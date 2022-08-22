Read full article on original website
mememememe
3d ago
Wasted your money not believing many are going to want it. Scare tactics over time to MoveOn
KOLD-TV
Monsoon moderate so far in 2022 but changes may be ahead
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) -The monsoon in Tucson “so far has been pretty unremarkable,” according to Joseph Cuffari, a program manager with the Pima County Flood Control District. Being unremarkable is not a bad thing when it comes to the 2022 monsoon. It generally means, up to...
KOLD-TV
Constable, three others killed during eviction at apartment complex in midtown Tucson
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Four were killed in a likely triple murder-suicide at an apartment complex in midtown Tucson on Thursday, Aug. 25. The Tucson Police Department said officers were called to Lind Commons Apartments, located at 3493 East Lind Road, around 11 a.m. According to several sources,...
KOLD-TV
Former Tucson officer Ryan Remington facing manslaughter charge for shooting armed suspect nine times
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The former Tucson police officer who fatally shot an armed suspect in a mobility scooter last year has been indicted on a manslaughter charge. Mike Storie, attorney for Ryan Remington, confirmed his client was charged. Pima County Attorney Laura Conover hosted a 3 p.m....
azpm.org
Pima County evictions already higher than last year
An eviction hearing takes place virtually in the courtroom of Judge Ronald Newman at the Pima County Consolidated Justice Court on Aug. 11, 2021. The number of eviction orders in Pima County this year is already higher than it was by the end of last year. The uptick in eviction...
KTAR.com
Arizona Gov. Ducey orders flags at half-staff Friday to honor Tucson shooting victims
PHOENIX — Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey ordered all flags at state buildings to be at half-staff Friday due to the lives lost in a shooting in Tucson on Thursday, according to a press release. Four people were killed in an apartment complex, including Pima County Constable Deborah Martinez. Martinez...
Four people killed, including constable, at Tucson apartment complex
The Tucson Police Department has confirmed four people, including a constable, were killed in a shooting yesterday morning.
KOLD-TV
Nanny service opens new play center as need for child care grows
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - As many parents head back to work in-person, the need for child care is growing in Tucson. So much so, that a new Tucson play center is already opening a second location to keep up with demand. Trusting Connections has been running a nanny...
ABC 15 News
Inmate dies in Pima County Jail Tuesday
TUCSON, AZ — Pima County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to reports of an in-custody death at the Pima County Adult Detention Complex on Aug. 16 around 8 p.m. The dead man has been identified as 37-year-old Wade Welch. On Aug. 15, Welch was booked into the Pima County Adult...
KOLD-TV
Victims, suspect from triple murder-suicide in midtown Tucson identified
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Four people died in a triple murder-suicide at an apartment complex in midtown Tucson on Thursday, Aug. 25. The Tucson Police Department said officers were called to Lind Commons Apartments, located at 3493 East Lind Road, around 11 a.m. The shooting happened when Pima...
KOLD-TV
UPDATE: Gunshots reported in El Pueblo Center area
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The area near El Pueblo Learning Center has been cleared by police shortly after gunshots were reportedly heard there on Wednesday afternoon, Aug. 24. According to Tucson police, officers were at the scene shortly before 5:30 p.m. and hadn’t located any victims or suspects....
KOLD-TV
Tucson struggles with water policy due to Colorado River issues
Graphic Video: Woman hits convenience store worker in face with brick. Police are asking for the public's help in finding a suspect who attacked a Circle K employee in southeast Phoenix earlier this month. Police responded to a burglary in progress call near Rio Salado Parkway and Country Club Drive....
azbigmedia.com
57.8 acres of land in Marana sells for $14.2 million
HSL Properties (Omar Mireles, president) bought 57.8 acres of vacant land from Northwest Hospital, LLC in Gladden Farms for $14.2 million ($5.64 PSF). The land is located at the SWC of Moore Road and Interstate 10 in Marana. Northwest Hospital, LLC is owned by Community Health Systems in Franklin, Tennessee,...
Arivaca, Arizona A Beautiful Small Town Near Tucson
My name is Abigail. I go on many adventures around Tucson as well as other places. One of my favorite places to explore is a small town called Arivaca, Arizona. It is about an hour away from Tucson. It is a small hippie town with a lot of nature to explore.
tucsonlocalmedia.com
County eases strict marijuana zoning requirements
The new zoning rules make it easier to gain Pima County approval for new marijuana dispensaries, manufacturing facilities and cultivation businesses. “It aligns more closely with the city’s (Tucson) codes, as in the dimensions and setbacks,” said Chris Poirier, deputy director of Pima County development services. “Even with the Type III permits, it is still much easier than what had to be done to start one of these businesses.”
Former TPD officer indicted by Grand Jury on manslaughter charges
Former police officer Ryan Remington, who was fired in January, is indicted on manslaughter charges for shooting a man in a wheelchair, per the TPD's Association attorney Mike Storie.
beckersspine.com
Building housing Arizona orthopedic practice purchased
Montecito Medical purchased the building fully occupied by Tucson (Ariz.) Orthopaedic Institute. The building is 10,270 square feet, and Tucson Orthopaedic Institute is there under a long-term lease, according to an Aug. 23 news release from Montecito. Tucson Orthopaedic Institute was founded in 1994 and affiliated with Orthopedic Care Partners in 2021.
KOLD-TV
Police: No charges likely in deadly pedestrian crash on Nogales Highway
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A pedestrian died after being struck by a vehicle on South Nogales Highway early Thursday, Aug. 25. According to the Tucson Police Department, the pedestrian was likely jaywalking just after 1:30 a.m. in the 7100 block of South Nogales Highway when they were struck by a 2010 Mercury Milan.
AZFamily
US Border Patrol agent saves infant from choking
TUCSON, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- A U.S. Border Patrol agent’s quick response saved a 9-month-old infant from choking over the weekend. Tucson Sector agents were processing migrants at the Ajo Station around 3:30 p.m. on Saturday when a Brazilian woman began signaling for help that her infant daughter was choking.
ABC 15 News
Man with gun found on University of Arizona campus detained Wednesday
TUCSON, AZ — University of Arizona police detained a man suspected of bringing a gun to campus Wednesday. Police say the man was seen running west from the Department of Communications building near 1103 E. University Blvd. Police say the man is in his 20s and wore a red...
KOLD-TV
Authorities searching for armed man on University of Arizona campus
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Authorities are looking for an armed suspect on the University of Arizona campus early Wednesday, Aug. 24. The University of Arizona Police Department said a man had a handgun in his waistband. He was last seen running away from the communications building, which is near University and Park.
