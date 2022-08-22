Read full article on original website
Last Second Tally Pushes #17 Hofstra Past Fordham
Hempstead, N.Y. – (August 25, 2022) – Hofstra's Elio Goldthorp was able to slip a shot past Fordham goalkeeper Demetri Skoumbakis with one second left on the clock to give the #17th-ranked Pride a 2-1 decision over the Fordham Rams at Hofstra Soccer Stadium in Hempstead, N.Y. After...
Volleyball Kicks Season Off this Weekend with Two Matches at Stony Brook
Bronx, N.Y. – The 2022 season is here for Fordham volleyball! The Rams will kick off the new year with two matches this weekend at Stony Brook, first against Quinnipiac on Saturday, August 27, at 1 p.m. and then against the Seawolves on Sunday at 1 p.m. Saturday's match...
Fordham University Athletics
Clock FOR Visiting Team Score Team Logo Home Team Score HOF Score Play. 00:00 Start of 1st period [00:00]. 00:00 Skoumbakis, Demetri at goalie for Fordham. 00:00 Speel, Wessel at goalie for Hofstra. 00:22 Foul on Fordham Hummrich, Timo [00:22]. 03:33 Foul on Fordham Valentine, Adrian [03:33]. 04:54 Foul on...
Ryan Greenhagen Named to Reese’s Senior Bowl Watch List
Bronx, N.Y. – Fordham grad student linebacker Ryan Greenhagen was named to the 2022 Reese's Senior Bowl watch List it was announced by the organization today. The honor is one of many preseason accolades for Greenhagen, who was also named a preseason All-American, preseason All-Patriot League and to the Buch Buchanan Award Watch List, presented to the NCAA FCS defensive player of the year.
