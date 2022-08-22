Read full article on original website
‘NCIS: Los Angeles’ Star Daniela Ruah’s Season 14 Teaser Has Fans Going Wild
When NCIS: Los Angeles fans dial things up for Season 14, they can enjoy this teaser from actress and director Daniela Ruah. As some of you might know, Ruah, who plays Special Agent Kensi Blye, also has been behind the camera for some episodes. This all happens again for the fifth episode on CBS. As you can tell from below, Ruah is one happy camper in a photo she’s sharing with her followers on Instagram. Chad Mazero, who is the scriptwriter for her episode, appears in the photo, too. We look forward to seeing that episode titled Flesh & Blood. And her fans are going wild after seeing this photo on Tuesday afternoon.
This ‘Gunsmoke’ Star Appeared in Over 100 TV Shows
While watching shows like Gunsmoke over the years, many actors have walked through the show at different times. There are some actors who built up quite prolific resumes in the medium of TV. Sure, a show like Gunsmoke has its set cast with James Arness, Amanda Blake, Milburn Stone, and in later seasons, Ken Curtis. Well, we have one actor who popped up in Dodge City and a lot of other places as well. In fact, Jack Kruschen appeared in more than 100 TV shows throughout his career.
Disney’s ‘Pocahontas’ Star Irene Bedard Arrested in Ohio
Irene Bedard, the actress who voiced the princess in Disney’s 1995 animated film Pocahontas, was arrested in Ohio last week for disorderly conduct. The incident comes only two years after Bedard was arrested twice in three days for similar offenses. As TMZ shared, officers in Green County confronted the...
WATCH: Bear Starts Dragging Moose Calf Away Before Mom Gets Involved
In this incredible video posted to Instagram, a bear is depicted mauling a moose calf and attempting to drag it away further into the woods. The people videoing the scene stand at a safe distance on the other side of the road. At first, it seems as though the video...
‘Chicago PD’ Star Tracy Spiridakos Shares Stunning Shots From Photoshoot
People who watch Chicago PD regularly know that Tracy Spiridakos plays Hailey Upton on the NBC police drama. Yet in this series of photos that Spiridakos shared on Tuesday from her Instagram account, she’s not Upton. Nope, these photos are from a photoshoot that the actress did for Michigan Avenue Magazine. The mag’s account says that it is “The Luxury Traveler’s Guide to Chicago.”
Gwen Stefani’s Kids Join Dad Gavin Rossdale On Stage in Rare Appearance
While celebrating the 14th birthday of his and Gwen Stefani’s son Zuma, Gavin Rossdale took the birthday boy and 8-year-old Apollo on stage at his latest show taking place in Chicago’s Hollywood Casino Amphitheater on Wednesday (August 24th). According to TMZ, the Bush singer brought out Zuma and...
WATCH: Little Big Town Delivers Powerful Performance of Miranda Lambert’s ‘The House That Built Me’
Miranda Lambert received the Triple Crown Award from ACM Honors at Ryman Auditorium in Nashville on Wednesday. The award was given because the “Actin’ Up” singer earned New Artist of the Year, Best New Female Vocalist and Entertainer of the Year throughout her career. It’s something that’s only been done seven times. Merle Haggard, Micky Gilly, Barbara Mandrell, Brooks & Dunn, Kenny Chesney, Carrie Underwood and Jason Aldean are pretty good company.
‘Wheel of Fortune’: Maggie Sajak Shares New Pic With Dad Pat Sajak Ahead of Season 40
Well, it is quite interesting to see Maggie Sajak of Wheel of Fortune standing next to her father and longtime host, Pat Sajak. We get a chance to see them together in this new post from Maggie’s Twitter account. Apparently, the two manage to grab a carpool together to the studio. Maybe that’s true or simply a conversation starter. Yes, in case you were wondering, fans were loving seeing Maggie and Pat together.
‘The Rookie’ Adds ‘Chicago P.D.’ Alum to Season 5 Cast
One Chicago PD alum will be donning a badge once again as Lisseth Chavez joins The Rookie team in the fifth season of the hit ABC action-drama TV series. Chavez is slated to guest-star in multiple episodes of this popular Nathan Fillion-led series which will be premiering in homes all across the country on September 25.
‘Chicago Fire’ Star Miranda Rae Mayo Recalls Her Favorite Scene With Eamonn Walker
Sometimes, actors and actresses will remember that they have some favorite scenes while working on Chicago Fire. When it comes to Miranda Rae Mayo, she can point to one with Eamonn Walker. She would go back to a Season 9 episode titled A White-Knickle Panic. Mayo plays Stella Kidd while Walker plays Chief Wallace Boden on the NBC first-responder drama. Let’s see what Mayo said according to an article from NBC.
Nicolas Cage Fans Shocked By His New Red Hair and Beard
National Treasure star Nicolas Cage is trying out a fiery new style, and fans have a lot to say about the Hollywood icon’s new look. Sure, it’s long been known that Nicolas Cage rarely shies away from making a statement. He’s been known for creating some unique experiences for himself during his decades-long career in the Hollywood spotlight.
WATCH: Kangaroo Goes Full WWE During Brawl, Slams Opponent Through Metal Fence
Two kangaroos got into a fight recently at Australia’s Mount Taylor Nature Reserve, and while boxing matches aren’t anything new, this one ended in an interesting way: with one kangaroo throwing the other through a metal fence. I can just imagine the other ‘roo emerging from the broken fence saying, “My mom said you can’t come over anymore, you play too rough.”
‘Dancing With The Stars’: Arnold Schwarzenegger’s Son Joseph Baena Joining Season 31
Might we see Arnold Schwarzenegger in the ballroom this year? Maybe so: Deadline has learned that Joseph Baena, Schwarzenegger’s 24-year-old son, is expected to kick up his heels in the 31st season of Dancing with the Stars on Disney+. TMZ posted pictures of Baena attending rehearsal, wearing the same outfit he posed in for his Instagram account. Like his pop, Baena is an Olympic lifter. He also works as a real estate agent and would like to act, apparently. Earlier this year, he told Men’s Health that he and his famous dad found common ground over fitness, and that Schwarzenegger gave him The Encyclopedia...
‘American Idol’ Alum Reveals First Pics of Newborn Son
American Idol alum Kelsie Dolin got to celebrate her 19th birthday with a special person—her newborn son. The Season 20 constant rang in her special day on August 22, and her two-week-old baby, Carter Lee, was by her side. In an Instagram story, Dolin gave fans a peek at her adorable son as a gift to them. The new mom posted a photo of herself holding the swaddled infant in her arms.
‘Home Town’ Star Erin Napier Reveals Adorable Birthday Gift From Husband Ben
Star of the hit renovation TV show Home Town, Erin Napier has a birthday coming up soon. She and her husband Ben have never been afraid to use their social media accounts to share their thoughts of love for one another. So when Ben wrote his loving wife a sweet birthday note, she shared it with the rest of the world.
Beyoncé: LeToya Luckett on Her Success – ‘It Is No Surprise to Me That She is the Icon That She Is; She Led by Example’
LeToya Luckett grew up performing alongside Beyoncé and shared much success during the early days of Destiny's Child. Luckett says Beyoncé has always had a good work ethic.
Kelsea Ballerini Rocks Shania Twain’s Iconic 1999 Grammy’s Dress at ACM Honors
Kelsea Ballerini performed at the ACM Honors on Wednesday. The star-studded event took place at Nashville’s Ryman Auditorium. It celebrates remarkable milestones and achievements in country music. Among the honorees was iconic pop crossover sensation Shania Twain. Kelsea wanted to pay tribute to her “hero” to mark the occasion, so she called on a favor from the Grammy Museum. The “HEARTFIRST” singer borrowed the famous gown that Shania wore to the 1999 Grammys. Check out photos from the event that Kelsea Ballerini shared below.
Zach Bryan Reveals the Reason Why ‘American Heartbreak’ Was More Than 2 Hours Long
Zach Bryan‘s exceptional debut album, American Heartbreak, captured us all so intently that we haven’t been able to let it go since May. It’s 30 songs of pure poetry, emotional lyrics, and passionate vocals, and it’s very, very long. 2 hours and one minute, to be exact. Now, Zach has taken to Twitter to explain the reasoning behind his super long first album.
Nolensville player hits grand slam despite challenge beyond the diamond
Nolensville is coming for revenge as they play Hawaii on Saturday in the U.S. Championship of the Little League World Series.
Pat Green Goes the Distance With Release of New Album, ‘Miles and Miles of You’
Ol’ Pat Green is back. Not that the proud son of Texas ever left. And not that he’s that ol’. But PG is back with a new album. Pat, 50, dropped his first new studio album in seven years with the release of Miles and Miles of You on Aug. 26. And it was worth the wait.
