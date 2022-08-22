ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Centre County, PA

State College

Centre County High School Football Season Kicks Off on Friday

For those of us who have been eagerly awaiting the beginning of the 2022 football season, relief is in sight. That’s because all five of Centre County’s high school football teams will be opening their seasons this week, and all five will begin against challenging opponents. The State...
The Associated Press

Pennsylvania’s feel good run through the LLWS finally ends

SOUTH WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. (AP) — Hollidaysburg Little League extended its summer and staved off elimination for almost a month. The Mid-Atlantic squad put together 10 straight elimination game victories dating to the Pennsylvania state tournament to make a run at the Little League World Series title. After winning three more win-or-go-home games at the LLWS, the streak finally came to an end Wednesday night in an 8-4 loss to Pearland, Texas, which gave the team both its losses in the World Series. Thousands of fans rallied behind the first local team to play in Williamsport since 2015. Hollidaysburg is located just over 100 miles southwest of the Little League complex and its team captured attention with big crowds and winning when it absolutely had to.
State College

SC tennis defeats Gettysburg in opener

STATE COLLEGE — The State College Area High School girls’ tennis team opened the season with a 5-0 victory over visiting Gettysburg on Tuesday, Aug. 23, losing just two games in the process. Defending District 6 Class 3A singles champion Quiana Guo blanked Kim Heinzelman in straight sets...
abc23.com

New Centre County Skate Park

As plans for a new skatepark, take shape in Centre County it’s the latest development in decades of roller sports history in Centre County. As Gary Sinderson reports it’s a history that has ties to skateboarding making its debut in last year’s Olympic games. As plans for...
State College

Centre County Returns to Low COVID-19 Community Level

Centre County has returned to the Centers for Disease Control’s low community level for COVID-19 after spending the last two weeks at the medium level, according to the CDC’s latest update on Thursday night. At the low level, the CDC recommends wearing a mask if symptomatic, if an...
WTAJ

Hollidaysburg Little League celebrated with police escort

HOLLIDAYSBURG, Pa (WTAJ) — Following their historic Little League World Series run, the Hollidaysburg Little League team is heading home accompanied by a police escort. Fans are invited to join the team and support the boys as they return home Thursday afternoon. The bus is expected to arrive around 5:15 p.m. at the Hollidaysburg Little […]
The Associated Press

Little League coaches teach how to lose as well as win

SOUTH WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. (AP) — Following an 8-1 loss to Nicaragua at the Little League World Series, Ubaldo Ramos IV gathered his Panama team one final time. It was an emotional group, as tears were shed in the postgame handshake line. A journey that had lasted all summer was over. But, like many coaches, Ramos had nothing but positive things to say. He congratulated his group, reminding the boys from ages 10 to 12 that so much more lies ahead. “I told the players this continues,” Ramos said through a translator. “They keep on playing baseball on to the next level.”
Newswatch 16

Injured Little Leaguer continues to recover

DANVILLE, Pa. — More than a week after a little leaguer was injured after falling from his bunk bed in south Williamsport, we're hearing from the paramedics who transported the player to the hospital. Easton Oliverson, a player from Utah, fell from his bunk last week and was immediately...
fox8tv.com

State College Connector Project

In recent years, the biggest question regarding a Centre County road construction project has been — “Where is the new roadway going to be built?” PennDOT is saying we’re about 6 weeks away from finding out the latest options. The State College Connector Project Area covers...
WTAJ

Historic little league season comes to an end for Hollidaysburg

UPDATE: Following the 8-4 loss to Texas, Hollidaysburg’s historic season has come to an end. The team finishes 3-2 in the Little League World Series. Hollidaysburg finishes in 4th place among United States Teams. The team lost their first elimination game after winning 10 straight. Texas will go on to play Nolensville, Tennesse on Thursday, […]
HOLLIDAYSBURG, PA

