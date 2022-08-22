ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tinton Falls, NJ

ocscanner.news

TOMS RIVER: MOTOR VEHICLE ACCIDENT WITH FIRE

Emergency personnel are on the scene of an accident at Marion and Terrace which ended up on a lawn with a vehicle having a small fire which was quickly extinguished. No additional information is available at this time.
TOMS RIVER, NJ
NBC New York

Fire Erupts At New Jersey Banquet Venue, Ruining Couple's Wedding

A New Jersey couple's wedding day was ruined Thursday after a fire erupted at their banquet venue. The flames broke out just before 6 p.m. at The Rockleigh, along Paris Avenue in Bergen County. According to the Northvale Police Department, the fire started in a boiler and quickly spread to the second floor, creating a heavy smoke condition inside.
BERGEN COUNTY, NJ
ocscanner.news

JACKSON: UPDATE FROM MORNING FIRE

The house fire on Cook Road this morning looks like it suffered extensive roof damage. Investigators were still on scene this afternoon. We do not have a report of any injuries.
JACKSON, NJ
ocscanner.news

JACKSON: WORKING STRUCTURE FIRE

Emergency personnel are on the scene of a structure fire on the 300 block of Cook Road. We have unconfirmed reports that the fire is coming through the roof. It is reported that all residents are accounted for. This is a developing story. We will update you on new developments if they become available.
JACKSON, NJ
ocscanner.news

TOMS RIVER: OCPO CELEBRATES “JIMMY” ON NATIONAL DOG DAY

Happy National Dog Day to OCPO’s very own Jimmy!. Jimmy, who has been with OCPO since 2020, works with our Victim Witness Advocates in the effort to emotionally support victims of crime. Happy National Dog Day to Jimmy, all of our law enforcement K9’s and to all the unemployed dogs everywhere!
TOMS RIVER, NJ
ocscanner.news

OCEAN COUNTY: HOME BREAK INS AND CAR THEFTS RISING

Burglars are becoming more and more brazen by breaking into homes while residents are there, taking car keys from the house and stealing cars and its happening all over New Jersey including right here in Ocean County. We need to be more diligent of our safety and security taking extra steps to protect ourselves and our families.
OCEAN COUNTY, NJ
ocscanner.news

BURLINGTON: OVERTURNED TRACTOR TRAILER

Rescue 3018 and Squrt 3014 are currently operating on Route 295 at Exit 47B with a large truck that is overturned. Crews will be on location for a extended period of time. Please use caution in the area. Media and photos IFC #1.
BURLINGTON, NJ
ocscanner.news

JACKSON: EL TORO AT SIX FLAGS MALFUNCTIONS AND SENDS MULTIPLE PEOPLE TO THE HOSPITAL

We have reports that The El Toro rollercoaster ride malfunctioned during its cycle, returning riders with what is being described as back and neck pain and bloody lips. No reports have indicated any injuries to be life threatening. It is being referred to as a mass casualty event because of the number of injuries involved and not the extent or seriousness of the injuries. We do understand that at least 8 basic life support (BLS) ambulances were at the scene. Six Flags just released a statement that five people are being treated at area hospitals. Six Flags also confirmed the ride is closed for inspections. We will update our page as new developments become available.
JACKSON, NJ
ocscanner.news

TOMS RIVER: SO. TOMS RIVER MAN CHARGED WITH SELLING KNOCK OFFS OF HIGH END BRANDS

Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley D. Billhimer and South Toms River Police Chief William Kosh announced that on August 23, 2022, Rasheem Paige, 47, of South Toms River, was charged with Counterfeiting in violation of N.J.S.A. 2C:21-32c, as well as two counts of Being a Certain Person Not to Possess a Weapon in violation of N.J.S.A. 2C:39-7b(1) and N.J.S.A. 2C:39-7a.
TOMS RIVER, NJ
ocscanner.news

JACKSON: HEAD INJURY AT HURRICANE HARBOR

Emergency personnel are responding to a report of a head injury at Hurricane Harbor. There is no additional information available at this time. PreviousHOLMDEL: ALARM STOPS BURGLARY IN PROCESS, THIEVES REACH SPEEDS OVER 100 mph ESCAPING. NextWARETOWN: JUNIOR FIRE ACADEMY HARD AT WORK LEARNING. About The Author. Jefrey Roseff on...
JACKSON, NJ
CBS Philly

Multiple injuries reported after ride malfunction at Six Flags in Ocean County: Officials

JACKSON TOWNSHIP, N.J. (CBS) -- Multiple injuries have been reported after a ride malfunction at a South Jersey amusement park.First responders were dispatched to Six Flags Great Adventure around 7:30 p.m. Thursday for reports of an accident.The amusement park told Eyewitness News that five people were taken to a local hospital for medical evaluation.Several guests reported back pain after riding El Toro on Thursday.The park says the ride is now closed for inspection.
OCEAN COUNTY, NJ
Jersey Shore Online

Route 9 Gas Station To Be Replaced In Howell

HOWELL – The Planning Board voted unanimously to approve the construction of a new convenience store gas station on the corner of Strickland Road and the northbound side of Route 9. Returning before the Planning Board, attorney Jason Tuvel appeared on behalf of the applicant, 7-Eleven, Inc., to present...
HOWELL, NJ
ocscanner.news

MONMOUTH BEACH: TWO PEDESTRIANS STRUCK BY CAR

At 8:04 PM last night officers from the Monmouth Beach Police Department and the Sea Bright Police Department responded to the intersection of Ocean Avenue (Rt 36) and Seacrest Road for a report of multiple pedestrians stuck by a vehicle. On arrival two pedestrians were found to have been struck by a vehicle. Both were transported to local hospitals for treatment. The accident is under investigation by Ptl. Golembieski and Det. Duerkes.
MONMOUTH BEACH, NJ

