNSHIP (Mercer) — Shots fired at someone walking the Delaware and Raritan Canal State Park Trail along Route 1 ended with a barricade and an arrest Wednesday night. Lawrence police said the incident started near the footbridge over Route 1 in Lawrence Township around 9 a.m. when a...
Englewood, NJ car wash workers struck by vehicle hospitalized
ENGLEWOOD – Three car wash workers were injured when they were hit by a colleague driving a car out of the tunnel Wednesday afternoon, according to police. Englewood police told The Daily Voice the driver was pulling the car into the drying area of Englewood Car Wash on East Sheffield Avenue.
3 charged with armed robbery for March incident in Saddle Brook, NJ
Three individuals have been charged with armed robbery and other offenses in connection with an alleged setup in Saddle Brook using the ride-share platform Uber. The Bergen County Prosecutor's Office on Friday announced charges against 28-year-old Allen Ernst, of Garfield, 31-year-old Karina Eremyan, of Fair Lawn, and 28-year-old Antonio Bowen, who is currently incarcerated.
Demolition Derby Begins In Ridgewood, Ends With Fleeing Driver's Capture At Paramus Home Goods
An impaired driver who fled police in Ridgewood hit several vehicles with a sedan before he was finally captured just off Route 17 in Paramus. Lt. Brian Pullman and Officer Paul Knapp spotted a damaged BMW 535 that apparently was involved in a crash at the corner of North Maple and Franklin avenues in Ridgewood around 7 p.m. Thursday, Police Chief Jacqueline Luthcke said.
Four-Alarm Fire Crashes Wedding At Popular Bergen County Venue, No Injuries Reported
A wedding was underway when a boiler fire broke out at a popular Bergen County event venue early Thursday night, authorities said. The four-alarm fire extended to the second floor of The Rockleigh on Paris Avenue after igniting in the boiler room shortly before 6 p.m., Northvale Police Chief Howard Ostrow said.
KPD: Males (and woman) in masks couldn’t find mobile, but later found themselves in South Kearny
On Aug. 9 at 11:36 a.m., Officer Mat Lopez and several back-up officers (including yours truly) were dispatched to the 100 block of Devon Street after a 911 caller reported approximately five masked males forced their way into an apartment building and ran to an upstairs apartment. Arriving officers detained...
Wedding guests evacuated as multi-alarm blaze burns at N.J. venue
UPDATE: N.J. wedding venue blaze hit 4-alarms after guests were safely evacuated. Wedding guests were forced to evacuate Thursday night as a multi-alarm fire broke out at a venue, sending thick smoke billowing from the building in Bergen County, authorities said. Police received reports of smoke at The Rockleigh venue...
Pipe down! Staten Island is fed up with disruptions from parties in NJ
Staten Island is looking to Elizabeth Mayor Christian Bollwage for relief from the "scourge" of boom parties that blast noise across the body of water separating the two states. Richmond County District Attorney Michael McMahon sent a letter to Bollwage about the noisy gatherings, which McMahon said happen on a...
Holy wedding fail! Guests evacuated as NJ venue burns (Opinion)
I hope the couple doesn’t believe too much in signs. A couple tying the knot and having their wedding reception at one of New Jersey’s top-rated venues had to run for their lives along with all their guests. It happened Thursday around 6 p.m. at The Rockleigh in Bergen County.
Keansburg, NJ man charged with trying to pay juvenile to strip
MIDDLETOWN — A 42-year-old Keansburg man has been arrested and charged with offering a juvenile money to undress and expose intimate body parts on two occasions in Middletown. On Aug. 23, police were informed by the young victim and a parent that Marcus Brady had made two separate offers...
Man dies after targeted shooting at Ewing, NJ Town Center
EWING — A man was found dead on the grass outside his apartment building at the upscale Ewing Town Center development early Wednesday morning in what police believe to be a targeted shooting. Ewing police responded to a report of shots fired on Midway Lane around 1 a.m. and...
South Jersey man wounded in Paterson shooting
A South Jersey man was wounded in a shooting in Paterson on Wednesday evening, according to the Passaic County Prosecutor’s Office. The victim, 29-year-old, of Willingboro, was struck by gunfire on North Main and Clinton streets at around 7:18 p.m. Police found him suffering from multiple gunshot wounds at...
HOLMDEL: ALARM STOPS BURGLARY IN PROCESS, THIEVES REACH SPEEDS OVER 100 mph ESCAPING
This morning at 1:30 am, patrols responded to a residence on Palmetto Court for a report of a burglary in progress. Three suspects, driving a black BMW SUV with New York license plates, entered the homes garage after throwing a rock through a window. The homeowner activated an audible alarm and the suspects fled the residence.
Morris County Employer Burglarized At Gunpoint By Disgruntled Former Workers, Police Say
Several suspects were arrested after burglarizing their former employer’s Morris County home while armed with a handgun, authorities said. Officers responded to the burglary report at a home on Ridgedale Avenue in East Hanover on Thursday, Aug, 18, a release from the local police department said. Upon arrival, officers...
MONMOUTH BEACH: TWO PEDESTRIANS STRUCK BY CAR
At 8:04 PM last night officers from the Monmouth Beach Police Department and the Sea Bright Police Department responded to the intersection of Ocean Avenue (Rt 36) and Seacrest Road for a report of multiple pedestrians stuck by a vehicle. On arrival two pedestrians were found to have been struck by a vehicle. Both were transported to local hospitals for treatment. The accident is under investigation by Ptl. Golembieski and Det. Duerkes.
Body Camera Footage Shows NJ Hospital Worker's Secret and Shocking Weapons Cache
After a large weapons cache was found hidden inside a New Jersey hospital employee's closet, video released Wednesday offers the first look at the weapons stockpile. Officers were called to Hudson Regional Hospital after a bomb threat was called in on the afternoon of July 18. While that threat turned out to be a hoax, a bomb detection dog alerted police to an unlocked closet inside a worker's office.
Man fatally struck by NJ transit train
A man was fatally struck by a NJ Transit train Wednesday morning in Bergen County, authorities said.
Cops: Fanwood, NJ woman illegally wrote payroll checks to herself, family
(FANWOOD) – A 50-year-old Fanwood woman has been arrested on charges of theft and forgery in connection with her former employment as a payroll manager at a local pharmaceutical company. Jennifer Grambor has been charged with three counts of second-degree theft and one count of third-degree forgery, according to...
FOUND! Dog Who Fled Horrific Route 287 Dump Truck Rollover Turns Up The Next Day
As he recuperated in a hospital bed, a dump truck driver from Bergen County who miraculously survived a horrific crash on Route 287 worried about the fate of his dog. The pooch bolted as rescuers arrived at the scene of the noontime rollover on the northbound highway in Mahwah on Monday. No one knew where he'd gone.
Newark Man Arrested for Gloucester Township Shooting
Gloucester Township, NJ- A Newark man is in jail after having been arrested and charged...
