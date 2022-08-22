Read full article on original website
ocscanner.news
TOMS RIVER: MOTOR VEHICLE ACCIDENT WITH FIRE
Emergency personnel are on the scene of an accident at Marion and Terrace which ended up on a lawn with a vehicle having a small fire which was quickly extinguished. No additional information is available at this time.
ocscanner.news
BRICK: SMOKE IN RESIDENCE – NJNG CALLS IN FIRE DEPARTMENT
Emergency personnel are responding to the 1400 block of Green Grove Road for a report of smoke in a residence. NJ Natural Gas placed the emergency call. We will update our page should additional details become available.
ocscanner.news
TOMS RIVER: DOWNED WIRES – TRAFFIC ADVISORY
Avoid the area of Whitesville and Cox Cro Roads due to downed wires. Please stay alert and drive safely.
NBC New York
Fire Erupts At New Jersey Banquet Venue, Ruining Couple's Wedding
A New Jersey couple's wedding day was ruined Thursday after a fire erupted at their banquet venue. The flames broke out just before 6 p.m. at The Rockleigh, along Paris Avenue in Bergen County. According to the Northvale Police Department, the fire started in a boiler and quickly spread to the second floor, creating a heavy smoke condition inside.
ocscanner.news
JACKSON: UPDATE FROM MORNING FIRE
The house fire on Cook Road this morning looks like it suffered extensive roof damage. Investigators were still on scene this afternoon. We do not have a report of any injuries.
ocscanner.news
JACKSON: WORKING STRUCTURE FIRE
Emergency personnel are on the scene of a structure fire on the 300 block of Cook Road. We have unconfirmed reports that the fire is coming through the roof. It is reported that all residents are accounted for. This is a developing story. We will update you on new developments if they become available.
ocscanner.news
TOMS RIVER: STREET CLOSURES DUE TO GAS LEAK
Please note Union Street and Dover Street in Toms River are closed due to a gas leak. NJNG is on site working on the repair. Avoid the area.
Fast-moving fire destroys N.J. home. No injuries reported.
A fast-moving fire engulfed and destroyed a home in Hunterdon County on Monday afternoon, authorities said. The fire began about 2:45 p.m. on Elk Ridge Road in Lebanon Township, fire officials said in a statement. Firefighters from the township and surrounding areas worked through the night, dousing flames and monitoring...
ocscanner.news
TOMS RIVER: OCPO CELEBRATES “JIMMY” ON NATIONAL DOG DAY
Happy National Dog Day to OCPO’s very own Jimmy!. Jimmy, who has been with OCPO since 2020, works with our Victim Witness Advocates in the effort to emotionally support victims of crime. Happy National Dog Day to Jimmy, all of our law enforcement K9’s and to all the unemployed dogs everywhere!
ocscanner.news
OCEAN COUNTY: HOME BREAK INS AND CAR THEFTS RISING
Burglars are becoming more and more brazen by breaking into homes while residents are there, taking car keys from the house and stealing cars and its happening all over New Jersey including right here in Ocean County. We need to be more diligent of our safety and security taking extra steps to protect ourselves and our families.
ocscanner.news
BURLINGTON: OVERTURNED TRACTOR TRAILER
Rescue 3018 and Squrt 3014 are currently operating on Route 295 at Exit 47B with a large truck that is overturned. Crews will be on location for a extended period of time. Please use caution in the area. Media and photos IFC #1.
ocscanner.news
JACKSON: EL TORO AT SIX FLAGS MALFUNCTIONS AND SENDS MULTIPLE PEOPLE TO THE HOSPITAL
We have reports that The El Toro rollercoaster ride malfunctioned during its cycle, returning riders with what is being described as back and neck pain and bloody lips. No reports have indicated any injuries to be life threatening. It is being referred to as a mass casualty event because of the number of injuries involved and not the extent or seriousness of the injuries. We do understand that at least 8 basic life support (BLS) ambulances were at the scene. Six Flags just released a statement that five people are being treated at area hospitals. Six Flags also confirmed the ride is closed for inspections. We will update our page as new developments become available.
ocscanner.news
LONG BRANCH: FIREWORKS SCHEDULED – TIPS TO KEEP YOUR FURRY FRIENDS SAFE
Public Safety Reminder to our furry friends (and their human companions):. A fireworks display will take place in The City of Long Branch, NJ at dusk on August 27th as the conclusion of Jazz and Blues Fest. Please keep pets indoors and away from crowds and fireworks!. media courtesy LBPD...
ocscanner.news
FREEHOLD: MONMOUTH COUNTY SHERIFF RECOGNIZES K9 OFFICERS ON NATIONAL DOG DAY
It’s National Dog Day and today the #MCSONJ celebrates and salutes all K-9s with a special acknowledgement to the MCSO’s K-9 Unit. #SheriffGolden runs the largest K-9 Unit in Monmouth County consisting of eight handlers and 10 K-9s who are called upon year round to assist with patrols, tracking, explosive and narcotics detection.
ocscanner.news
TOMS RIVER: SO. TOMS RIVER MAN CHARGED WITH SELLING KNOCK OFFS OF HIGH END BRANDS
Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley D. Billhimer and South Toms River Police Chief William Kosh announced that on August 23, 2022, Rasheem Paige, 47, of South Toms River, was charged with Counterfeiting in violation of N.J.S.A. 2C:21-32c, as well as two counts of Being a Certain Person Not to Possess a Weapon in violation of N.J.S.A. 2C:39-7b(1) and N.J.S.A. 2C:39-7a.
ocscanner.news
JACKSON: HEAD INJURY AT HURRICANE HARBOR
Emergency personnel are responding to a report of a head injury at Hurricane Harbor. There is no additional information available at this time. PreviousHOLMDEL: ALARM STOPS BURGLARY IN PROCESS, THIEVES REACH SPEEDS OVER 100 mph ESCAPING. NextWARETOWN: JUNIOR FIRE ACADEMY HARD AT WORK LEARNING. About The Author. Jefrey Roseff on...
Multiple injuries reported after ride malfunction at Six Flags in Ocean County: Officials
JACKSON TOWNSHIP, N.J. (CBS) -- Multiple injuries have been reported after a ride malfunction at a South Jersey amusement park.First responders were dispatched to Six Flags Great Adventure around 7:30 p.m. Thursday for reports of an accident.The amusement park told Eyewitness News that five people were taken to a local hospital for medical evaluation.Several guests reported back pain after riding El Toro on Thursday.The park says the ride is now closed for inspection.
Route 9 Gas Station To Be Replaced In Howell
HOWELL – The Planning Board voted unanimously to approve the construction of a new convenience store gas station on the corner of Strickland Road and the northbound side of Route 9. Returning before the Planning Board, attorney Jason Tuvel appeared on behalf of the applicant, 7-Eleven, Inc., to present...
They are quiet, green and convenient but not all Jersey Shore towns are hopping aboard low-speed vehicles
Before you see the white and blue “Welcome to Lavallette” sign, you may notice another larger one in front of it. “No Low Speed Vehicles!” it flashes as cars, cyclists, and joggers amble by on a sunny Saturday afternoon.
ocscanner.news
MONMOUTH BEACH: TWO PEDESTRIANS STRUCK BY CAR
At 8:04 PM last night officers from the Monmouth Beach Police Department and the Sea Bright Police Department responded to the intersection of Ocean Avenue (Rt 36) and Seacrest Road for a report of multiple pedestrians stuck by a vehicle. On arrival two pedestrians were found to have been struck by a vehicle. Both were transported to local hospitals for treatment. The accident is under investigation by Ptl. Golembieski and Det. Duerkes.
