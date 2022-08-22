Read full article on original website
Becky Ann Sanderson
A memorial service for Becky Ann Sanderson, age 69, of Sulphur Springs, Texas, will be held at 2 p.m. August 25, 2022, at Trinity Harvest Church of God in Sulphur Springs, Texas, with Pastor Doug Holt officiating. Mrs. Sanderson suddenly rose to Glory on August 20, 2022. Born in Dallas...
Rodney “Bill” Rogers
A graveside service for Rodney “Bill” Rogers, age 72, of Sulphur Springs, will be conducted at 1 p.m. Saturday, August 27, 2022, at Lone Star Cemetery in Clarksville with Bro. Roy Ford officiating. Visitation will be held from 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. Saturday, August 27, 2022, at West Oaks Funeral Home of Sulphur Springs. Pallbearers will be Aiden Shepherd, Graham Shepherd, Paul Shepherd, Stephen Jordan, Trumon D. Davis, Brandon Zeller, and Roy Jordan.
Furniture needed for First Monday event in county
Attention: volunteers and donations needed. For those who are interested, resident of Sulphur Springs, Vanessa Morgan is currently seeking to fill her shop with donated furniture of all kinds. Morgan is eager to begin collecting these donations for a First Monday Trade Days event, hosted alongside the Canton event, but for those in Hopkins County. “There are a lot of people who need help right now,” said Morgan. “I have the heart to help, but I need help getting it started,” she said. Morgan is disabled and seeking volunteers to help get her shop set up and loaded before the first weekend of October, where she will open her barn doors from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., Friday through Monday.
Storms lead to record flooding in Dallas; tornado rips through town near Tyler
Heavy rain flooded areas in Dallas on Monday (August 22) submerging roads and entire neighborhoods. A confirmed tornado tore through a town near Tyler, Texas.
For Sale, Custom Log Home With 80 Acres in Hawkins, Texas Looks Great
There is something about the look of a log home that is just so inviting and cozy which is why it didn’t take long for me to love this custom home built in Hawkins, Texas. It’s a smaller East Texas town but not far from either Tyler or Longview but this home also has 79.2 acres of land surrounding the beautiful home so plenty of room for you to enjoy your privacy.
Canton recovers after heavy storms moved through area
CANTON, Texas (KETK) – After praying for rain for so long, some East Texans received more than they bargained for with this week’s heavy rains and flooding, and the city of Canton was hit hard by the storm. As a result of this week’s heavy rainfall, parts of Van Zandt County flooded, including the county […]
Fatal auto pedestrian wreck in Tyler.
Captain Ray Cole of Nacogdoches Fire and Rescue speaks with KTRE’S Avery Gorman about their venom response team. NASA operations manager explains launch day for historic Artemis I moon mission. Updated: 6 hours ago. Cliff Lanham, the senior vehicle operations manager for NASA’s Exploration Ground Systems (EGS) Program, joined...
This is One of the Best Breakfasts I’ve Actually Ever Had in Tyler, Texas
There are quite a few great options in Tyler, TX for lovers of breakfast food--and I think I have found one of my favorite breakfast dishes ever. I am a great lover of breakfast food. Like I could literally eat it for almost every meal--even breakfast! ;) Seriously love it...
Trading Post for August 26, 2022
Lots of Yellow squash $1 each; red & green bell peppers 2/$1; zucchini, cantaloupes, Israel melons priced by size; a few hot peppers $1 per 1/2 lb; frozen blueberries $5/lb. All from our family farm east of Sulphur Springs; No herbicides or pesticides used. Please call 903-945-2986 for details. Full...
First Monday Canton Flooded
Canton, Tx - Many people all over Louisiana and Texas go to Canton, Tx to visit all one of the largest flea markets in the area. The original First Monday Trade Days was started in the 1850s on the streets of downtown Canton. It has grown into an over 12 acre, 500 plus vendor event every month. Today however, it is underwater. Days of rain in the area resulted in a couple of feet of water at the grounds. Photos like the ones above have been posted all over social media of the flooding in the area. As of now, the website still has the next event scheduled for September 1st through the 4th. No more details are available at this time. Local authorities are asking for people to slow down when driving in the area to avoid any further damage to the area.
Two Great Shows Come to Cowan Center
The Texas Tenors take the the University of Texas at Tyler’s Cowan Center stage at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, October 1, with a performance titled “Let Freedom Sing.” Their current tour features new musical arrangements from the album Outside the Lines (2021). The group’s performances feature classical, country, and patriotic music. The group was inducted into the Texas Country Music Hall of Fame in Carthage in August.
PHOTOS/VIDEO: Severe weather causes extensive damage in East Texas
TYLER, Texas (KETK) – On Monday many East Texans woke up to flooding, heavy rains and even some tornado activity. A tornado was reported to have touched down in Winona by the High School and as of 12:30 p.m. almost 8,000 residents are without power. Damage: Van Zandt County Courthouse Flooding: Canton Trades Days and […]
Verdon R. Graves
The life of Verdon R. Graves, age 94, of Sulphur Springs, who died July 21, 2022, will be honored with a memorial service on Saturday, August 27, 2022, at 2 p.m. in the Chapel in the Park of Heritage Park, 416 North Jackson Street. Family and Friends are invited. Visitation...
Burn Bans Being Lifted In East Texas Thanks To Plentiful Rainfall
The first two-thirds of summer 2022 in East Texas has been a brutal one. Thanks, or no thanks, to the infamous 'heat dome', East Texans have been sweltering in the heat and humidity with temperatures hovering at or above one hundred degrees for days upon end. Thankfully it seems as if that weather phenomenon has moved on, at least for now.
City Of Sulphur Springs Reaches Land Sale Agreement With Ashoka Steel Mill LLC
A land sale agreement was struck between the city and Ashoka Steel Mills LLC for development of 250-acres out of the total 4,857-acre former Thermo/Luminant mine property Tuesday. The deal marks commitment of Ashoka to invest a minimum of $300 million into business and creation of 315 additional jobs in Sulphur Springs.
Wondering What The Old Ethan Allen Building Is Going To Be? We Know!
The building that once housed an Ethan Allen furniture store in Tyler, Texas is now undergoing a massive facelift. During my twenty-five-plus years living here in Tyler, I have never seen the doors on this building open, that is until I was driving by it one day in July. I was shocked!
Obituary – Eric Shockey
A memorial service for Eric Shockey, age 35, of Sulphur Springs, Texas will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, August 31, 2022, at Murray-Orwosky Funeral Home. Mr. Shockey passed away on August 9, 2022, in his sleep at his residence. Eric was born on November 22, 1986, in Sulphur Springs,...
