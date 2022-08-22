Read full article on original website
State College
Centre County High School Football Season Kicks Off on Friday
For those of us who have been eagerly awaiting the beginning of the 2022 football season, relief is in sight. That’s because all five of Centre County’s high school football teams will be opening their seasons this week, and all five will begin against challenging opponents. The State...
Pennsylvania’s feel good run through the LLWS finally ends
SOUTH WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. (AP) — Hollidaysburg Little League extended its summer and staved off elimination for almost a month. The Mid-Atlantic squad put together 10 straight elimination game victories dating to the Pennsylvania state tournament to make a run at the Little League World Series title. After winning three more win-or-go-home games at the LLWS, the streak finally came to an end Wednesday night in an 8-4 loss to Pearland, Texas, which gave the team both its losses in the World Series. Thousands of fans rallied behind the first local team to play in Williamsport since 2015. Hollidaysburg is located just over 100 miles southwest of the Little League complex and its team captured attention with big crowds and winning when it absolutely had to.
SC tennis defeats Gettysburg in opener
STATE COLLEGE — The State College Area High School girls’ tennis team opened the season with a 5-0 victory over visiting Gettysburg on Tuesday, Aug. 23, losing just two games in the process. Defending District 6 Class 3A singles champion Quiana Guo blanked Kim Heinzelman in straight sets...
Penn State working on plan to sell alcohol at Beaver Stadium; Michigan State in pursuit of a former Nittany Lion, and more
Today’s Penn State football news headlines feature preliminary planning to sell alcohol at home games, plus an early report on a Big Ten rival making the hardest push for recent Lions transfer Ken Talley. Jon Sauber from the Centre Daily Times cited sources in reporting that Penn State is...
abc23.com
New Centre County Skate Park
As plans for a new skatepark, take shape in Centre County it’s the latest development in decades of roller sports history in Centre County. As Gary Sinderson reports it’s a history that has ties to skateboarding making its debut in last year’s Olympic games. As plans for...
Northern Cambria, August 26 High School 🏈 Game Notice
The Cambria Heights High School football team will have a game with Northern Cambria High School on August 26, 2022, 16:00:00. Cambria Heights High SchoolNorthern Cambria High School.
d9and10sports.com
A new year for D9 football: Clearfield’s Janocko chases 300th win
It’s another cycle and new setup in the 22-team District 9 Football League as the season gets ready to start Friday night. See this week’s picks • JB Graphics Fan Picks • District 10 Previews. All of the district’s teams minus Clearfield and Curwensville were regrouped...
Penn State Exploring Possibility of General Public Alcohol Sales at Beaver Stadium
Penn State is exploring the possibility of selling alcohol to the general public at Beaver Stadium, but still needs to receive approvals before the plans can move forward, an athletics department spokesperson confirmed on Wednesday evening. “The expansion of the sale of alcohol in Beaver Stadium has been under consideration...
Former PSU president Spanier writes book on Sandusky scandal: ‘Miscarriage of justice’
CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — As Penn State fans look forward to the upcoming season, a former president is taking a look back at the most challenging time in the university’s history. Graham Spanier has released a new book about the Jerry Sandusky scandal that cost him his job and his reputation as he tries […]
Centre County Returns to Low COVID-19 Community Level
Centre County has returned to the Centers for Disease Control’s low community level for COVID-19 after spending the last two weeks at the medium level, according to the CDC’s latest update on Thursday night. At the low level, the CDC recommends wearing a mask if symptomatic, if an...
Hollidaysburg Little League celebrated with police escort
HOLLIDAYSBURG, Pa (WTAJ) — Following their historic Little League World Series run, the Hollidaysburg Little League team is heading home accompanied by a police escort. Fans are invited to join the team and support the boys as they return home Thursday afternoon. The bus is expected to arrive around 5:15 p.m. at the Hollidaysburg Little […]
Little League coaches teach how to lose as well as win
SOUTH WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. (AP) — Following an 8-1 loss to Nicaragua at the Little League World Series, Ubaldo Ramos IV gathered his Panama team one final time. It was an emotional group, as tears were shed in the postgame handshake line. A journey that had lasted all summer was over. But, like many coaches, Ramos had nothing but positive things to say. He congratulated his group, reminding the boys from ages 10 to 12 that so much more lies ahead. “I told the players this continues,” Ramos said through a translator. “They keep on playing baseball on to the next level.”
Injured Little Leaguer continues to recover
DANVILLE, Pa. — More than a week after a little leaguer was injured after falling from his bunk bed in south Williamsport, we're hearing from the paramedics who transported the player to the hospital. Easton Oliverson, a player from Utah, fell from his bunk last week and was immediately...
Penn State commit, star Pa. running back suffers season ending injury: reports
Scranton Prep running back London Montgomery emerged as one of the top players in Pennsylvania as a junior, but it looks like he won’t get an opportunity to put on the pads again as a senior. According to multiple reports Tuesday, the Penn State commit suffered a knee injury...
fox8tv.com
State College Connector Project
In recent years, the biggest question regarding a Centre County road construction project has been — “Where is the new roadway going to be built?” PennDOT is saying we’re about 6 weeks away from finding out the latest options. The State College Connector Project Area covers...
Houtzdale, August 26 High School 🏈 Game Notice
The Tussey Mountain High School football team will have a game with Moshannon Valley High School on August 26, 2022, 16:00:00. Tussey Mountain High SchoolMoshannon Valley High School.
Not everyone seeing big bucks from Little League World Series
WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. — Business owners in the Williamsport area know that when the Little League World Series rolls around, they will probably see more customers. The athletes and their families need to eat, and many of them have gone to the Crazy Tomato in Williamsport. "We had a big...
Loysburg, August 26 High School 🏈 Game Notice
The Southern Huntingdon County High School football team will have a game with Northern Bedford County High School on August 26, 2022, 15:55:00. Southern Huntingdon County High SchoolNorthern Bedford County High School.
Historic little league season comes to an end for Hollidaysburg
UPDATE: Following the 8-4 loss to Texas, Hollidaysburg’s historic season has come to an end. The team finishes 3-2 in the Little League World Series. Hollidaysburg finishes in 4th place among United States Teams. The team lost their first elimination game after winning 10 straight. Texas will go on to play Nolensville, Tennesse on Thursday, […]
fastphillysports.com
NITS JAMES FRANKLIN 12-1 TO BE 1ST BIG 10 COACH FIRED!
Penn State opens 2022 next Thursday, September 1, at Purdue. And, after two straight years of underperformance, the Nits haven’t made the Top 25. This may be the year Franklin gets it in th eneck:
