Bronx, NY

Last Second Tally Pushes #17 Hofstra Past Fordham

Hempstead, N.Y. – (August 25, 2022) – Hofstra's Elio Goldthorp was able to slip a shot past Fordham goalkeeper Demetri Skoumbakis with one second left on the clock to give the #17th-ranked Pride a 2-1 decision over the Fordham Rams at Hofstra Soccer Stadium in Hempstead, N.Y. After...
Clock FOR Visiting Team Score Team Logo Home Team Score HOF Score Play. 00:00 Start of 1st period [00:00]. 00:00 Skoumbakis, Demetri at goalie for Fordham. 00:00 Speel, Wessel at goalie for Hofstra. 00:22 Foul on Fordham Hummrich, Timo [00:22]. 03:33 Foul on Fordham Valentine, Adrian [03:33]. 04:54 Foul on...
Ryan Greenhagen Named to Reese’s Senior Bowl Watch List

Bronx, N.Y. – Fordham grad student linebacker Ryan Greenhagen was named to the 2022 Reese's Senior Bowl watch List it was announced by the organization today. The honor is one of many preseason accolades for Greenhagen, who was also named a preseason All-American, preseason All-Patriot League and to the Buch Buchanan Award Watch List, presented to the NCAA FCS defensive player of the year.
