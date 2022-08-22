ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sulphur Springs, TX

easttexasradio.com

Events For Hopkins County Fall Festival 2022

Here’s the Fall Festival’s schedule of planned funtivities this year:. October: Hay Bale Contestants displayed all over town during the month of October. October 15: Fall Festival Parade. Line up at 9 a.m., parade starts at 10 a.m. Parade travels from Buford Park to Brookshires Grocery Store. October...
HOPKINS COUNTY, TX
KSST Radio

Becky Ann Sanderson

A memorial service for Becky Ann Sanderson, age 69, of Sulphur Springs, Texas, will be held at 2 p.m. August 25, 2022, at Trinity Harvest Church of God in Sulphur Springs, Texas, with Pastor Doug Holt officiating. Mrs. Sanderson suddenly rose to Glory on August 20, 2022. Born in Dallas...
SULPHUR SPRINGS, TX
KSST Radio

Rodney “Bill” Rogers

A graveside service for Rodney “Bill” Rogers, age 72, of Sulphur Springs, will be conducted at 1 p.m. Saturday, August 27, 2022, at Lone Star Cemetery in Clarksville with Bro. Roy Ford officiating. Visitation will be held from 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. Saturday, August 27, 2022, at West Oaks Funeral Home of Sulphur Springs. Pallbearers will be Aiden Shepherd, Graham Shepherd, Paul Shepherd, Stephen Jordan, Trumon D. Davis, Brandon Zeller, and Roy Jordan.
SULPHUR SPRINGS, TX
ssnewstelegram.com

Furniture needed for First Monday event in county

Attention: volunteers and donations needed. For those who are interested, resident of Sulphur Springs, Vanessa Morgan is currently seeking to fill her shop with donated furniture of all kinds. Morgan is eager to begin collecting these donations for a First Monday Trade Days event, hosted alongside the Canton event, but for those in Hopkins County. “There are a lot of people who need help right now,” said Morgan. “I have the heart to help, but I need help getting it started,” she said. Morgan is disabled and seeking volunteers to help get her shop set up and loaded before the first weekend of October, where she will open her barn doors from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., Friday through Monday.
SULPHUR SPRINGS, TX
Mix 93.1

For Sale, Custom Log Home With 80 Acres in Hawkins, Texas Looks Great

There is something about the look of a log home that is just so inviting and cozy which is why it didn’t take long for me to love this custom home built in Hawkins, Texas. It’s a smaller East Texas town but not far from either Tyler or Longview but this home also has 79.2 acres of land surrounding the beautiful home so plenty of room for you to enjoy your privacy.
HAWKINS, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

Canton recovers after heavy storms moved through area

CANTON, Texas (KETK) – After praying for rain for so long, some East Texans received more than they bargained for with this week’s heavy rains and flooding, and the city of Canton was hit hard by the storm. As a result of this week’s heavy rainfall, parts of Van Zandt County flooded, including the county […]
CANTON, TX
KLTV

Fatal auto pedestrian wreck in Tyler.

Captain Ray Cole of Nacogdoches Fire and Rescue speaks with KTRE’S Avery Gorman about their venom response team. NASA operations manager explains launch day for historic Artemis I moon mission. Updated: 6 hours ago. Cliff Lanham, the senior vehicle operations manager for NASA’s Exploration Ground Systems (EGS) Program, joined...
TYLER, TX
KSST Radio

Trading Post for August 26, 2022

Lots of Yellow squash $1 each; red & green bell peppers 2/$1; zucchini, cantaloupes, Israel melons priced by size; a few hot peppers $1 per 1/2 lb; frozen blueberries $5/lb. All from our family farm east of Sulphur Springs; No herbicides or pesticides used. Please call 903-945-2986 for details. Full...
SULPHUR SPRINGS, TX
westcentralsbest.com

First Monday Canton Flooded

Canton, Tx - Many people all over Louisiana and Texas go to Canton, Tx to visit all one of the largest flea markets in the area. The original First Monday Trade Days was started in the 1850s on the streets of downtown Canton. It has grown into an over 12 acre, 500 plus vendor event every month. Today however, it is underwater. Days of rain in the area resulted in a couple of feet of water at the grounds. Photos like the ones above have been posted all over social media of the flooding in the area. As of now, the website still has the next event scheduled for September 1st through the 4th. No more details are available at this time. Local authorities are asking for people to slow down when driving in the area to avoid any further damage to the area.
CANTON, TX
countylinemagazine.com

Two Great Shows Come to Cowan Center

The Texas Tenors take the the University of Texas at Tyler’s Cowan Center stage at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, October 1, with a performance titled “Let Freedom Sing.” Their current tour features new musical arrangements from the album Outside the Lines (2021). The group’s performances feature classical, country, and patriotic music. The group was inducted into the Texas Country Music Hall of Fame in Carthage in August.
TYLER, TX
KSST Radio

Verdon R. Graves

The life of Verdon R. Graves, age 94, of Sulphur Springs, who died July 21, 2022, will be honored with a memorial service on Saturday, August 27, 2022, at 2 p.m. in the Chapel in the Park of Heritage Park, 416 North Jackson Street. Family and Friends are invited. Visitation...
SULPHUR SPRINGS, TX
KSST Radio

Obituary – Eric Shockey

A memorial service for Eric Shockey, age 35, of Sulphur Springs, Texas will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, August 31, 2022, at Murray-Orwosky Funeral Home. Mr. Shockey passed away on August 9, 2022, in his sleep at his residence. Eric was born on November 22, 1986, in Sulphur Springs,...
SULPHUR SPRINGS, TX
