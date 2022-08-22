ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pima County, AZ

Comments / 3

mememememe
3d ago

Wasted your money not believing many are going to want it. Scare tactics over time to MoveOn

Reply
5
Related
KOLD-TV

Monsoon moderate so far in 2022 but changes may be ahead

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) -The monsoon in Tucson “so far has been pretty unremarkable,” according to Joseph Cuffari, a program manager with the Pima County Flood Control District. Being unremarkable is not a bad thing when it comes to the 2022 monsoon. It generally means, up to...
TUCSON, AZ
azpm.org

Pima County evictions already higher than last year

An eviction hearing takes place virtually in the courtroom of Judge Ronald Newman at the Pima County Consolidated Justice Court on Aug. 11, 2021. The number of eviction orders in Pima County this year is already higher than it was by the end of last year. The uptick in eviction...
PIMA COUNTY, AZ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Arizona Vaccines
Local
Arizona Health
County
Pima County, AZ
City
Tucson, AZ
Pima County, AZ
Vaccines
Pima County, AZ
Government
Pima County, AZ
COVID-19 Vaccines
Local
Arizona COVID-19 Vaccines
Local
Arizona Government
KOLD-TV

Nanny service opens new play center as need for child care grows

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - As many parents head back to work in-person, the need for child care is growing in Tucson. So much so, that a new Tucson play center is already opening a second location to keep up with demand. Trusting Connections has been running a nanny...
TUCSON, AZ
ABC 15 News

Inmate dies in Pima County Jail Tuesday

TUCSON, AZ — Pima County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to reports of an in-custody death at the Pima County Adult Detention Complex on Aug. 16 around 8 p.m. The dead man has been identified as 37-year-old Wade Welch. On Aug. 15, Welch was booked into the Pima County Adult...
PIMA COUNTY, AZ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Novavax#Cdc#Covid 19 Vaccine#Kold News 13
KOLD-TV

Victims, suspect from triple murder-suicide in midtown Tucson identified

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Four people died in a triple murder-suicide at an apartment complex in midtown Tucson on Thursday, Aug. 25. The Tucson Police Department said officers were called to Lind Commons Apartments, located at 3493 East Lind Road, around 11 a.m. The shooting happened when Pima...
TUCSON, AZ
KOLD-TV

UPDATE: Gunshots reported in El Pueblo Center area

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The area near El Pueblo Learning Center has been cleared by police shortly after gunshots were reportedly heard there on Wednesday afternoon, Aug. 24. According to Tucson police, officers were at the scene shortly before 5:30 p.m. and hadn’t located any victims or suspects....
TUCSON, AZ
KOLD-TV

Tucson struggles with water policy due to Colorado River issues

Graphic Video: Woman hits convenience store worker in face with brick. Police are asking for the public's help in finding a suspect who attacked a Circle K employee in southeast Phoenix earlier this month. Police responded to a burglary in progress call near Rio Salado Parkway and Country Club Drive....
TUCSON, AZ
azbigmedia.com

57.8 acres of land in Marana sells for $14.2 million

HSL Properties (Omar Mireles, president) bought 57.8 acres of vacant land from Northwest Hospital, LLC in Gladden Farms for $14.2 million ($5.64 PSF). The land is located at the SWC of Moore Road and Interstate 10 in Marana. Northwest Hospital, LLC is owned by Community Health Systems in Franklin, Tennessee,...
MARANA, AZ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Pfizer
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Johnson & Johnson
NewsBreak
Vaccines
NewsBreak
Moderna
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Department of Health
tucsonlocalmedia.com

County eases strict marijuana zoning requirements

The new zoning rules make it easier to gain Pima County approval for new marijuana dispensaries, manufacturing facilities and cultivation businesses. “It aligns more closely with the city’s (Tucson) codes, as in the dimensions and setbacks,” said Chris Poirier, deputy director of Pima County development services. “Even with the Type III permits, it is still much easier than what had to be done to start one of these businesses.”
PIMA COUNTY, AZ
beckersspine.com

Building housing Arizona orthopedic practice purchased

Montecito Medical purchased the building fully occupied by Tucson (Ariz.) Orthopaedic Institute. The building is 10,270 square feet, and Tucson Orthopaedic Institute is there under a long-term lease, according to an Aug. 23 news release from Montecito. Tucson Orthopaedic Institute was founded in 1994 and affiliated with Orthopedic Care Partners in 2021.
TUCSON, AZ
KOLD-TV

Police: No charges likely in deadly pedestrian crash on Nogales Highway

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A pedestrian died after being struck by a vehicle on South Nogales Highway early Thursday, Aug. 25. According to the Tucson Police Department, the pedestrian was likely jaywalking just after 1:30 a.m. in the 7100 block of South Nogales Highway when they were struck by a 2010 Mercury Milan.
TUCSON, AZ
AZFamily

US Border Patrol agent saves infant from choking

TUCSON, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- A U.S. Border Patrol agent’s quick response saved a 9-month-old infant from choking over the weekend. Tucson Sector agents were processing migrants at the Ajo Station around 3:30 p.m. on Saturday when a Brazilian woman began signaling for help that her infant daughter was choking.
TUCSON, AZ
KOLD-TV

Authorities searching for armed man on University of Arizona campus

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Authorities are looking for an armed suspect on the University of Arizona campus early Wednesday, Aug. 24. The University of Arizona Police Department said a man had a handgun in his waistband. He was last seen running away from the communications building, which is near University and Park.
TUCSON, AZ

Comments / 0

Community Policy